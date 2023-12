Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

London International Horse Show

Previously known as the Olympia London International Horse Show the prestigious equestrian competition has been held at the ExCeL in East London since 2021. Held over six days, four of which are televised, the show has FEI competitions in driving, dressage and show jumping, as well as showing and mounted games. – Thur-Sun, BBC Red Button

Women’s club football finals

Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne are chasing three-in-a-row at the weekend in the All-Ireland club senior football final. In there way is a club who were once giants of the club game – Waterford’s Ballymacarby won 10 All-Ireland club titles between 1987 and 1998. The intermediate decider is also an intriging tie, with Cork’s Glanmire – who won the junior title five years ago – facing Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s of Leitrim, who have had a fairytale journey to Croke Park, which included a dramatic last-gasp goal in the All-Ireland semi-final. - Saturday, TG4

UFC

The UFC welterweight title is on the line in Las Vegas on Saturday night (it’ll be Sunday morning irish-time) when Leon Edwards meets Colby Covington. For fans of the sport, this could be one of the fights of the year. Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to win the belt in 2022, and then successfully defended it in a rematch earlier this year. While Colby Covington has been beaten by Usman in the past (twice), his impressive performances in the octogen, along with an unanimous decision against Jorge Masvidal, has earned him another title shot. There is also a packed undercard that includes popular Liverpool fighter Paddy Pimblett taking on American Tony Ferguson. - Sunday, TNT Sports Box Office

MONDAY (Dec 11th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Empoli v Lecce ; 7.45pm Cagliari v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 8pm Portsmouth v Bolton

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo

TUESDAY (Dec 12th)

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 0.30am Nuggets @ Hawks

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

NFL - Sky Sports Arena - 1.15am Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm - 2nd T20 South Africa v India

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 5.45pm PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal ; 8pm FC Copenhagen v Galatasaray

; 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Champions League - 5.45pm Lens v Sevilla ; 8pm Union Berlin v Real Madrid

; 8pm SOCCER - RTE 2 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - TNT Sports 6/7/8 - Champions League - 8pm Napoli v Sporting Braga ; 8pm RB Salzburg v Benfica ; 8pm Inter Milan v Real Sociedad

; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena – Championship - 7.45pm Watford v Ipswich Town

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button - Championship - 7.45pm Blackburn v Bristol City ; 7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Preston NE ; 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v West Brom ; 7.45pm Stoke City v Swansea City

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sunderland v Leeds Utd

WEDNESDAY (Dec 13th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Lakers @ Mavericks ; 3am Warriors @ Suns

; 3am SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

SOCCER – DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Rosengård v Barcelona ; 5.45pm St Pölten v Slavia Prague ; 8pm Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt ; 8pm Lyon v Brann

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Newcastle Utd v AC Milan

SOCCER TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 5.45pm Red Star Belgrade v Manchester City ; 8pm Celtic v Feyenoord

; 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 5.45pm RB Leipzig v Young Boys ; 8pm Borussia Dortmund v PSG

; 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Champions League - 8pm Atlético Madrid v Lazio

SOCCER - TNT Sports 6/7 - Champions League - 8pm Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk ; 8pm Royal Antwerp v Barcelona

; 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Cardiff City v Birmingham City ; 7.45pm Coventry City v Southampton ; 7.45pm Leicester City v Millwall ; 7.45pm Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday ; 7.45pm QPR v Plymouth Argyle

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Middlesbrough v Hull City

THURSDAY (Dec 14th)

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 2am Nets @ Suns

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Mauritius Open

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm - 3rd T20 South Africa v India

SOCCER – DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Bayern München v Ajax ; 5.45pm Paris FC v Real Madrid ; 8pm PSG v Roma ; 8pm Chelsea v Häcken

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Europa Conference League - 5.45pm Zrinjski Mostar v Aston Villa

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 & Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 5.45pm Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool ; 8pm Brighton v Marseille

; 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Europa Conference League - 5.45pm Aberdeen v Eintracht Frankfurt ; Europa League - 8pm Real Betis v Rangers

; Europa League - 8pm EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 7.15pm-10.15pm London International Horse Show

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 & Virgin More - Europa League - 8pm West Ham Utd v Freiburg

FRIDAY (Dec 15th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am LA Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 3.30am Warriors @ Clippers

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Mauritius Open

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Scottish Open

EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 5.50pm-10pm London International Horse Show

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 6.30pm-11pm - London World Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 7.30pm M’gladbach v Werder Bremen

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Serie A - 7.45pm Genoa v Juventus

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8pm Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup – 8pm Northampton v Toulon

RUGBY - TNT Sports 2 - Champions Cup - 8pm Bayonne v Glasgow

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup - 8pm Gloucester v Clermont

SATURDAY (Dec 16th)

NBA - TNT Sports 4 - 0.30am Lakers @ Spurs ; 3am Knicks @ Suns

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Mauritius Open

EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 10.20am-2.30pm London International Horse Show

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Women’s Super League - Noon Tottenham v Arsenal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Ipswich Town v Norwich City

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm London World Championship

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Scottish Open Semi-finals

RACING - UTV, 1pm-4pm Cheltenham

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 1pm Celta Vigo v Granada

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Challenge Cup - 1pm Edinburgh v Castres

RUGBY - TNT Sports 4 - Champions Cup - 1pm Stormers v La Rochelle

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 1pm Saracens v Connacht ; 3.15pm Bordeaux Bègles v Bristol

; 3.15pm GAA - TG4 - Women’s club football finals – Intermediate - 3pm Ballinamore v Glanmire ; Senior - 5pm Ballymacarby v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

; Senior - 5pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Chelsea v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Serie A - 5pm Napoli v Cagliari

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 5.30pm Sevilla v Getafe ; 8pm Valencia v Barcelona

; 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Burnley v Everton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals ; 9.30pm Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts ; 1.15am Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions

; 9.30pm ; 1.15am RUGBY - RTE 2 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm Leinster v Sale

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm - Orlando PNC Championship

GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-final - 7.30pm St Thomas v Ballygunner

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Serie A - 7.45pm Torino v Empoli

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Cardiff v Bath

RUGBY - TNT Sports 3 - Champions Cup - 8pm Ulster v Racing 92

CRICKET - TNT Sports 4 from 9.45pm - 1st ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 11pm Pistons @ Bucks

SUNDAY (Dec 17th)