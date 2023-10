Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

It’s the final week of the 2023 Airtricity League Premier Division season, with one game – Cork City v Shamrock Rovers – on Monday evening, and then a final round of matches on Friday evening. The tie in Turners Cross doesn’t mean a whole lot, as Shamrock Rovers clinched their fourth league title in a row a few days ago, and Cork City are already in the precarious situation of having to contest the promotion/relegation play-off. – Monday & Friday, RTÉ 2

Breeders’ Cup

The big 14-race season-ending world championships takes place in Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California this week. The two-day even starts with “Future Stars Friday”, which includes five Juvenile (two-year-old) races. The highlight though, is on the following day – the $6 million (€5.7 million) Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. – Friday-Saturday, Sky Sports, Virgin Media, ITV

New York City Marathon

Whether it’s the best marathon in the world or not, it’s certainly the largest, with more than 50,000 lining up at the start-line on Staten Island. It’s also one of the more scenic city marathons, with runners going through Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, before entering Manhattan and Central Park. – Sunday, Eurosport

MONDAY (Oct 30th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.20am Chicago Bears @ LA Chargers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League Premier Division – 4.45pm Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Empoli v Atalanta ; 7.45pm Lazio v Fiorentina

; 7.45pm SOCCER – BBC Red Button Ballon d’Or ceremony

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Granada v Villarreal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Coventry v West Brom

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 10.30pm-11.30pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Oct 31st)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – Midnight Heat @ Bucks

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.15am Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am Pakistan v Bangladesh

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Nations League – 5pm Albania v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – German Cup – 5pm VfB Stuttgart v Union Berlin ; 7.45pm Kaiserslautern v Köln

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 5pm VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig ; 7.45pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Heidenheim 1846

; 7.45pm SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s Nations League – 7.30pm Belgium v England

SOCCER – BBC Alba – Women’s Nations League – 7.45pm Scotland v Netherlands

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Knicks @ Cavaliers; 2am Spurs @ Suns

WEDNESDAY (Nov 1st)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am New Zealand v South Africa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – German Cup – 5pm Borussia Dortmund v 1899 Hoffenheim ; 7.45pm Saarbrücken v Bayern Munich

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 5pm SV Sandhausen v Bayer Leverkusen ; 7.45pm Hertha Berlin v Mainz 05

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Main Event – League Cup, 4th Round – 7.30pm West Ham Utd v Arsenal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 4th Round – 8.15pm Man Utd v Newcastle Utd

THURSDAY (Nov 2nd)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 2am Clippers @ Lakers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am India v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Challenge Tour Grand Final

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 5pm Sassuolo v Spezia ; 8pm Torino v Frosinone

; 8pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm WWT Championship

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11pm Raptors @ 76ers

FRIDAY (Nov 3rd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.15am Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am Netherlands v Afghanistan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Challenge Tour Grand Final

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2pm – Practice & Qualifying Sao Paulo Grand Prix

RACING – Sky Sports Racing, 7pm-midnight; Virgin Media Three, 8pm-midnight; ITV3, 8.30pm-midnight Breeders’ Cup

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm SV Darmstadt 98 v Bochum

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Stormers

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Sale v Gloucester

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 Airtricity League Premier Division (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Bologna v Lazio

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leicester City v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Las Palmas v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Montpellier

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm WWT Championship

SATURDAY (Nov 4th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 2am Mavericks @ Nuggets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am – World Cup – 5am New Zealand v Pakistan ; 8.30am England v Australia

; 8.30am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Challenge Tour Grand Final

RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 2 – Women’s International – Noon England v Wales

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Fulham v Man Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Ross Co v Celtic

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Osasuna v Girona ; 3.15pm Real Betis v Mallorca ; 5.30pm Celta Vigo v Sevilla

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 1pm Zebre v Bulls

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-9.30pm Hylo Open semi-finals

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1.30pm – Sprint Sao Paulo Grand Prix

RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Men’s International – 2.30pm England v Tonga

RUGBY – S4C – 2.30pm Wales v Barbarians

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Brentford v West Ham Utd

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3.05pm Leinster v Edinburgh

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Saracens v Leicester

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 5pm Suns @ 76ers

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s National League – 5pm Treaty Utd v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5pm Atalanta v Inter ; 7.45pm AC Milan v Udinese

; 7.45pm CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5pm-8pm – France Track Champions League

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.05pm Munster v Dragons

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Scarlets v Cardiff

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle Utd v Arsenal

SOCCER – BBC 2 – FA Cup – 5.45pm Bromley v Blackpool

RACING – Sky Sports Racing, 5pm-midnight; Virgin Media Three, 5pm-10pm; ITV4, 6pm-0.15am Breeders’ Cup

GAA – RTÉ 2 from 7.30pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Connacht v Ulster

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Real Sociedad v Barcelona

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Lille

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11.30pm WWT Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

EQUESTRIAN – Eurosport 1, 11pm-1am – Kentucky 2023 World Cup

SUNDAY (Nov 5th)