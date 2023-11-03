Horse Sport Ireland appoint Bernard Jackman to Olympic Games high-performance role

Bernard Jackman has been appointed as acting head of high-performance sport at Horse Sport Ireland in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics next summer. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Former Ireland rugby international Bernard Jackman has been appointed as acting head of high-performance sport at Horse Sport Ireland in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics next summer.

The 47-year-old won nine caps at hooker for Ireland and had two spells at Connacht either side of a stint with the Sale Sharks. He joined Leinster in 2005, going on to play 91 times before a concussion injury ended his playing career in 2010.

Jackman started his coaching career with Grenoble in France as forwards coach, before becoming head coach in 2016. He was also head coach at Dragons in Wales and has worked as a TV analyst, including as part of the RTÉ team at the Rugby World Cup.

In his new role, Jackman will work with both the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian teams as they prepare for next summer’s Games

“I’m very excited to have started with the team at HSI as we gear towards the Olympics and Paralympics in the summer,” Jackman said.

“The Irish show jumpers and eventers were the among the first, if not the first teams and athletes to secure a place in Paris last summer – in the 2022 World Championships in Herning and also in Pratoni – so we have been in the unique position to be able to plan and strategise, long-term, for a tilt at medals.

“I look at the likes of Michael Blake’s show jumping team and the fantastic results we’ve had in Nations Cups, multiple wins and podium finishes almost every time the team has lined up, including this year’s European Championship silver medal. This has me really excited for what we can achieve in that sphere.

“On top of that, Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue’s recent five-star eventing win in Maryland – a first for an Irish athlete since 1965 – whets the appetite too. Clare Abbott has also had a fantastic recent run with Jewelent, including a superb result at the Nations Cup Final in Boekelo, which is promising.

“As an organisation, our vision is to have the best horses and riders in the world and I’m hoping to play a part in delivering that vision over the coming months.”

HSI chief executive, Denis Duggan, said: “I’m delighted to have secured Bernard in the role of acting head of high-performance sport ahead of the Paris Olympics. Bernard is extremely impressive and brought a real enthusiasm to the process when we looked into this role.”