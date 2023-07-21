Ireland cruise to nine-wicket win over Denmark in second T20 World Cup qualifier

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie both made half-centuries in the nine-wicket win over Denmark. Photograph: Ishara S Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark 122-9 (20 ovs) (B McCarthy 3-16, M Adair 3-22) lost to Ireland 123-1 (14.3 ovs) (P Stirling 55no, A Balbirnie 53) by 9 wkts

Ireland claimed their second T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier victory with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Denmark in Edinburgh.

Mark Adair (three for 22) and Barry McCarthy (three for 16) were both excellent with the ball before Ireland eased past Denmark’s 122-run total and continued their form from Thursday’s victory over Italy.

Denmark batted first with Oliver Hald (21) and Nicolaj Laegsgaard (20) showing minor resistance against the Irish attack as they finished on 122 for nine at the end of the 20 overs.

Ireland responded strongly through half-centuries from openers Andrew Balbirnie (53) and Paul Stirling (55 not out), who recorded 16 boundaries between them as Denmark’s attack struggled to disrupt the pair’s rhythm.

Balbirnie was dismissed by Jonas Henriksen and was replaced by Lorcan Tucker (12 not out) as Ireland coasted to victory with 33 balls remaining.

Ireland, who need a top-two finish in the seven-nation tournament to qualify for the World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year, continue their campaign against Austria on Sunday.