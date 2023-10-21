Leah Paul stars as Ireland clinch one-day series win over Scotland in Spain

Leah Paul top scored with 70 in Ireland's win over Scotland in Almeria. Photograph: Jan Kruger/ICC via Getty Images

Leah Paul’s 70 at the top of the order helped Ireland beat Scotland by 33 runs to seal a 2-1 ODI series victory in Almeria.

Paul’s knock and a run-a-ball 41 from captain Laura Delany underpinned an Irish total of 239 for nine, with Hannah Rainey taking five for 41 to finish as the pick of the Scotland bowlers.

Scotland skipper Kathryn Bryce hit 83 as they reached 153 for two in response, before five wickets fell for 30 runs in nine overs to derail their chase.

Spinner Cara Murray finished with three for 36 as Scotland came up short.