Mona McSharry secures 200m breaststroke semi-final place at World Aquatics Championship

Mona McSharry qualified for her second semi-final of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukoka, Japan on Thursday, qualifying in fifth from her heat in the 200m breaststroke category.

McSharry finished fifth in Tuesday’s 100m breaststroke final at the championships, securing Olympic qualification.

The Sligo swimmer will line up in the 200m breaststroke semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking after her 200m heat, McSharry said she was “feeling pretty good”.

“It felt relatively comfortable for a 200m in the morning so that’s kind of exciting, hopefully I can build on that tonight and go faster. I feel like the smallest tweaks in the 200m can make a world of difference, so it would just be nice to play around with that tonight.”

Meanwhile, Darragh Greene just missed out on making the men’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals, finishing 18th in the heats overall. Greene will be back in action on Sunday for the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay.