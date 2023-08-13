Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s EuroHockey Championship
Held every two years, the competition is contested by the top eight European nations. This will be the 15th time Ireland participates, though, as yet, they’ve never reached the semi-final stage of the tournament. Hosted in Mönchengladbach, Germany, first up for the Irish women is England on Friday. They face Scotland the next day, before taking on Germany the following Tuesday. – August 18th-26th, Premier
World Athletics Championships
The 19th edition of the championships take place in Hungary from Saturday. Among the 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the new 35,000-capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest will be 23 Irish athletes. Leading the Irish charge for medals will be Rhasidat Adeleke (in the 400 metres) and Ciara Mageean (in the 1,500 metres). – August 19th-27th, Virgin Media, Eurosport & BBC
Women’s World Cup Final
More than 80,000 people will be at Stadium Australia (Olympic Stadium) in Sydney for the ninth Women’s World Cup decider next weekend. Regardless of who contests the final game of the 2023 edition after the semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a new winner, with the US – champions in 2015 and 2019 – already eliminated from the tournament. – Sunday, RTÉ, BBC & UTV
MONDAY (Aug 14th)
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Cádiz v Alavés; 8.30pm Atlético Madrid v Granada
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Man Utd v Wolves
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (Aug 15th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 9am Semi-final 1
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 1 Tour of Denmark
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open
- SOCCER – BBC Scotland – Champions League Qualifier (3rd round) – 7.30pm Servette (1) v Rangers (2)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Portsmouth v Exeter City
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 Women’s WC highlights
WEDNESDAY (Aug 16th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 11am Semi-final 2
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 2 Tour of Denmark
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Uefa Super Cup – 8pm Man City v Sevilla
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights
THURSDAY (Aug 17th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm ISPS Handa World Invitational
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 3 Tour of Denmark
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5.15pm – Stage 1 Arctic Race of Norway
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm BMW Championship
- SOCCER – BBC Scotland – Europa CL Qualifier (3rd round) – 7.45pm Hearts v Rosenborg
FRIDAY (Aug 18th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm ISPS Handa World Invitational
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 4 Tour of Denmark
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5.15pm – Stage 2 Arctic Race of Norway
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open
- HOCKEY – Premier 1 – Women’s EuroHockey Championship – 4pm Ireland v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm BMW Championship
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Mallorca v Villarreal; 8.30pm Valencia v Las Palmas
- BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Action – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Metz v Marseille
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leeds v West Brom
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Wakefield v Castleford
SATURDAY (Aug 19th)
- ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 7.40am-1.50pm, 5.50pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 7.45am-2pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm World Championships
- TRIATHLON – Eurosport 2, 8am-12.30pm Women’s Asian Open
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 9am 3rd Place Play-off
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Plymouth v Southampton
- RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interprovincials – 1pm Leinster v Ulster; 3.15pm Munster v Connacht
- RUGBY – Premier 2 – Top 14 – 1pm Racing 92 v Bordeaux Bègles
- RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6.30pm ISPS Handa World Invitational
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-2.50pm – Stage 5 Tour of Denmark
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-5.15pm – Stage 3 Arctic Race of Norway
- SOCCER – Premier 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Bournemouth
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Leigh v Catalans
- RUGBY – Amazon Prime & Premier 2 – World Cup warm-up – 3.15pm Wales v South Africa
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 4pm Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo; 6.30pm Almería v Real Madrid; 8.30pm Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier League – 5pm Peamount v Bohemians
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-up – 5.30pm Ireland v England
- RUGBY – Amazon Prime & Premier – World Cup warm-ups – 5.30pm Italy v Romania; 8.05pm France v Fiji
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Frosinone v Napoli; 7.45pm Inter v Monza
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Cologne
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Tottenham v Man Utd
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm BMW Championship
- HOCKEY – Premier 2 – Women’s EuroHockey Championship – 7.15pm Ireland v Scotland
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Toulouse v PSG
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8pm Man City v Newcastle
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 9pm-9.30pm Women’s WC highlights
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Aug 20th)
- ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 6.05am-12.55pm, 3.25pm-6.25pm; Eurosport 1, 6.15am-1.05pm, 3pm-6.30pm; BBC 2, 8am-1.30pm; BBC 1, 3pm-6.35pm World Championships
- TRIATHLON – Eurosport 2, 8am-12.30pm Men’s Asian Open
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2, BBC 1 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 11am Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4.30pm ISPS Handa World Invitational
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Norwich City v Millwall
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 12.30pm GP of Austria
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Aston Villa v Everton; 4.30pm West Ham Utd v Chelsea
- GAA – TG4 from 2.05pm Club championships (TBA)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Union Berlin v Mainz; 4.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Darmstadt
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm – Stage 4 Arctic Race of Norway
- SOCCER – Premier 1 – Scottish League Cup – 3pm Kilmarnock v Celtic
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 4.05pm Monaco v Strasbourg
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 2 – La Liga – 4.30pm Girona v Getafe
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm BMW Championship
- TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 5pm W&S Open
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Roma v Salernitana; 7.45pm Udinese v Juventus
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Barcelona v Cádiz; 8.30pm Real Betis v Atlético Madrid
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Serie A – 7.45pm Lecce v Lazio
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Lens v Rennes
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2