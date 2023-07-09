Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik

Shamrock Rovers will begin their European campaign this week against Icelandic champions Breidablik. The Dublin club, who claimed the Airtricity League Premier Division title last season and are currently top of this season’s table, will meet the team from Kópavogur (a short distance south of Reykjavik) at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening. The winner of the Champions League first round qualifier will meet FC Copenhagen in the next round. - Tuesday, RTE

World Matchplay

The 30th edition of one of professional dart’s “Triple Crown” will take place at Winter Gardens, Blackpool from July 15th-23rd. Co Derry’s Daryl Gurney is at the oche on Saturday, while Co Antrim’s Josh Rock and Co Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan are both in action on Sunday. However, the trio of Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen will start as among the favourites to take home the £200,000 (€235,000) first prize. – From Saturday, Sky Sports

Women’s SFC

The 2023 Women’s Senior Football Championship has entered the knockout stages with the All-Ireland Quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend. All four games are expected to be tight affairs, with Meath – who are chasing three-in-a-row – facing a highly-fancied Kerry, who haven’t won the All-Ireland title for 30 years. Dublin and Cork are seeking to regain their past dominance of the sport. - TG4, Saturday & Sunday

MONDAY (July 10th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 3rd Test, D5 England v Australia

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

TENNIS - BBC 2, 9pm-10pm Wimbledon highlights

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

CRICKET - BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.15am Ashes highlights

TUESDAY (July 11th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 1.45pm-5.05pm; TG4, 11.55am-5.05pm Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 2, 12.30pm-8pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Champions League Qualifying, first round - 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik

TENNIS - BBC 2, 8pm-9pm Wimbledon highlights

WEDNESDAY (July 12th)

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - State of Origin - 11.05am NSW v Queensland

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; TG4, 1.25pm-5.05pm Tour de France

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Women’s 1st ODI England v Australia

TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-8pm; BBC 1, 12.15pm-1pm, 1.45pm-6pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D1 West Indies v India

TENNIS - BBC 2, 8pm-9pm Wimbledon highlights

THURSDAY (July 13th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-6.30pm Scottish Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1.20pm-5.10pm Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 2, 12.30pm-9pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D2 West Indies v India

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Catalans Dragons

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship

TENNIS - BBC 2, 9pm-10pm Wimbledon highlights

FRIDAY (July 14th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-6.30pm Scottish Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 12.35pm-4.55pm Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 2, 12.30pm-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D3 West Indies v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-7pm LET: Aramco Team Series

RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - 6pm Under-20 World Cup Final

SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Women’s Friendly - 7.35pm Scotland v Northern Ireland

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Warrington

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship

TENNIS - BBC 2, 9pm-10pm Wimbledon highlights

SATURDAY (July 15th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Rugby Championship - 8.05am New Zealand v South Africa ; 10.45am Australia v Argentina

; 10.45am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10am-8pm Scottish Open

TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-12.30pm, 6.35pm-8pm; BBC 1, 1.15pm-7.15pm; Premier Sports; Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4.30pm Wimbledon (Including Women’s Singles Final)

(Including Women’s Singles Final) CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, noon-5pm; TG4, 11.55am-1.15pm Tour de France

RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 1.30pm Galway v Mayo ; 3.30pm Armagh v Cork

; 3.30pm CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D4 West Indies v India

GAA - RTÉ 2 - Tailteann Cup Final - 3pm Down v Meath

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-7pm LET: Aramco Team Series

GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 5.30pm Dublin v Monaghan

BADMINTON - BT Sport 4, 6pm-1.30am US Open Semi-finals

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm World Matchplay

GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 7.30pm Kerry v Meath

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship

TENNIS - BBC 2, 10pm-11pm Wimbledon highlights

SUNDAY (July 16th)