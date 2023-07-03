Scoli Mhuire agus Iosaf reels in Something Fishy

Scoil Mhuire agus Iosaf, Collooney in Co. Sligo has reeled in the winning prize in this year’s ‘Something Fishy’ competition. The educational programme is aimed at senior primary classes to educate students on fish, water, angling and the environment.

The sixth-class learners created the winning project and received a €500 prize voucher for educational purposes at the school. The students were challenged to create a project to demonstrate their learnings based on the theme ‘life along the river’.

This year 45 schools participated in the initiative nationwide.

‘Something Fishy’ is organised by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) in conjunction with Blackrock Education Centre.

READ MORE

IFI’s Suzanne Campion, said: “This winning project showcased a great level of awareness from these young Sligo students on biodiversity. Such interest on the sustainability of our fish and habitats bodes well for future generations.”

Further details at somethingfishy.ie

DAI callout

The Dublin Angling Initiative (DAI) under the auspices of IFI has launched a call for youth clubs, community groups and schools in the greater Dublin area to take part in its fishing programme.

The project aims to promote, develop and improve angling among children and young people and, once again, is looking for interested groups for the summer, autumn and winter months to learn how to fish.

Fly tying instruction - part of the Dublin Angling Initiative programme.

Children and young people of all abilities are offered the opportunity to take fishing lessons, participate in fishing trips and enjoy family fishing days.

Last year, DAI took over 600 young people from the Dublin area out fishing to enjoy an outdoor activity and to disconnect from the online world. The initiative provides access to fishing equipment, guidance and builds awareness of the importance of protecting our fisheries resource, IFI’s director, Brian Beckett, said.

Interested groups can contact DAI co-ordinator, Rory Keatinge, rory.keatinge@fisheriesireland.ie or (087) 614 2906.

Hot competition

Last weekend saw the first of two qualifying matches for the All Ireland Method Feeder Championship to be held in October. On a warm and humid day, Gaulmoylestown Lake in Co Westmeath came alive for those seeking entry for the 12 places in the final.

Brenton Sweeney, winner of the Gaulmoylestown Lake coarse angling qualifier

Brenton Sweeney took top honours with 83 carp and a skimmer for 100lb followed by Enda Hickey on 91lb from a middle peg and Mariusz Kilian in third position with 76lb.

There are still nine places available for the second qualifier at Oaklands Lake, New Ross, Co Wexford on 15th July. To book in, email: ncffi.ie/ncffi-method-feeder-qualifier-2