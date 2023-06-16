‘Developing a sense that competition isn’t about winning all the time’

With school holiday season about to enter full swing, trailer loads of dinghies are already covering the continent as the youth sailing classes ramp up a range of major championship events.

The season marks a pinnacle for youth talent drawn from all corners of Ireland as the first regatta gets under way this weekend.

In the narrow age range passing from junior to senior levels, the task of passing on the lessons from the unforgiving Olympic circuit falls to a pool of coaches with Liam Glynn taking on the role of Irish Sailing’s head junior coach.

A veteran of the pathway system all the way to international competition in the ILCA7 class, he is responsible for the narrow age range that sees the youngest talent graduate from Optimists or Topper dinghies towards their ultimate senior class.

Although heavily dominated by the single-handed boats, progress towards double-handers is happening with the imminent arrival of a 29er skiff coach. Meanwhile, Erin McIlwaine from Ballyholme Yacht Club with Ellie Cunnane from Tralee Bay Sailing are already commencing their senior campaign in the 49erFX class.

Along with other pathway graduates such as Rocco Wright and Eve McMahon, both of Howth Yacht Club who have significant international achievements at youth level, the hope is that a full pathway will inspire the younger teenagers to adopt the programme’s value-based system.

“We have to be motivating (the sailors) to make sure that they pick up on the values such as fitness and organisation that are part of what makes an athlete,” Glynn told The Irish Times this week. “It’s hard to instil at that age – the only opportunities are at weekend and short training camps in winter.”

Glynn is responsible for the Topper and ILCA4 (formerly the Laser 4.7) squads as well as assisting Milan Vujasinovic, the ILCA6 academy coach and Sean Evans, the Olympic development coach.

“There are people (at that age) who are competitive but don’t know how to lose well,” said Glynn. “They’re still developing and we need to make sure that their competitiveness isn’t linked to results.”

The Ballyhome sailor points to the rapid learning curve in the switch up from the youngest classes and for that reason doesn’t look too closely at the Optimist squads attending the European and World championships this summer until they are ready to graduate or have queries about their progression.

“Developing a sense that competition isn’t about winning all the time but (is about) improving all the time is part of the maturing process,” he said. “Selection for the academy is based on how they pick up on all these values.”

As the Optimist World Championships begins racing this weekend on the Costa Brava, five Irish sailors will be among the 259 competitors in action for the six day series.

Another seven Irish sailors will compete in a field of almost 300 boats at the Optimist European Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece a month later while Glynn and his ILCA4 squad will also compete at Volos, Greece at the same time.

ILCA 4 squad

Peter Kenny, Wexford Harbour Boat & Tennis Club

Cillian Twomey, Howth Yacht Club

Kate Flood, St George Yacht Club

Ava Ennis, St George Yacht Club

Lucy Ives, Carlingford Sailing Club

Megan O’Sullivan, Cork Yacht Club

Riona McMorrow Moriarty, Tralee Bay Sailing Club

Caoilinn Geraghty-McDonnell, St George Yacht Club

Emily Cantwell, St George Yacht Club

Glenda Gallagher, Howth Yacht Club

Thea Daly, St George Yacht Club

Ciara McMahon, Howth Yacht Club

Seth Walker, St George Yacht Club

Topper squad

Iseult Spears, Ballyholme Yacht Club

Cormac Byrne, Ballyholme Yacht Club

Stan O’Rourke, Malahide Yacht Club

Kate Kenny, Wexford Harbour Boat and Tennis Club

Siún Ní Choistealbha, Malahide Yacht Club

Leo O’Doherty, Galway Bay Sailing Club

Emily Isabella Macafee, Ballyholme Yacht Club

Grace Keating, National Yacht Club

Hannah Walsh, National Yacht Club

Hugo Boyd, Ballyholme Yacht Club

Rory Brennan Hobbs, National Yacht Club

Chloe Craig, Carrickfergus Sailing Club

Academy (ILCA 6)

Fiachra McDonell, George Yacht Club

Sam Ledoux, Irish Yacht Club

Tom Coulter, East Antrim Boat Club

Zoe Whitford, East Antrim Boat Club

Charlotte Eadie, Ballyholme Yacht Club

Sienna Wright, Howth Yacht Club

Optimist World Championships

Harry Dunne, Howth Yacht Club

Caoilinn Geraghty McDonnell, St George Yacht Club

Andrew O’Neill, Cork Yacht Club

Gemma Brady, National Yacht Club

Jules Start, St George Yacht Club

Optimist European Championships

Conor Cronin, St George Yacht Club

Abigail Murphy, St George Yacht Club

Maeve Donagh, St George Yacht Club

Max O’Hare, St George Yacht Club

Jude Hynes Knight, Tralee Bay Sailing Club

Rory Whyte, Cork Yacht Club

Carolina Carra, St George Yacht Club

Optimist Under-12 squad – British Nationals

Eily Donagh, St George Yacht Club

Patrick Fegan, Malahide Yacht Club

Maeve Donagh, St George Yacht Club

Basile Dion, National Yacht Club

Tomas A Coistealbha, East Antrim Boat Club

Abigail O’Sullivan, Cork Yacht Club

Hugo Breen, Lough Ree Yacht Club

Holy Cantwell, St George Yacht Club

Donnchadh Duane, Lough Ree Yacht Club

Tara Hayes, Cork Yacht Club

Ciara McElligott, Lough Derg Yacht Club

Lucy Scott, Howth Yacht Club

Eoin Pierse, Cork Yacht Club

Optimist development squad – French Open Nationals

Dougie Venner, Cork Yacht Club

Emily Donagh, St George Yacht Club

Kate Spain, St George Yacht Club

Louise Hanley, National Yacht Club

Annabella Wilson, Cork Yacht Club

Matthew Holden, National Yacht Club

Finn Foley, St George Yacht Club

Patrick Fegan, Malahide Yacht Club