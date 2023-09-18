Angling Notes: Opportunity for women to be introduced to fly fishing

The Irish Ladies Fly Fishing Association (ILFA) is hosting an opportunity for women to be introduced to angling. It will include a short indoor course followed by four hours of casting instruction and practice outside.

The event is aimed at beginners or novice anglers aged over 18 and all equipment will be provided. No experience is necessary but booking is essential.

Please visit irishladiesflyfishing.com for a booking form or email Liz Dermott at ilfa9008@gmail.com.

Women will be travelling from all over Ireland to take part and full joining instructions will be sent to those who book.

Anne Kerrin, chair of the ILFA, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for women to learn about fly fishing. To be outdoors with nature really gives a boost to your inner being. Most times it doesn’t matter if you catch a fish or not. The fish is a bonus. I hope this encourages women to think about trying out angling. Participants just need to wear warm clothes and bring waterproofs.”

The ILFA is a national organisation that encourages women to take up fly fishing and hosts a league of four trials annually to select a team to represent Ireland at the ladies’ international fly fishing championships.

Fly weekend

The 11th annual Irish Fly Fair and International Angling Show will be held at the Killyhevlin Hotel and grounds on the shores of Lough Erne in Enniskillen on 18th and 19th of November, from 10am on both days. The event promises to be a weekend to remember with some of the world’s top fly dressers assembled in one place.

Show organiser and well-known angler Stevie Munn said: “We are back in a new and better venue and this year have invited more international fly dressers than ever.”

More than 60 fly dressers from 17 countries including the United States are been invited to demonstrate their art, and world champion fly casters will be on hand to show casting techniques.

With more room available outside allows new casting workshops and demonstrations with free tuition with some of the world’s greats including Charles Jardine, Ian Gordon and Glenda Powell.

We have, as always, youth fly-tying competitions giving the juniors a chance to show the pro fly dressers what they can do!

The show will bring together a selection of top-notch exhibitors, industry experts and fellow enthusiasts. Whether you’re seeking the latest gear, eager to discover innovative techniques or thinking of your next fishing trip, the show will have it covered.

Make sure not to miss the talks and seminars by expert anglers on various angling topics. A selection of trade stands will be selling everything you need to pursue your passion for fly fishing and fly dressing.

The fair promises to be a great weekend in every respect and a time to meet up with old friends and make new ones. See irishflyfair.com. Email: anglingclassics@aol.com.