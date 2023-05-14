Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sam Maguire Cup
The 16 counties taking part in the 2023 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship have been decided and split into four groups, and it all throws-in next weekend. Will you watch it? Well, two big games will be broadcast live on Saturday afternoon – Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone - though you’ll need a subscription to watch them. GAAGO, which has been taking shoulders from all directions over the past few weeks, will be covering the matches. - Saturday, GAAGO
Champions Cup Final
Last year, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle stunned Leinster with a late try to claim the title for the first time. While that game was in France, it was hardly home advantage for Stade Rochelais, considering Marseille is more than 800km from La Rochelle and, anyway, Leinster fans outnumbered the French at the Stade Vélodrome. Home advantage will surely be a factor this time however. Either way, there’s little doubt that this weekend’s decider is a clash between the two top club sides in European rugby. - Saturday, RTE 2, UTV & BT Sport 2
Women’s Super League
It’s Super Sunday, with London and Manchester derbies involving the top four teams in the Women’s Super League in England. Chelsea host Katie McCabe’s Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, with Aoife Mannion’s Manchester United at home to Manchester City later that evening. With all four sides still chasing the league title, by Sunday night the destination of the 2022-23 should be clearer. - Sunday, BBC & Sky Sports
MONDAY (May 15th)
- GAA - TG4 - Munster U-20 Hurling Final - 7.30pm Cork v Clare
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Sampdoria v Empoli
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm R Betis v R Vallecano
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Leicester v Liverpool
- RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA - TG4, 9.15pm-10.15pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (May 16th)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.45am-5pm - Stage 10 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - CL Semi-final - 8pm Inter Milan (2) v AC Milan (0)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Luton v Sunderland
WEDNESDAY (May 17th)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10am-5pm - Stage 11 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - Women’s SL - 6.15pm Everton v Arsenal; 8.15pm West Ham v Chelsea
- GAA - TG4 - Leinster U-20 Hurling Final - 7.30pm Offaly v Wexford
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - CL Semi-final - 8pm Man City (1) v Real Madrid (1)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Middlesbrough v Coventry
THURSDAY (May 18th)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm - Stage 12 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship
- GAA - TG4 YouTube - Munster Minor Football Semi-finals - 6.45pm Kerry v Limerick; 7pm Cork v Tipp
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm - Aberdeen Premier League
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 7.30pm Newcastle v Brighton
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 & Virgin Media Two - Europa Conference League Semi-final - 8pm AZ Alkmaar (1) v West Ham (2)
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Sevilla (1) v Juventus (1)
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm B Leverkusen (0) v Roma (1)
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa Conference League Semi-final - 8pm Basel (2) v Fiorentina (1)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough
FRIDAY (May 19th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am M Pasifika v Crusaders; 10.35am Reds v Blues
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 9.30am-4.45pm - Stage 13 Giro d’Italia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Emilia-Romagna GP
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-midnight PGA Championship
- GAA - TG4 - TBA All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-final
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena – Bundesliga - 7.30pm SC Freiburg v Wolfsburg
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two – AL Premier Division - 7.45pm Shelbourne v St Pat’s
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Serie A - 7.45pm Sassuolo v Monza
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v R Valladolid
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lyon v Monaco
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L1 Play-off Semi-final - 8pm Barnsley v Bolton
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Challenge Cup Final - 8pm Toulon v Glasgow
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-midnight, Sky Sports Golf, midnight-1am - LET Aramco Team Series
SATURDAY (May 20th)
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 5.35am Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels; 8.05am Chiefs v Hurricanes; 10.35am Waratahs v Fijian Drua; 1pm Western Force v Brumbies
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.30am-4.45pm - Stage 14 Giro d’Italia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Emilia-Romagna GP
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Tottenham v Brentford
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L2 Play-off Semi-final - 12.30pm Stockport Co v Salford City; 3pm Carlisle Utd v Bradford City
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 1pm Girona v Villarreal; 3.15pm A Bilbao v Celta Vigo; 5.30pm Almería v Mallorca; 5.30pm Getafe v Elche; 8pm Barcelona v R Sociedad
- HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4pm Newbury
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight PGA Championship
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 - Challenge Cup - 2.30pm Leeds v Wigan
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix - Bundesliga - 2.30pm Schalke v E Frankfurt; 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Leipzig
- GAA – GAAGO - All-Ireland SFC - 3pm Kerry v Mayo; 5.15pm Galway v Tyrone
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Liverpool v Aston Villa
- SQUASH - BT Sport 3 from 3pm Manchester Open Semi-finals
- GAA - TG4 - TBA All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-final
- RUGBY - RTE 2, UTV & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup Final - 4.45pm Leinster v La Rochelle
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Atalanta v H Verona; 7.45pm AC Milan v Sampdoria
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.35pm Bohs v Athlone
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lille v Marseille
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9pm-1am - LET Aramco Team Series
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 2, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (May 21st)
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from midnight Raquel Pennington v Irene Aldana
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 1am Devin Haney v Vasiliy Lomachenko
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.30am-4.45pm - Stage 15 Giro d’Italia
- ATHLETICS - BBC 1, 11am-1pm Great Manchester Run
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 11.30am Lecce v Spezia; 2pm Torino v Fiorentina; 5pm Napoli v Inter Milan; 7.45pm Udinese v Lazio
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - Noon Ajaccio v Rennes; 2pm Nice v Toulouse; 4.05pm Lorient v Lens
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - Noon Hibernian v Rangers
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Women’s Super League - 12.30pm Chelsea v Arsenal
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Emilia-Romagna GP
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 1pm R Vallecano v Espanyol; 3.15pm At Madrid v Osasuna; 5.30pm Valencia v R Madrid; 8pm Sevilla v R Betis
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 1.30pm West Ham v Leeds; 4pm Man City v Chelsea
- HORSE RACING - RTE 1, 1.40pm-4.10pm Royal Ascot
- GAA - RTE 2 - Munster SHC - 2pm Clare v Cork; 4pm Tipp v Limerick
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight PGA Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Bundesliga - 2.30pm Mainz v Stuttgart; 4.30pm Augsburg v B Dortmund
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 - Challenge Cup - 3pm Castleford v Hull FC
- SQUASH - BT Sport 4 from 3pm Manchester Open Finals
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 6pm-10pm - LET Aramco Team Series
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena - Bundesliga - 6.30pm B Leverkusen v M’gladbach
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - Women’s Super League - 6.45pm Man Utd v Man City
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Ligue 1 - 7.45pm Auxerre v PSG
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day 2