The court heard evidence from an Inland Fisheries Ireland inspector that the trio set a drift net from a boat, the Cailín Bán. File photograph: Getty Images

Three men have been fined in relation to the illegal capture of 27 salmon and the use of 861m of illegal nets,

Patrick O’Donnell, Milan Funket and Marek Radomsky were observed by fisheries officers setting drift nets from a boat skippered by O’Donnell.

The three appeared before Belmullet District Court last month charged with the offences which took place in June 2022.

The court was told that O’Donnell was the “ringleader” in the operation and fined €3,000 for breaches of fisheries legislation plus a further €1,000 in expenses and €1,845 in costs to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

Funket was fined €750 for possession of a net and Radomsky fined €1,000 for possession of illegally captured salmon.

Judge Fiona Lydon heard evidence from Inspector Lonan O’Farrell that he observed the three men setting a drift net from the boat, the Cailín Bán.

The net was later retrieved following which the vessel headed for Porturlin Pier. On arrival, a crew member disembarked and the illegally caught salmon were put into a van.

Officers intercepted the van, cautioned and questioned the driver, and seized the catch. But despite efforts by fisheries officers to speak to the crew, the boat returned to sea and three bags were seen thrown overboard.

The Cailín Bán re-entered Porturlin Pier where officers boarded the boat and cautioned the two men. The bags were later retrieved with the illegal drift nets that had been discarded at sea.

IFI chief executive Francis O’Donnell said: “The scale of this illegal salmon netting at sea was at a commercial level and posed a significant threat to our wild Atlantic salmon stocks. It is a serious environmental crime and such crimes will not be tolerated by IFI.”

The public can report suspected instances of illegal fishing, fish kills or water pollution, by calling confidential number 0818-347424.

Fish kill

A serious incident near Kinsale, Co Cork, is being investigated by IFI in which a minimum of 2,000 fish have died. The kill occurred on the Brownsmills Stream and spread over a 4km to 5km stretch, flowing into the estuary at Kinsale.

Species discovered dead include brown trout and eel. IFI became aware of the problem last Wednesday from a member of the public. Fish and water samples have been taken for analysis and Cork County Council Environmental Department is assisting with the investigation.

Major change

A caveat to last week’s notes on this year’s world cup trout angling championships. In his chairman’s address brochure, Mattie Lally signals major changes will come into practice this year including abolishment of the “hat” to qualify anglers for the final.

Instead, qualifying anglers will weigh in at least one fish in their heat. Qualifying anglers will compete for the final and the winner will present the greatest weight of fish with a limit of four on finals day.

Risk of drowning

The RNLI has issued advice to those heading to the water this summer. About 175 people die accidentally at Irish and British coasts each year. Statistics show that men are most at risk of drowning.

But do you know what procedure to follow if you get into difficulty?

Remember:

Float to live and follow this course of action;

Tilt your head back with your ears underwater;

Relax and try to breathe normally;

Move your hands to help you stay afloat.