Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sam Maguire Cup

The 16 counties taking part in the 2023 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship have been decided and split into four groups, and it all throws-in next weekend. Will you watch it? Well, two big games will be broadcast live on Saturday afternoon – Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone - though you’ll need a subscription to watch them. GAAGO, which has been taking shoulders from all directions over the past few weeks, will be covering the matches. - Saturday, GAAGO

Champions Cup Final

Last year, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle stunned Leinster with a late try to claim the title for the first time. While that game was in France, it was hardly home advantage for Stade Rochelais, considering Marseille is more than 800km from La Rochelle and, anyway, Leinster fans outnumbered the French at the Stade Vélodrome. Home advantage will surely be a factor this time however. Either way, there’s little doubt that this weekend’s decider is a clash between the two top club sides in European rugby. - Saturday, RTE 2, UTV & BT Sport 2

Women’s Super League

It’s Super Sunday, with London and Manchester derbies involving the top four teams in the Women’s Super League in England. Chelsea host Katie McCabe’s Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with Aoife Mannion’s Manchester United at home to Manchester City later that evening. With all four sides still chasing the league title, by Sunday night the destination of the 2022-23 should be clearer. - Sunday, BBC & Sky Sports

MONDAY (May 15th)

GAA - TG4 - Munster U-20 Hurling Final - 7.30pm Cork v Clare

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Sampdoria v Empoli

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm R Betis v R Vallecano

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Leicester v Liverpool

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 9.15pm-10.15pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (May 16th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.45am-5pm - Stage 10 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - CL Semi-final - 8pm Inter Milan (2) v AC Milan (0)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Luton v Sunderland

WEDNESDAY (May 17th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10am-5pm - Stage 11 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - Women’s SL - 6.15pm Everton v Arsenal ; 8.15pm West Ham v Chelsea

; 8.15pm GAA - TG4 - Leinster U-20 Hurling Final - 7.30pm Offaly v Wexford

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - CL Semi-final - 8pm Man City (1) v Real Madrid (1)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Middlesbrough v Coventry

THURSDAY (May 18th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm - Stage 12 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship

GAA - TG4 YouTube - Munster Minor Football Semi-finals - 6.45pm Kerry v Limerick ; 7pm Cork v Tipp

; 7pm DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm - Aberdeen Premier League

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 7.30pm Newcastle v Brighton

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 & Virgin Media Two - Europa Conference League Semi-final - 8pm AZ Alkmaar (1) v West Ham (2)

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Sevilla (1) v Juventus (1)

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm B Leverkusen (0) v Roma (1)

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa Conference League Semi-final - 8pm Basel (2) v Fiorentina (1)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough

FRIDAY (May 19th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am M Pasifika v Crusaders ; 10.35am Reds v Blues

; 10.35am CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 9.30am-4.45pm - Stage 13 Giro d’Italia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Emilia-Romagna GP

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship

GAA - TG4 - TBA All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-final

SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena – Bundesliga - 7.30pm SC Freiburg v Wolfsburg

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two – AL Premier Division - 7.45pm Shelbourne v St Pat’s

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Serie A - 7.45pm Sassuolo v Monza

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v R Valladolid

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lyon v Monaco

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Barnsley v Bolton

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Challenge Cup Final - 8pm Toulon v Glasgow

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-midnight, Sky Sports Golf, midnight-1am - LET Aramco Team Series

SATURDAY (May 20th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 5.35am Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels ; 8.05am Chiefs v Hurricanes ; 10.35am Waratahs v Fijian Drua ; 1pm Western Force v Brumbies

; 8.05am ; 10.35am ; 1pm CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.30am-4.45pm - Stage 14 Giro d’Italia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Emilia-Romagna GP

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Tottenham v Brentford

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L2 Play-off Semi-final - 12.30pm Stockport Co v Salford City ; 3pm Carlisle Utd v Bradford City

; 3pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 1pm Girona v Villarreal ; 3.15pm A Bilbao v Celta Vigo ; 5.30pm Almería v Mallorca ; 5.30pm Getafe v Elche ; 8pm Barcelona v R Sociedad

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4pm Newbury

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight PGA Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 - Challenge Cup - 2.30pm Leeds v Wigan

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix - Bundesliga - 2.30pm Schalke v E Frankfurt ; 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Leipzig

; 5.30pm GAA – GAAGO - All-Ireland SFC - 3pm Kerry v Mayo ; 5.15pm Galway v Tyrone

; 5.15pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

SQUASH - BT Sport 3 from 3pm Manchester Open Semi-finals

GAA - TG4 - TBA All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-final

RUGBY - RTE 2, UTV & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup Final - 4.45pm Leinster v La Rochelle

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Atalanta v H Verona ; 7.45pm AC Milan v Sampdoria

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.35pm Bohs v Athlone

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lille v Marseille

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-1am - LET Aramco Team Series

GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game

SOCCER - BBC 2, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (May 21st)