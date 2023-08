Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

World Athletics Championships

The 19th edition of the championships began on Saturday, but the action really heats up this week – with 2,000 athletes from 200 countries in action at the National Athletics Stadium in Budapest, Hungary. From an Irish perspective, our best hopes for medals probably rest with Ciara Mageean in the Women’s 1,500 metres, Rhasidat Adeleke in the Women’s 400 metres and Andrew Coscoran in the Men’s 1,500 metres. – August 19th-27th, Virgin Media, Eurosport & BBC

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk

We’re at the business end of the season, with most teams in the Airtricity League Premier Division having just nine matches left on their fixture list. Shamrock Rovers have been top of the table for several months and victory over Dundalk – currently fifth and yet still in the title chase – would be a big step towards a fourth title in a row. It’s very tight at the top, with St Patrick’s Athletic – away to UCD on Friday – leading the chase, four points behind Rovers. Also on Friday evening, fourth-place Bohemians host third-place Derry City. Both sit on 46 points, just five points behind the league leaders. It promises to be a nail-biting run-in for the 2023 league season. – Friday, RTÉ 2

Vuelta a España

The Tour de France’s little sibling, the three-week Vuelta a España begins at the weekend in Barcelona. After the time-trial on Saturday, La Vuelta 23 will wind its way through Andorra, France and Spain in 21 stages – including seven mountain stages), covering a total distance of more than 3,100km. – Aug 26th to Sep 17th, Eurosport

MONDAY (Aug 21st)

ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 5.30pm-7.30pm; BBC 1, 7.30pm-9pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.30pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-9.30pm World Championships

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Torino v Cagliari ; 7.45pm Bologna v Milan

; 7.45pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6pm Alavés v Sevilla ; 8.30pm Granada v Rayo Vallecano

; 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Crystal Palace v Arsenal

TUESDAY (Aug 22nd)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm European Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4pm-midnight US Open qualifying

ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 5.15pm-8pm; BBC 1, 8pm-9pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.30pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5pm-9.30pm World Championships

HOCKEY – Premier Sports 1 – Women’s Euro Championship – 6.30pm Ireland v Germany

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League Qualifier – 8pm Rangers v PSV Eindhoven

WEDNESDAY (Aug 23rd)

ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 8.30am-1pm; BBC Red Button, 5.45pm-7pm; BBC 1, 7pm-9pm; Virgin Media Two, 8.55am-12.35pm, 5.50pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 9am-12.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm World Championships

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm Ebor Festival

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.15pm – Stage 1 BinckBank Tour

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm European Masters

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.45pm – 3rd T20 Ireland v India

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4pm-2am US Open qualifying

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4.15pm-5.15pm – Stage 1 Women: Tour of Scandinavia

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League Qualifier – 8pm Molde v Galatasaray

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League Qualifier – 8pm Braga v Panathanaikos

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League Qualifier – 8pm Maccabi Haifa v Young Boys

THURSDAY (Aug 24th)

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 5.50am-9.30am; BBC 2, 5.30pm-8pm; BBC 1, 8pm-9pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.50am-9.15am, 5.50pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 6am-9.15am, 5.30pm-9.30pm World Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Czech Masters

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm Ebor Festival

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm – Stage 2 BinckBank Tour

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm European Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4pm-midnight US Open qualifier

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4.15pm-5.15pm – Stage 2 Women: Tour of Scandinavia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Tour Championship

FRIDAY (Aug 25th)

ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 8.45am-12.15pm, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC 1, 7pm-9pm; Virgin Media Two, 8.55am-12.10pm, 5.20pm-9.05pm; Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 5.45pm-9.30pm World Championships

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11am – Practice Dutch Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Czech Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-1.45pm – Stage 3 Women: Tour of Scandinavia

RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4.30pm Ebor Festival

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm – Stage 3 BinckBank Tour

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm European Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4pm-midnight US Open qualifier

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Tour Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Las Palmas v Real Sociedad ; 8.30pm Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

; 8.30pm RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix & Showcase – International – 7.30pm New Zealand v South Africa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm RB Leipzig v Stuttgart

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nantes v Monaco

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Chelsea v Luton Town

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

SATURDAY (Aug 26th)

ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 5.55am-noon; BBC Red Button, 1pm-3.30pm; BBC 1, 5.15pm-9.15pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.50am-3.25pm, 5.55pm-9.05pm; Eurosport 1, 6am-11.45am, 1pm-3.15pm, 7.50pm-9.30pm World Championships

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Qualifying Dutch Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm Czech Masters

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Bournemouth v Tottenham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Ross County v Rangers

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm European Masters Semi-finals

UFC – TNT Sports 2 from 1pm Max Holloway v Chan Sung Jung

RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4.30pm Ebor Festival

RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interpros – 2.30pm Connacht v Ulster ; 4.45pm Leinster v Munster

; 4.45pm CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 3.15pm-4.10pm – Stage 4 BinckBank Tour

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4.10pm-5.20pm – Stage 4 Women: Tour of Scandinavia

RUGBY – Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-ups – 3.15pm England v Fiji ; 5.30pm Italy v Japan ; 5.30pm Scotland v Georgia

; 5.30pm ; 5.30pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 4.30pm Cádiz v Almería ; 6.30pm Granada v Mallorca ; 8.30pm Sevilla v Girona

; 6.30pm ; 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Brighton v West Ham Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm M’gladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Tour Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-7.50pm – Stage 1 Vuelta a España

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 6pm Catalans v Wigan

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-up – 7.45pm Ireland v Samoa

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9.30pm – Cora Staunton profile

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 27th)