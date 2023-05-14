Bangladesh beat Ireland by five runs to clinch ODI series victory in Chelmsford

Mark Adair celebrates a wicket with Ireland team-mates during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chelmsford. Photograph: Ray Lawrence

3rd ODI: Bangladesh 274 (48.5 ovs) (T Iqbal 69, M Rahim 45; M Adair 4-40, G Dockrell 2-31, A McBrine 2-39) beat Ireland 269-9 (50 ovs) (P Stirling 60, A Balbirnie 53, L Tucker 50, H Tector 45; M Rahman 4-44, H Mahmud 2-44) by five runs

Bangladesh claimed victory in their ODI series against Ireland after winning by five runs in the final game at Chelmsford.

A dramatic game ran right to the wire with Ireland needing 10 runs from the last over, but a cool bowling spell from Hasan Mahmud brought him two wickets from the final six balls.

After winning the toss, Ireland opted to field and Bangladesh got off to a solid start as captain Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69, which included a 70-run partnership with Litton Das before being caught by Craig Young off George Dockrell.

Mark Adair starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up four wickets as Bangladesh were reduced to 274 all out with seven balls remaining.

Despite losing Stephen Doheny after five overs, Paul Stirling and captain Andy Balbirnie put on a 109-run partnership to prop Ireland up before being dismissed for 60 and 53, respectively.

Harry Tector added 45 alongside a solid half-century from Lorcan Tucker before the wickets began to tumble in the final 10 overs and Mahmud’s two late wickets left Ireland needing six from the final ball, but Young was unable to deal with the yorker.

Bangladesh took the series 2-0 having won the second match on Friday after the opener was washed out.