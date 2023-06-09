Galway Motor Club will not be granted 2024 rally date, council says

The Motor Sport Council (MSC), the custodian of the sporting power for the Republic of Ireland and the Motorsport Ireland commissions, has informed the directors of the Galway Motor Club that they will not grant the club a rally date for 2024.

The decision, according to the MSC, was based on reports by the MI Rallies and Safety Commissions into the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally that took place in February. The event marked the beginning of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, a series that continues next weekend with the three-day Letterkenny-based Donegal International Rally.

The decision also means that the Galway club’s summer rally, which usually takes place during the month of August and counts as a round of the national rally championship, has also got the axe.

One of the stages of the event in February was cancelled when a tractor was parked in a dangerous position. However, subsequent runs of the same stage were successfully completed.

Following the event, won by the Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTI R5), Motorsport Ireland requested a meeting with the Galway organisers. While the initial date was unsuitable to the Galway club, the parties did eventually meet.

The MSC decision was issued to the directors of Galway Motor Club in early May. In addition to the sanction, the Galway directors were advised that Motorsport Ireland and the necessary commissions will provide the necessary assistance and support to help facilitate the club return to running a stage rally in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Tarmac Rally Organisers’ Association has ruled out a replacement for the Galway event. The 2024 series will run with the remaining six events – with the best five scores to count.