Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Galway Races

Ireland’s biggest horse racing festival takes place this week, with seven days of action from Monday to Sunday. All but the final day’s racing will be shown on either RTÉ or TG4. There are 49 races spread throughout the week with the highlight being the famous Galway Plate on Wednesday evening. – Monday-Sunday, RTÉ & TG4

Track Cycling

To be held every four years, the UCI Cycling World Championships brings together various disciplines of cycling into one event. Glasgow is the venue for the inaugural edition, with venues around the city hosting events, including the Track Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. – Aug 3rd-13th, Eurosport & BBC

Camogie

The county with the most All-Ireland senior championship titles plays a county with none in this season’s decider. Cork will be hot favourites to claim their 29th crown when they meet Waterford at Croke Park. It would be a fairy-tale for Waterford if they claim the O’Duffy Cup, though they have already appeared in one final – they were beaten by Antrim in 1945, despite the final being played in Cappoquin, Co Waterford. – Sunday, RTÉ 2

MONDAY (July 31st)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s WC – 8am Japan v Spain

SOCCER – ITV4 & RTÉ News – Women’s WC – 8am Costa Rica v Zambia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 5th Test D5 England v Australia

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s WC – 11am Republic of Ireland v Nigeria

SOCCER – BBC Red Button & RTÉ News – Women’s WC – 11am Canada v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm – Stage 1 Tour de l’Ain

RACING – RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races

CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 1st)

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s WC – 8am Portugal v USA

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s WC – 8am Vietnam v Netherlands

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s WC – Noon China v England

SOCCER – ITV4 & RTÉ News – Women’s WC – Noon Haiti v Denmark

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm – Stage 2 Tour de l’Ain

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 2pm – 3rd ODI West Indies v India

RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 2.30pm-5pm Goodwood

RACING – RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races

WEDNESDAY (Aug 2nd)

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s WC – 8am Argentina v Sweden

SOCCER – BBC Red Button – Women’s WC – 8am South Africa v Italy

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s WC – 11am Jamaica v Brazil

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s WC – 11am Panama v France

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1pm-3pm – Final stage Tour de l’Ain

RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – RTÉ 2, 5pm-7.30pm Galway Races

THURSDAY (Aug 3rd)

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s WC – 11am South Korea v Germany

SOCCER – BBC Red Button – Women’s WC – 11am Morocco v Colombia

RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open

RACING – RTÉ 2, 2.30pm-5.30pm Galway Races

CYCLING – BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5.40pm-9.30pm World Track Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

FRIDAY (Aug 4th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 9.25am-3.30pm, 5.10pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 6pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm World Track Championships

RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open

RACING – TG4, 4.50pm-7pm Galway Races

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Sligo Rovers v St Pat’s

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wed v Southampton

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington v Catalans

TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 10pm-2am Women’s US Open

SATURDAY (Aug 5th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – 3.35am New Zealand v Australia

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s WC – Round of 16 – 6am 1st Group A v 2nd Group C ; 9am 1st Group C v 2nd Group A

; 9am SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Celtic v Ross County ; 5.15pm Kilmarnock v Rangers

; 5.15pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open

CYCLING – BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.45pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm; Eurosport 1, 5.25pm-9.30pm World Track Championships

RACING – Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – TG4, 1.50pm-6.15pm Galway Races

RUGBY – Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-ups – 3.15pm Scotland v France ; 5.30pm Wales v England

; 5.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Wyndham Championship

BASKETBALL – TG4 – Men’s EuroBasket Qualifier – 7.30pm Ireland v Luxembourg

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-up – 8pm Ireland v Italy

TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 10pm-2am Men’s US Open

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – World Cup warm-up – 11.10pm Argentina v South Africa

SUNDAY (Aug 6th)