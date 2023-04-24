Angling notes: Irish team named for world youth championships in Portugal

The late Brod O’Sullivan of Waterville, with the first Lough Currane salmon of 2015

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) is delighted to announce the 2023 youth team to compete at the FIPS-Ed world youth championships on the Rio Sorraia, Coruche, Portugal, in August.

The under-20 team includes reigning world champion Charlie Richards, and Donagh McSherry, Brian Clark and John Browne. A new addition to the team is angler James Wellwood from Co Antrim.

Team manager Adrian Browne will be assisted by James O’Doherty and Nick Richards, and the young anglers will be accompanied by their parents. Browne would like to thank all those who put their names forward for possible selection.

While travel and entry is subsidised by NCFFI with support from Inland Fisheries Ireland, additional funding is required. Any support forthcoming would be most welcome.

A number of development days have been set up to help young anglers develop skills with a view to progressing to world championship level. Participants are coached in specific disciplines while gaining tips from the under-20s team, also in attendance.

Anglers can register for a date/venue to suit at ncffi.ie/team-ireland-youth

The development days are: Sunday, May 14th; Kiltybardan Lough, Co Leitrim, Saturday, May 27th; Gaulmoylestown Lake, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Saturday, June 24th, Garvary Lake, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh; and Oaklands Lake, Co Wexford, Saturday, July 22nd.

NCFFI chairman Jack Tisdall: said: “It’s great to have a team committed to develop youth angling sport. It is important we continue to provide these opportunities and look to develop players to continue to compete on the world stage.”

Spring angling fair

Following the success of last year’s inaugural spring angling fair, Ned Maher of Ardaire Springs in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, will again host the second fair over this weekend’s bank holiday (Saturday-Sunday, April 29th-30th, 10am-5pm).

Throughout the two days renowned celebrity names including Scott Mackenzie, Glenda Powell, Peter Driver, Henry Gilbey, Jim Clohessy, Craig Barr, Steffan Jones, Jason O’Riordan, Maurice Cahill, Stuart Wylie, Ronan Murray and Cormac Walsh, who will provide talks on angling topics and demonstrations.

Fly-tyers’ row will see salmon, trout, saltwater and pike flies tied by some of the best in the business.

With ample room for exhibitors, the venue offers an opportunity to add to your tackle collection and includes promotional stands from fisheries and international companies promoting angling holidays.

Not forgetting the younger generation, an abundance of angling-related activities for kids will continue throughout the weekend. On-site catering will also be available.

Ardaire Spring covers more than four acres of lakes, stocked with rainbow and brown trout, ranging from 2lb to 20lb.

Email info@irishspringanglingfair.com or call 086-8128937 for more information.

A poem for late angler Brod O’Sullivan

Vincent Appleby reports on the recent Month’s Mind Mass for renowned angler Brod O’Sullivan of Lough Currane in Waterville, Co Kerry, at which Brod’s brother Paddy wrote a splendid poem in his memory, read by his grandniece Laura.

Stroll by the lake and think of me, I’m not that far away,

Know I’m where I need to be, I’m just gone fishing for the day,

While by the water’s edge you go, Take time a simple prayer to say,

And in your heart, I’ll let you know, I’m just gone fishing for the day,

The last time you and I were here, A rainbow graced our lake-bound way,

A sign that I am always near, I’m just gone fishing for the day.

If you have an angling story to share, please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com