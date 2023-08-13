Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s EuroHockey Championship

Held every two years, the competition is contested by the top eight European nations. This will be the 15th time Ireland participates, though, as yet, they’ve never reached the semi-final stage of the tournament. Hosted in Mönchengladbach, Germany, first up for the Irish women is England on Friday. They face Scotland the next day, before taking on Germany the following Tuesday. – August 18th-26th, Premier

World Athletics Championships

The 19th edition of the championships take place in Hungary from Saturday. Among the 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the new 35,000-capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest will be 23 Irish athletes. Leading the Irish charge for medals will be Rhasidat Adeleke (in the 400 metres) and Ciara Mageean (in the 1,500 metres). – August 19th-27th, Virgin Media, Eurosport & BBC

Women’s World Cup Final

More than 80,000 people will be at Stadium Australia (Olympic Stadium) in Sydney for the ninth Women’s World Cup decider next weekend. Regardless of who contests the final game of the 2023 edition after the semi-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a new winner, with the US – champions in 2015 and 2019 – already eliminated from the tournament. – Sunday, RTÉ, BBC & UTV

MONDAY (Aug 14th)

TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Cádiz v Alavés ; 8.30pm Atlético Madrid v Granada

; 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Man Utd v Wolves

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 15th)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 9am Semi-final 1

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 1 Tour of Denmark

TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open

SOCCER – BBC Scotland – Champions League Qualifier (3rd round) – 7.30pm Servette (1) v Rangers (2)

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Portsmouth v Exeter City

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 Women’s WC highlights

WEDNESDAY (Aug 16th)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 11am Semi-final 2

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 2 Tour of Denmark

TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Uefa Super Cup – 8pm Man City v Sevilla

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

THURSDAY (Aug 17th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm ISPS Handa World Invitational

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 3 Tour of Denmark

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5.15pm – Stage 1 Arctic Race of Norway

TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm BMW Championship

SOCCER – BBC Scotland – Europa CL Qualifier (3rd round) – 7.45pm Hearts v Rosenborg

FRIDAY (Aug 18th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm ISPS Handa World Invitational

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.45pm-4.45pm – Stage 4 Tour of Denmark

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5.15pm – Stage 2 Arctic Race of Norway

TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open

HOCKEY – Premier 1 – Women’s EuroHockey Championship – 4pm Ireland v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm BMW Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Mallorca v Villarreal ; 8.30pm Valencia v Las Palmas

; 8.30pm BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7.30pm Dennis McCann v Ionut Baluta

SOCCER – Sky Sports Action – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Metz v Marseille

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leeds v West Brom

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Wakefield v Castleford

SATURDAY (Aug 19th)

ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 7.40am-1.50pm, 5.50pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 7.45am-2pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm World Championships

TRIATHLON – Eurosport 2, 8am-12.30pm Women’s Asian Open

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 9am 3rd Place Play-off

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Plymouth v Southampton

RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interprovincials – 1pm Leinster v Ulster ; 3.15pm Munster v Connacht

; 3.15pm RUGBY – Premier 2 – Top 14 – 1pm Racing 92 v Bordeaux Bègles

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-6.30pm ISPS Handa World Invitational

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-2.50pm – Stage 5 Tour of Denmark

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-5.15pm – Stage 3 Arctic Race of Norway

SOCCER – Premier 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Bournemouth

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Leigh v Catalans

RUGBY – Amazon Prime & Premier 2 – World Cup warm-up – 3.15pm Wales v South Africa

TENNIS – Amazon Prime from 4pm W&S Open

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 4pm Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo ; 6.30pm Almería v Real Madrid ; 8.30pm Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao

; 6.30pm ; 8.30pm SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier League – 5pm Peamount v Bohemians

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-up – 5.30pm Ireland v England

RUGBY – Amazon Prime & Premier – World Cup warm-ups – 5.30pm Italy v Romania ; 8.05pm France v Fiji

; 8.05pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Frosinone v Napoli ; 7.45pm Inter v Monza

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Cologne

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Tottenham v Man Utd

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm BMW Championship

HOCKEY – Premier 2 – Women’s EuroHockey Championship – 7.15pm Ireland v Scotland

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Toulouse v PSG

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 8pm Man City v Newcastle

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 9pm-9.30pm Women’s WC highlights

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 20th)