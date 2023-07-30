Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Galway Races
Ireland’s biggest horse racing festival takes place this week, with seven days of action from Monday to Sunday. All but the final day’s racing will be shown on either RTÉ or TG4. There are 49 races spread throughout the week with the highlight being the famous Galway Plate on Wednesday evening. – Monday-Sunday, RTÉ & TG4
Track Cycling
To be held every four years, the UCI Cycling World Championships brings together various disciplines of cycling into one event. Glasgow is the venue for the inaugural edition, with venues around the city hosting events, including the Track Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. – Aug 3rd-13th, Eurosport & BBC
Camogie
The county with the most All-Ireland senior championship titles plays a county with none in this season’s decider. Cork will be hot favourites to claim their 29th crown when they meet Waterford at Croke Park. It would be a fairy-tale for Waterford if they claim the O’Duffy Cup, though they have already appeared in one final – they were beaten by Antrim in 1945, despite the final being played in Cappoquin, Co Waterford. – Sunday, RTÉ 2
MONDAY (July 31st)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s WC – 8am Japan v Spain
- SOCCER – ITV4 & RTÉ News – Women’s WC – 8am Costa Rica v Zambia
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 5th Test D5 England v Australia
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s WC – 11am Republic of Ireland v Nigeria
- SOCCER – BBC Red Button & RTÉ News – Women’s WC – 11am Canada v Australia
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm – Stage 1 Tour de l’Ain
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races
- CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights
TUESDAY (Aug 1st)
- SOCCER – UTV – Women’s WC – 8am Portugal v USA
- SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s WC – 8am Vietnam v Netherlands
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s WC – Noon China v England
- SOCCER – ITV4 & RTÉ News – Women’s WC – Noon Haiti v Denmark
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm – Stage 2 Tour de l’Ain
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 2pm – 3rd ODI West Indies v India
- RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 2.30pm-5pm Goodwood
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races
WEDNESDAY (Aug 2nd)
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s WC – 8am Argentina v Sweden
- SOCCER – BBC Red Button – Women’s WC – 8am South Africa v Italy
- SOCCER – UTV – Women’s WC – 11am Jamaica v Brazil
- SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s WC – 11am Panama v France
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm – Final stage Tour de l’Ain
- RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races
THURSDAY (Aug 3rd)
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s WC – 11am South Korea v Germany
- SOCCER – BBC Red Button – Women’s WC – 11am Morocco v Colombia
- RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm Galway Races
- CYCLING – BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5.40pm-9.30pm World Track Championships
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wyndham Championship
FRIDAY (Aug 4th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 9.25am-3.30pm, 5.10pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 6pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm World Track Championships
- RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open
- RACING – TG4, 4.50pm-7pm Galway Races
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wyndham Championship
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Sligo Rovers v St Pat’s
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wed v Southampton
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington v Catalans
- TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 10pm-2am Women’s US Open
SATURDAY (Aug 5th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – 3.35am New Zealand v Australia
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s WC – Round of 16 – 6am 1st Group A v 2nd Group C; 9am 1st Group C v 2nd Group A
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Celtic v Ross County; 5.15pm Kilmarnock v Rangers
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open
- CYCLING – BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.45pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5.25pm-9.30pm World Track Championships
- RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – TG4, 1.50pm-6.15pm Galway Races
- RUGBY – Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-ups – 3.15pm Scotland v France; 5.30pm Wales v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Wyndham Championship
- BASKETBALL – TG4 – Men’s EuroBasket Qualifier – 7.30pm Ireland v Luxembourg
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-up – 8pm Ireland v Italy
- TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 10pm-2am Men’s US Open
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – World Cup warm-up – 11.10pm Argentina v South Africa
SUNDAY (Aug 6th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 2am Cory Sandhagen v Rob Font
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s World Cup – Round of 16 – 3am 1st Group E v 2nd Group G; 10am 1st Group G v 2nd Group E
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 9am-4.30pm, 4.55pm-9.30pm; Eurosport 2, noon-3pm; BBC 1, 2.20pm-4.30pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm World Track Championships
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Leicester v Coventry; 2.30pm Leeds v Cardiff; 5pm Sunderland v Ipswich
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 12.30pm British Grand Prix
- CAMOGIE – RTÉ 2 – All-Ireland Finals – 12.50pm Junior: Clare v Tipperary; 2.45pm Intermediate: Derry v Meath; 5pm Senior: Cork v Waterford
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open
- GAA – TG4 – Kerry SHC Final – 3pm Crotta O`Neill’s v Lixnaw
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Leeds v Leigh
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3pm – 2nd T20 West Indies v India
- SOCCER – UTV – Community Shield – 4pm Man City v Arsenal
- NETBALL – BBC 2 – 5pm World Cup Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Wyndham Championship
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game