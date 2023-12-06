Rosemary Smith: a life in pictures

The death was announced on Tuesday of Irish motorsport pioneer Rosemary Smith, aged 86. Smith had an incredible career in motorsport in the 1950s and 1960s initially, with a crowning triumph being her outright victory in the Dutch Tulip Rally of 1965, the equivalent of a World Rally Championship round today. She competed in eight Monte Carlo rallies and finished some of the most arduous long-distance events – the London to Sydney rally (1968) and the 1970 London to Mexico rally. Smith topped out her career behind the wheel in 2017 when at 79 she became the oldest person to drive a current specification Formula One car, as she successfully tested the Renault Sport F1 car at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France.