Glanmire water pollution incident is under investigation by IFI

A water pollution incident which took place last Monday in Glanmire, Co Cork is under investigation by Inland Fisheries Ireland. Multiple calls to the hotline number alerted fisheries staff to the scene, however, there are no fish fatalities recorded so far.

The incident occurred on the tidal section of the Glashaboy River, downstream from the bridge in Glanmire. The pollution appeared to have impacted 1-1.5km of river and caused a blue/grey discolouration. The freshwater part of the river upstream is not affected by the pollution.

Water samples have been taken for analysis and investigations are continuing.

The public can report instances of pollution, fish kills or illegal fishing by calling the confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

Follow-up course

Following on from last years’ successful saltwater detective course ‘Appreciation of our Seashore and Estuaries’, Louth Leader has agreed to support a follow-up course this autumn. In addition to Cushla Dromgool-Regan and Dr Ken Whelan, we are delighted to welcome to the team Dr Margaret McCaul and Jackie Hunt, one of Ireland’s foremost bird ecologists.

Details of upcoming courses, are:

- Introductory days: Learning about the seashore and local estuaries - Sat 16th/Sun 17th September.

- Seashore and rocky shore training - Sat 23rd/Sun 24th September.

- Estuary training: Citizen Science water quality assessment and estuarine biodiversity - Sat 7th October.

- Migratory bird life in the estuaries - Sun 8th October (classes).

Each of the courses are from 9.30am-12.30pm - 1.30pm-4.30pm. Online guidance and support is available for those planning projects.

For those interested in attending one (or more) of these courses, it is important to fill in a registration form, which can be attained at saltwaterdetective@gmail.com.

Please note these courses are likely to be heavily subscribed, it is therefore advisable to get your form submitted as soon as possible.

Big fish

Leading the way in the Connacht Predator Anglers’ longest fish-of-the-year competition are:

Aidan Traynor: longest trout, 82cm (ferox). Marcin Gregorczyk: longest perch, 45cm. (Catch, photo and release is part of the clubs’ policy.)

Aidan Traynor, also from Connacht Predator AC with the longest trout of 82cm (ferox)

Connacht Predator Anglers is a member of the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland representing coarse and predator anglers in Ireland. facebook.com/predatorfishingireland / www.ncffi.ie.

Connacht Predator Angling club member, Marcin Gregorczyk with the longest perch of 45cm, so far this year

Cancellation

The ‘Cast a Line for Autism’ competition on Lough Corrib/Mask has been cancelled for this year. Originally scheduled for 29th July, it was postponed for a week because of very bad weather, only to be postponed again for the same reason.