It’s as simple as A, B, C for Dublin at Croke Park

Ciarán Murphy has solved a mystery: why do Dublin (almost) always have the same dressing room in Croke Park? Because they are allocated according to a county’s position in the alphabet . . .as Gaeilge. So, Áth Cliath are only dislodged if Aontroim or Árd Mhacha are in town. Spare a thought for Uíbh Fhailí, they’ve no hope of ever getting first pick.

But whatever about the familiarity of their dressing room, Ciarán, echoing the comments of Kildare manager Glenn Ryan last weekend, believes it’s high time Dublin were stripped of the advantage of playing so often at HQ. Allowing them to play four of their six championship group games at Croke Park would, he argues, “be a perversion”.

Jason Foley might not be quite as familiar with the stadium, but he’s no stranger to it either, lining out there for Kerry last July when they beat Galway in the All Ireland final. Ian O’Riordan talks to the All Star ahead of his county’s Munster final meeting with Clare on Sunday, hearing how his grounding in sprinting has served him well in his footballing career.

In athletics, Sonia O’Sullivan tells us about her nostalgic trip last weekend to the Penn Relays Carnival, the oldest and longest-running track and field event in the United States, where she was inducted into its ‘Wall of Fame’, having starred there on many an occasion for Villanova University.

Dick Groat never made the ‘Wall of Fame’, but he was the first person to achieve the feat of being a college basketball and baseball hall of famer. Dave Hannigan reflects on his remarkable life, Groat dying last week at the age of 92, and how he inspired his great-nephew’s interest in golf. You might have heard of him: Brooks Koepka.

In soccer, Joanne O’Riordan writes about the bewildering number of female players who have suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries, several of the game’s biggest names ruled out of this summer’s World Cup. She talks to Dr Alireza Monajati about his research in to the issue.

Jason Jenkins has had his own injury battles the past few years, but the South African is hale and hearty again, telling Johnny Watterson how much he’s savouring Leinster’s drive for two trophies before their season’s work is done. By his reckoning, that Champions Cup meeting with La Rochelle will be his first ever final. Not a bad way to start.

Telly watch: After missing the cut at the Masters last month - “it sucked” - and subsequently taking a break from the Tour, Rory McIlroy is back in action at the Wells Fargo Championship today (Sky Sports Golf, 6.0-11.0). And this evening, Sky Sports offer you the Premier League game between Brighton and Manchester United (kick-off 8.0).