Ireland qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup after clash with Germany is abandoned

Ireland Men’s secured their place at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup after their scheduled qualifier against Germany in Edinburgh was called off due to rain.

Ireland had triumphed in their four previous qualifying ties, dispatching of Italy, Denmark, Austria and Jersey. The Irish needed one more point to guarantee qualification, but due to Friday’s match abandonments, the points were shared among teams.

With safe passage to the World Cup in the US and the West Indies secured, Ireland will play once more in the qualifying tournament – they face hosts Scotland in Grange Cricket Club on Friday at 3.30pm. That game will decide who wins the tournament outright.

Reacting to Ireland’s qualification, captain Paul Stirling said the side were “delighted” to achieve their primary objective at the tournament in Edinburgh.

“We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement, and I think we delivered on that front.

“So, we’ll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line tomorrow and we are keen to continue that winning momentum going into the India T20 series next month.”