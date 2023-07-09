Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik
Shamrock Rovers will begin their European campaign this week against Icelandic champions Breidablik. The Dublin club, who claimed the Airtricity League Premier Division title last season and are currently top of this season’s table, will meet the team from Kópavogur (a short distance south of Reykjavik) at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday evening. The winner of the Champions League first round qualifier will meet FC Copenhagen in the next round. - Tuesday, RTE
World Matchplay
The 30th edition of one of professional dart’s “Triple Crown” will take place at Winter Gardens, Blackpool from July 15th-23rd. Co Derry’s Daryl Gurney is at the oche on Saturday, while Co Antrim’s Josh Rock and Co Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan are both in action on Sunday. However, the trio of Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen will start as among the favourites to take home the £200,000 (€235,000) first prize. – From Saturday, Sky Sports
Women’s SFC
The 2023 Women’s Senior Football Championship has entered the knockout stages with the All-Ireland Quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend. All four games are expected to be tight affairs, with Meath – who are chasing three-in-a-row – facing a highly-fancied Kerry, who haven’t won the All-Ireland title for 30 years. Dublin and Cork are seeking to regain their past dominance of the sport. - TG4, Saturday & Sunday
MONDAY (July 10th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 3rd Test, D5 England v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 9pm-10pm Wimbledon highlights
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- CRICKET - BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.15am Ashes highlights
TUESDAY (July 11th)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 1.45pm-5.05pm; TG4, 11.55am-5.05pm Tour de France
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 12.30pm-8pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Champions League Qualifying, first round - 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 8pm-9pm Wimbledon highlights
WEDNESDAY (July 12th)
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - State of Origin - 11.05am NSW v Queensland
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5.05pm; TG4, 1.25pm-5.05pm Tour de France
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Women’s 1st ODI England v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-8pm; BBC 1, 12.15pm-1pm, 1.45pm-6pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D1 West Indies v India
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 8pm-9pm Wimbledon highlights
THURSDAY (July 13th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-6.30pm Scottish Open
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1.20pm-5.10pm Tour de France
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 12.30pm-9pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D2 West Indies v India
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Catalans Dragons
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 9pm-10pm Wimbledon highlights
FRIDAY (July 14th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-6.30pm Scottish Open
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 12.35pm-4.55pm Tour de France
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 12.30pm-7pm; BBC 1, 1.45pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm; Premier Sports, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D3 West Indies v India
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-7pm LET: Aramco Team Series
- RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - 6pm Under-20 World Cup Final
- SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Women’s Friendly - 7.35pm Scotland v Northern Ireland
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Wigan v Warrington
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 9pm-10pm Wimbledon highlights
SATURDAY (July 15th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Rugby Championship - 8.05am New Zealand v South Africa; 10.45am Australia v Argentina
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10am-8pm Scottish Open
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-12.30pm, 6.35pm-8pm; BBC 1, 1.15pm-7.15pm; Premier Sports; Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-4.30pm Wimbledon (Including Women’s Singles Final)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, noon-5pm; TG4, 11.55am-1.15pm Tour de France
- RACING UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 1.30pm Galway v Mayo; 3.30pm Armagh v Cork
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D4 West Indies v India
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - Tailteann Cup Final - 3pm Down v Meath
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 3pm-7pm LET: Aramco Team Series
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 5.30pm Dublin v Monaghan
- BADMINTON - BT Sport 4, 6pm-1.30am US Open Semi-finals
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm World Matchplay
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 7.30pm Kerry v Meath
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 10pm-11pm Wimbledon highlights
SUNDAY (July 16th)
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from 3am Holly Holm v Mayra Bueno Silva
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10am-8pm Scottish Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - Women’s 2nd ODI England v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 11am-12.30pm, 6.35pm-8pm; BBC 1, 1pm-6.35pm; Premier Sports; Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-5pm Wimbledon (Including Men’s Singles Final)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, noon-5.45pm; ITV4, noon-6pm; TG4, noon-1.45pm Tour de France
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 1pm-5pm, 7.30pm-11.30pm World Matchplay
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-5pm LET: Aramco Team Series
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 2pm Donegal v Dublin
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm - 1st Test, D5 West Indies v India
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 4pm Kerry v Derry
- BADMINTON - BT Sport 4, 6pm-11.30pm US Open Finals
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Barbasol Championship
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 10pm-11pm Wimbledon highlights