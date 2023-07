Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s Tour de France

After the disappointment of no Irish cyclist in the men’s event this month, Megan Armitage makes history this week, becoming the first Irish competitor in the women’s Tour de France. The Offaly woman is part of the Arkéa Pro Cycling Team, and will join with five team-mates in the eight-day event, which began in Clermont-Ferrand on Sunday and concludes next Sunday in Pau. – TG4 & Eurosport, Sunday-Sunday (July 23rd-30th)

Netball World Cup

Held every four years, the 2023 World Cup takes place in South Africa from Friday (July 28th) – with 60 matches packed into 10 days. The Australian and New Zealand women’s teams have completely dominated the sport (New Zealand are the reigning World Cup champions having beaten Australia in the 2019 final, 52-51, in Liverpool). The Republic of Ireland didn’t qualify unfortunately, though England, Scotland, and Wales are among the 16 nations taking part. – July 28th-Aug 6th, Sky Sports (also BBC from July 31st)

All-Ireland SFC Final

After provincial championships, the group ties, and the knockout stages, we’re left with two familiar faces in the 2023 decider. Kerry already have claimed the title 38 times, with Dublin currently standing at 30. Regardless, it has the potential to be a mouth-watering clash between two giants of the game. – Sunday, RTÉ 2 & BBC 2

MONDAY (July 24th)

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s World Cup – 7am Italy v Argentina

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 9.30am Germany v Morocco ; Noon Brazil v Panama

; Noon CYCLING – TG4, 2.20pm-4.55pm; Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Stage 2 Women’s Tour de France

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 2.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 West Indies v India

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8pm-8.30pm Women’s WC highlights

TUESDAY (July 25th)

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 3am Colombia v South Korea

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s World Cup – 6.30am New Zealand v Philippines

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 9am Switzerland v Norway

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 9.30am – Japan Stephen Fulton v Naoya Inoue

CYCLING – TG4, 2.20pm-4.55pm; Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Stage 3 Women’s Tour de France

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

WEDNESDAY (July 26th)

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s World Cup – 6am Japan v Costa Rica

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am Spain v Zambia

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 1pm Canada v Republic of Ireland

CYCLING – TG4, 2.20pm-4.55pm; Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Stage 4 Women’s Tour de France

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5pm-6pm – Final Stage Tour de Wallonie

BASKETBALL – TG4, 7.15pm-9.30pm – Men’s EuroBasketball Qualifier Ireland v Luxembourg

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Pre-season friendly – 10.30pm Brentford v Brighton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Showcase – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Fulham v Aston Villa

THURSDAY (July 27th)

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Pre-season friendly – 1.15am Chelsea v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 2am USA v Netherlands

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am Portugal v Vietnam

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 5th Test, D1 England v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm – France LPGA: Evian Championship

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 11am Australia v Nigeria

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-7pm – Senior Open Championship

CRICKET – TNT Sport 1 from 2pm – 1st ODI West Indies v India

CYCLING – TG4, 2.20pm-4.55pm; Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Stage 5 Women’s Tour de France

CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm – Highlights England v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight 3M Open

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Huddersfield v Hull FC

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8pm-8.30pm Women’s WC highlights

FRIDAY (July 28th)

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s World Cup – 1am Argentina v South Africa

NETBALL – Sky Sports Action – World Cup – 8am New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago ; 10am Australia v Zimbabwe

; 10am NETBALL – Sky Sports Arena – World Cup – 8am Tonga v Fiji ; 10am Uganda v Singapore ; 5pm Jamaica v Sri Lanka ; 7pm England v Barbados

; 10am ; 5pm ; 7pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 9.30am England v Denmark

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – Noon China v Haiti

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm – LPGA Evian Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 5th Test, D2 England v Australia

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-7pm Senior Open Championship

EQUESTRIAN – Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-6pm – Hickstead Nations Cup of GB

CYCLING – TG4, 2.20pm-4.55pm; Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm – Stage 6 Women’s Tour de France

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight 3M Open

CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm – Highlights England v Australia

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

SATURDAY (July 29th)

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Pre-season friendly – 0.30am Brighton v Newcastle Utd

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 2am Seniesa Estrada v Leonela Yudica

NETBALL – Sky Sports Arena – World Cup – 8am Zimbabwe v Fiji ; 10am Jamaica v Wales ; 3pm South Africa v Sri Lanka ; 5pm England v Malawi

; 10am ; 3pm ; 5pm NETBALL – Sky Sports Action – World Cup – 8am New Zealand v Uganda

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am Sweden v Italy

NETBALL – Sky Sports Mix – World Cup – 10am Australia v Tonga ; 3pm Scotland v Barbados

; 3pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 5th Test, D3 England v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-4pm – LPGA Evian Championship

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 10.45am Australia v New Zealand

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 11am France v Brazil

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & ITV4 – Women’s World Cup – 1.30pm Panama v Jamaica

TRIATHLON – BBC 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Sunderland World Series

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot

CYCLING – TG4, 1.45pm-2.15pm – Eurosport 1, 4pm-6.45pm – Stage 7 Women’s Tour de France

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – 2pm Celtic v Wolverhampton

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 2pm – 2nd ODI West Indies v India

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm-4pm San Sebastián Classic

BASKETBALL – TG4, 2.15pm-4.30pm – Men’s Eurobasket Qualifier Ireland v Croatia

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – World Cup warm-up – 3.15pm Scotland v Italy

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7.30pm Senior Open Championship

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 4.05pm South Africa v Argentina

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football Semi-finals – 5pm Kerry v Mayo ; 7.30pm Cork v Dublin

; 7.30pm CRICKET – BBC 2, 7.25pm-8.25pm – Highlights England v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-11pm 3M Open

BOXING – TNT Sport 1 from 7.30pm – Telford Liam Davies v Jason Cunningham

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, 8.30pm-9pm Women’s WC highlights

GAA – RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.20pm – Football Final Up for the Match

SUNDAY (July 30th)