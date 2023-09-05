Dream time for O’Brien and McGowan with Paris 2024 qualification at World Rowing Championships

That look on the faces of Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan spoke of relief, delight and now let’s go again.

On day three of the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, O’Brien and McGowan were the first Irish crew on the water, with the chance of also qualifying a first Irish boat for Paris 2024.

Which is exactly what they did, winning their heat of Para-2 mixed double after a thrilling race to the line with the Polish crew. The chance for gold in Saturday’s final now beckons, as do the Paralympics, which bar injury will be a first for both rowers, and of particular satisfaction for O’Brien.

The 27-year-old from Clarinbridge, who was born with spina bifida, had tried before in the single, winning a World Championship gold in that event last year. Now she has teamed up with McGowan, the 26-year-old from Ballaghaderreen who only took up Paralympics rowing two years after injuries sustained in a car accident.

Conditions at the Ada Ciganlija regatta course on Sava Lake, in the heart of the Serbian capital, were certainly conducive to fast racing, and the Irish took advantage, setting out in front with Poland. Only the winners of the heat would progress straight to the final, and with that secure the Paralympic berth.

The Polish crew of Jolanta Majka and Michal Gadowski, who had won World Cup III bronze last month, briefly edged in front around halfway, before both crews jostled for the lead. O’Brien and McGowan just pulled clear in the last run in, winning in 8:12.01, with Poland finishing in 8:13.61.

It’s been 11 years since Ireland has had a crew compete in the Paralympics, with the Para-3 mixed coxed four in London 2012, now the Galway RC rowers have ensured further representation again next year.

Another Galway pairing, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh, had a clear win in the women’s pair repechage that sends them through to the semi-finals on Thursday morning. Italy’s Aisha Rocek and Alice Codato made a push to try catch the Irish crew coming to the halfway mark but weren’t able to break their lead. They’re now in the top 12 crews, with the top 11 finishers all getting qualification spots for Paris 2024.

Later, Brian Colsh, Andrew Sheehan, Ronan Byrne and Konan Pazzaia were unlucky to miss the A/B semi of the men’s quad with a fourth-place finish in their repechage. As the race progressed Ireland made their way closer to the top three, and in the final 500m were the fastest boat on the water, but it wasn’t enough to edge them ahead of the American crew.

In the men’s four, John Kearney, Jack Dorney, Adam Murphy and Fionnán McQuillan-Tolan missed out on the A/B semis and will race the C final after a fifth-place finish in their repechage.

Wednesday Schedule – (All times Irish)

11:43am Lightweight men’s scull quarter-final: Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

11:50am Lightweight men’s double quarter-final: Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC); Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

12:18pm Men’s pair quarter-final: Men’s Pair (M2-): Nathan Timoney (Queen’s University Belfast BC), Ross Corrigan (Portora BC)

12:53pm Men’s double quarter-final: Philip Doyle (Portora BC), Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC)