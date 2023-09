Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Champions League

Believe it or not, qualifying for the 2023-24 Champions League began in June. The serious business, however, begins this week with the start of the group stages. And, by the middle of December, we’ll know the names of the 16 teams who will play in the knockout stages. Highlights this week include AC Milan hosting Newcastle United - who return to the competition for the first time in two decades – and Manchester United’s trip to Bayern Munich. - RTE, Virgin Media & TNT Sports

Solheim Cup

The women’s equivalent of the Ryder Cup takes place this week at the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Andalusia in Spain. The biennial golf tournament for professional women golfers from Europe and the United States consists of four foursome and four fourball matches on both Friday and Saturday, and then 12 singles matches on Sunday. Europe, the reigning champions, include Cavan’s Leona Maguire among their ranks. - Sep 22nd-24th, Sky Sports

MMA

Mixed martial arts is back in Dublin at the weekend with the main event in the Bellator MMA event being the middleweight world championship bout between Johnny “The Human Cheat Code” Eblen (13-0) and challenger Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards (12-2). Also on the card, in the women’s featherweight division, is Dubliner Sinead Kavanagh, who will square off against Australian Sara Collins. The preliminary card includes Waterford’s Peter Queally, Laois’ Charlie Ward, Louth’s Ciaran Clarke and Wexford’s Brian Moore. – Saturday, Virgin Media

MONDAY (Sep 18th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Miami Dolphins @ NE Patriots

RACING – TG4, 2.35pm-6pm Listowel Festival

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Salernitana v Torino ; 7.45pm Hellas Verona v Bologna

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Burnley

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Irish Premiership - 7.45pm Crusaders v Cliftonville

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Granada v Girona

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Sep 19th)

NFL - Sky Sports Arena - 0.15am New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

NFL - Sky Sports Action - 1.15am Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

RACING – TG4, 2.30pm-6pm Listowel Festival

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 5.45pm Milan v Newcastle

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 5.45pm Young Boys v Leipzig

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button - Championship - 7.45pm Bristol City v Plymouth ; 7.45pm Cardiff v Coventry ; 7.45pm QPR v Swansea ; 7.45pm Southampton v Ipswich

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena – Championship - 7.45pm Preston NE v Birmingham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

SOCCER - RTE 2 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Feyenoord v Celtic

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Man City v RS Belgrade

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 8pm PSG v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Champions League - 8pm Barcelona v Royal Antwerp

SOCCER - TNT Sports 6/7 - Champions League - 8pm Lazio v Atlético Madrid; 8pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto

WEDNESDAY (Sep 20th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from noon - 1st ODI England v Ireland

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm European Championships

RACING – TG4, 2pm-6pm Listowel Festival

RUGBY - Virgin Media Two & ITV4 - World Cup - 4.45pm Italy v Uruguay

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 5.45pm Real Madrid v Union Berlin

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 5.45pm Galatasaray v Copenhagen

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Blackburn v Sunderland ; 7.45pm Huddersfield v Stoke ; 7.45pm Hull v Leeds ; 7.45pm Millwall v Rotherham ; 7.45pm Watford v West Brom

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Norwich v Leicester

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Bayern Munich v Man Utd

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 8pm Real Sociedad v Inter

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Champions League - 8pm Sporting Braga v Napoli

SOCCER - TNT Sports 6/7 - Champions League - 8pm Sevilla v Lens ; 8pm Benfica v Salzburg

; 8pm CRICKET - BBC 2, 0.15am-1.15am - England v Ireland highlights

THURSDAY (Sep 21st)

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open de France

RACING - TG4, 1.30pm-5.30pm Listowel Festival

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm European Championships

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-6.30pm Solheim Cup (Opening Ceremony)

(Opening Ceremony) SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League - 5.45pm LASK v Liverpool ; 8pm Brighton v AEK Athens

; 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Europa Conference League - 5.45pm Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa ; Europa League - 8pm West Ham v Backa Topola

; Europa League - 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Europa Conference League - 5.45pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Aberdeen ; Europa League - 8pm Rangers v Real Betis

; Europa League - 8pm SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Europa League - 5.45pm Union Saint-Gilloise v Toulouse ; Europa League - 8pm Ajax v Marseille

; Europa League - 8pm RUGBY - RTE 2 & ITV4 - World Cup - 8pm France v Namibia

FRIDAY (Sep 22nd)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3am - Practice Japanese Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-7pm Solheim Cup

CANOEING - BBC Red Button, 10am-12.10pm, 1.30pm-3.15pm, 5.50pm-9.45pm Canoe Slalom World Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open de France

RACING - TGG, 1.55pm-6pm Listowel Festival

RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - World Cup - 4.45pm Argentina v Samoa

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Serie A - 5.30pm Salernitana v Frosinone ; 7.45pm Lecce v Genoa

; 7.45pm GOLF - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Solheim Cup highlights

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Stuttgart v SV Darmstadt 98

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Airtricity League Premier Division - 7.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

SOCCER - ITV4 - Women’s Nations League - 7.45pm England v Scotland

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership Cup - 7.45pm Gloucester v Harlequins

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Birmingham v QPR

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Monaco v Nice

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Alavés v Athletic Bilbao

TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 9pm-1am Laver Cup

SATURDAY (Sep 23rd)

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3.15am - Practice & Qualifying Japanese Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-7pm Solheim Cup

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 7.15am-8.45am - Stage 1 Tour of Langkwai

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - 2nd ODI England v Ireland

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-4pm European Championships

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Livingston v Celtic

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-5pm Open de France

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Women’s Nations League - 1pm Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland

RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media Two - World Cup - 1pm Georgia v Portugal

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 1pm Girona v Mallorca ; 3.15pm Osasuna v Sevilla ; 5.30pm Barcelona v Celta Vigo ; 8pm Almería v Valencia

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm RACING - ITV4, 1pm-4pm; Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.15pm Ayr & Newbury

RACING - TG4, 2pm-6pm Listowel Festival

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Man City v Nottingham Forest

MMA - Virgin Media Two from 4pm – Dublin Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards

GAA - RTE 2 - Dublin SFC Quarter-final - 4.45pm Kilmacud Crokes v Ballymun Kickhams

RUGBY - UTV & Virgin Media One - World Cup - 4.45pm England v Chile

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 5pm Sassuolo v Juventus

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Brentford v Everton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Werder Bremen v Cologne

GOLF - BBC Four, 7pm-8pm Solheim Cup highlights

BOXING - TNT Sports 2 from 7.30pm - London Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce

CRICKET - BBC 2, 7.35pm-8.35pm England v Ireland highlights

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Serie A - 7.45pm Lazio v Monza

RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm South Africa v Ireland

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 8pm Burnley v Man Utd

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Brest v Lyon

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 9pm-1am Laver Cup

SUNDAY (Sep 24th)