Mary Hannigan: Build-up to Ireland’s ‘defining’ Rugby World Cup clash starts here

Ireland's Mack Hansen crosses to score against Tonga despite the efforts of Tanginoa Halaifonua - the world champions are next up, on Saturday night. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Since the draw for the rugby World Cup was made, many a calendar had “Saturday, September 23rd” circled in red, it being the day the number one side in the world take on the number two and reigning world champions. That meeting with South Africa, reckons Gerry Thornley, has the potential to be the “defining” one in Ireland’s World Cup campaign.

The build-up starts here, then, Gerry updating us on the squad’s walking wounded, Jack Conan battling to be fit for the game having torn a ligament in his foot just over six weeks ago. Dan Sheehan is recovering from a similar injury, while news is awaited on Finlay Bealham after he went off for a HIA during the 59-16 win over Tonga.

Ronan Kelleher has had plenty of his own injury struggles over the last couple of years, but, writes John O’Sullivan, he was back to his best against Tonga - John only gave one Irish player a higher rating. His performance “was a reminder of what a fine rugby player he is when freed from the shackles of injury”.

And Gerry was impressed by Ross Byrne’s contribution when he replaced Johnny Sexton, the outhalf producing a “typically unfussy, unflustered, composed and low-key performance”.

Denis Walsh, though, is less impressed by the poundings being taken by some of the nations below tier one level, Romania’s 0-76 trashing by South Africa the latest. The World Cup is, he writes, “the Downton Abbey of sport, a pretty window into a stratified society, where the wealth is concentrated among the elites and privilege trumps everything”.

Manchester United aren’t quite the Romania of the Premier League, but after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Brighton at Old Trafford they look like they have as much chance of winning the title as the Romanians have of going home with the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ken Early takes a look at Erik ten Hag’s continuing struggle to turn things around at a club with a squad that cost €1.15 billion in transfer fees, the most expensively assembled in world football. “The Brighton first XI that started at Old Trafford cost about €19 million – that is, less than United pay Jadon Sancho in a year.”

At the other end of the global football pyramid are Usher Celtic, the inner-city Dublin club who are aiming to become only the sixth non-league side to win the Leinster Senior Cup when they take on Bohemians this evening. Fiachra Gallagher brings you their remarkable story having met up with their manager Wes Doyle.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor brings news of Luke Comer’s battle to clear his name following his three-year training ban after 12 of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids. The billionaire businessman has already spent €1.4 million fighting those charges, and is willing to spend more on an appeal. “I am one thousand per cent innocent,” he said, “I have never been more right in my life.”

TV watch: It’s day one of the Listowel Festival and TG4 will bring coverage of it through the week, starting at 2.35pm today. Your Premier League offering this evening comes in the form of Nottingham Forest v Burnley (Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm), and a little later you can catch up on all the weekend’s rugby World Cup action on Against the Head (RTÉ 2, 8pm).