Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Darts

It’s Christmas, so it’s that time of year when sports fans turn to darts for entertainment. The PDC World Championship runs until January 3rd – with a three-day break between Christmas Eve and St Stephen’s Day. England’s Michael Smith is the defending champion, and is back at Alexandra Palace in London chasing the £500,000 first prize. – Sky Sports, Dec 15th-Jan 3rd

Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will hope to take a big step towards winning back his titles when he faces Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia next weekend. The English man is hot favourite to prevail, but Wallin is no pushover – the Swede’s only loss in 27 fights to date was when he lost on points to Tyson Fury in 2019. The undercard includes Deontay Wilder fighting Joseph Parker. – DAZN, Saturday

American Football

While most of the sporting world takes a break for at least a day or two around Christmas Day, the NFL machine rolls on. On the evening of Christmas Day (Tuesday morning irish-time) there is a big game in San Francisco with the Baltimore Ravens in town. Currently, these two are favourites to win Super Bowl LVIII. There’s a full programme of American football games scheduled for Christmas Day, so, well, even non-NFL fans will probably be tuning in. – Sky Sports, Monday evening/Tuesday morning

MONDAY (Dec 18th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.15am – 1st Test, D5 Australia v Pakistan

EQUESTRIAN – BBC Red Button, 6pm-10pm London International Horse Show

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Club World Cup – 6pm Fluminense v Al Ahly

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Atalanta v Salernitana

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Girona v Alavés

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Birmingham City v Leicester City

TUESDAY (Dec 19th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Philadelphia Eagles @ Seattle Seahawks

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 2am Mavericks @ Nuggets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 2nd ODI South Africa v India

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig ; 7.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Mainz

; 7.30pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Club World Cup – 6pm Man City v Urawa RD

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Rayo Vallecano v Valencia ; 8.30pm Atlético Madrid v Getafe

; 8.30pm SPORTS – BBC 1, 7pm-9pm BBC Sports Personality of the Year

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm – 4th T20 West Indies v England

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Quarter-final – 8pm Chelsea v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8.30pm Granada v Sevilla

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh

WEDNESDAY (Dec 20th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Grizzlies @ Pelicans ; 3am Celtics @ Warriors

; 3am DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Union Berlin v Cologne ; 7.30pm Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich

; 7.30pm SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Ajax v Bayern München ; 5.45pm Roma v PSG ; 8pm Real Madrid v Paris FC

; 5.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Barcelona v Almería ; 8.30pm Villarreal v Celta Vigo

; 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Quarter-Final – 8pm Liverpool v West Ham Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Metz

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nice v Lens

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 2 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Häcken v Chelsea

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8.30pm Athletic Bilbao v Las Palmas

THURSDAY (Dec 21st)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Knicks @ Nets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd ODI South Africa v India

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Brann v Lyon ; 5.45pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Benfica ; 8pm Barcelona v Rosengård ; 8pm Slavia Prague v St Pölten

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Real Betis v Girona ; 8.30pm Alavés v Real Madrid

; 8.30pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Cádiz v Real Sociedad ; 8.30pm Mallorca v Osasuna

; 8.30pm CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm – 5th T20 West Indies v England

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

FRIDAY (Dec 22nd)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Pelicans @ Cavaliers

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sport 2 – Club World Cup – 2.30pm Third-place play-off ; 6pm Final (from Jeddah)

; 6pm (from Jeddah) SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5.30pm Empoli v Lazio ; 7.45pm Salernitana v AC Milan

; 7.45pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 5.30pm Sassuolo v Genoa; 7.45pm Monza v Fiorentina

7.45pm RUGBY – TG4, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Ulster v Connacht

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Edinburgh

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Sale v Saracens

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.45pm – 3rd ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh

SATURDAY (Dec 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am Clippers @ Thunder

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 3am Wizards @ Warriors

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 11.30am Frosinone v Juventus

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm West Ham Utd v Man Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Leeds Utd v Ipswich Town

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 1pm Zebre v Benetton

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Ascot

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Tottenham v Everton

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Bath v Harlequins

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 3.15pm Atlético Madrid v Sevilla

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5pm Inter Milan v Lecce

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 5pm Hellas Verona v Cagliari

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 5pm Stade Francais v La Rochelle

RUGBY – TG4 – URC – 5pm Stormers v Bulls

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 5.30pm Bucks @ Knicks ; 8.30pm Celtics @ Clippers

; 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Liverpool v Arsenal

BOXING – DAZN from 7pm – Riyadh Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Roma v Napoli

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Toulouse v Toulon

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 9.30pm Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Christmas Eve)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1am Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am Lakers @ Thunder

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon Motherwell v Rangers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 1pm Wolverhampton v Chelsea

NFL – Sky Sports NFL from 5pm Week 16 (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – BBC 1, 11.05pm-11.40pm Match of the Day 2

MONDAY (Christmas Day)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 5pm Bucks @ Knicks ; 7.30pm Warriors @ Nuggets; 10pm Celtics @ Lakers

; 7.30pm 10pm NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 6pm Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs; 9.30pm New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles ; 1.15am Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

9.30pm ; 1.15am CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 Australia v Pakistan

TUESDAY (St Stephen’s Day)