Angling notes: a new online draw for catch-and-keep salmon and trout

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has opened a new online draw for anglers who wish to catch and keep wild salmon and sea trout greater than 40cm from the Lower River Lee in Cork.

The pool system allocates brown tags for those successful in the lottery system. These are placed on fish along with a blue tag as proof it was lawfully caught.

On Monday 22nd May, a further 45 brown tags will be allocated which represents up to a quarter issued at any one time, under the Wild Salmon and Seatrout Tagging Scheme Regulations. A total of 180 are available for the season.

Anglers with a 2023 rod licence not allocated a brown tag are only permitted to fish for salmon and sea trout greater than 40cm on a ‘catch and release’ basis.

A previous online draw took place in March, and a total of 90 have been issued to date.

IFI’s director, Sean Long, said: “Brown tag regulations are required on the Lower River Lee to conserve stocks and avoid accidental over-harvesting.”

Father and son conviction

Two men have been convicted of possessing 16 illegal salmon nets near the River Drowes in Co. Donegal, following a recent hearing at Ballyshannon District Court. Philip and Eoghan McCluskey of Bundoran, Donegal, received fines and costs totalling €6,000 in relation to the offence, which occurred in July 2021.

Among items in the father and sons’ possession were two large holdall bags containing 16 nets, wooden pegs, 20 empty coal sacks, balaclavas, knife, throw line, binoculars and a camouflage jacket covered in wild salmon scales.

The fisheries mobile support unit and local staff, discovered evidence of possible illegal activity taking place on the lower Drowes. Working in tandem, the two units carried out covert surveillance of the river which led to the defendants being apprehended.

A selection of the illegal items seized including 16 wild salmon near the Lower Drowes.

Francis O’Donnell, IFI’s chief executive, said: “The impact of these nets on the Drowes would have been catastrophic for the salmon population. IFI will not tolerate this behaviour on any Irish river.”

Strange Places

East Wicklow Rivers Trust invites you to Ken Whelan’s talk ‘Trout in Strange Places’ in the Ashford Heritage Centre, on Friday, 12th May starting at 7pm. All are welcome. Please email wicklowrivers@gmail.com to indicate your attendance.

Fine catch

Dorrie Gibbons from Cong, Co Mayo enjoyed her day last week on Lough Corrib with a fine catch of quality trout. Fishing close to Kilbeg, all her fish came to buzzers.

Mackerel sighting

Charter skipper Peter Power from Mullaghmore, Co Sligo reports first sightings of mackerel. “While they are scarce, in batches of six or seven, it does signal warmer sea temperatures and better days ahead. We’re presently catching some nice cod and ling, and plenty of pollock and coalfish,” he said. For bookings, call Peter at 087-257 6268.

Kilmore rescue

Kilmore Quay lifeboat station in Co Wexford launched its all-weather Tamar-class lifeboat, Killarney, last Monday to assist nine people on an angling charter boat that fouled its propeller off the Saltee Islands.

Under coxswain Eugene Kehoe a towline was quickly established and all arrived back safely in harbour. Weather and sea conditions were good at the time.