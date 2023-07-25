LeBron James’s son, Bronny, collapses on court after suffering a cardiac arrest

LeBron James’s eldest son, Bronny, collapsed on court on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

“Yesterday while practising Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The 18-year-old is one of the most promising young players in the US and was due to play for the University of Southern California this year.

LeBron James has been a vocal supporter of Bronny’s basketball career, and often flies to watch his son play during the NBA season.

“I understand how important fatherhood is, just coming from a no-father household,” said James in May. “We always try to support each other in all our endeavours. I’m only as good as my family.”

LeBron and his wife, Savannah, have two other children, son Bryce and daughter Zhuri. Sixteen-year-old Bryce is also considered an elite basketball prospect.

The 38-year-old LeBron has also spoken about his desire to continue his NBA career until he can play alongside Bronny.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said last year. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” – Guardian