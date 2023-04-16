Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Ireland v England
It’s easy to be a fan of the Ireland men’s senior rugby team at the moment. Not so with the women’s team. There’s no shortage of finger-pointing as to why the Ireland women have been struggling on the rugby pitch, but, regardless, they deserve our full support for the visit of England to Cork in the Women’s Six Nations next weekend. The result is not in doubt, but hopefully Ireland can put in a performance to be proud of. – Saturday, RTE & BBC
London Marathon
The London Marathon was held in October for each of the past three years due to the pandemic, but it’s finally back in the Spring-time. At the elite level, the men’s race is set to feature four of the fastest five competitors in history: Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew. Mo Farah is set to race in his final London Marathon. The women’s race will include world record holder Brigid Kosgei, 2020 Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir and last year’s winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw. At the other end of the scale, there will be the usual participants jogging the course in all sorts of fancy dress, and for many different charities. It all makes for compelling viewing. – Sunday, BBC
Waterford v Limerick
It’s still April, but the 2023 senior hurling championship throws-in at the weekend. On Saturday, there are three games in the Leinster championship, while the following day two matches are scheduled in the Munster championship. The highlight is surely the clash of Waterford and Limerick in Semple Stadium. With Walsh Park unavailable, Waterford will be in Thurles for their “home” ties, starting with the clash against the reigning Munster, All-Ireland and (recent) league champions. Limerick are, of course, overwhelming favourites to go the distance yet again. – RTE, Sunday
MONDAY (April 17th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of the Alps
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 4.50pm – 3rd T20 Pakistan v New Zealand
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Fiorentina v Atalanta
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Leeds Utd v Liverpool
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Celta Vigo v Mallorca
TUESDAY (April 18th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of the Alps
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Blackpool v West Brom; 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Burnley; 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Bristol City; 7.45pm Stoke v Wigan; 7.45pm Sunderland v Huddersfield; 8pm Millwall v Birmingham
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Chelsea (0) v Real Madrid (2)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Napoli (0) v AC Milan (1)
WEDNESDAY (April 19th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10am-11.30am – Women’s race Fleche Wallonne
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of the Alps
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3.45pm – Men’s race Fleche Wallonne
- GAA – TG4 – Connacht Under-20 Football Final – 7pm Galway v Sligo
- SOCCER – BBC Three – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Manchester Utd v Arsenal
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm QPR v Norwich; 7.45pm Swansea v Preston NE; 7.45pm Watford v Cardiff; 8pm Reading v Luton
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 7.45pm Blackburn v Coventry
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Middlesbrough v Hull City
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Bayern Munich (0) v Manchester City (3)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Inter Milan (2) v Benfica (0)
THURSDAY (April 20th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am Handa Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30am-2.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of the Alps
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 5.30pm-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 4.50pm – 4th T20 Pakistan v New Zealand
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Europa Conference League Quarter-final – 5.45pm Fiorentina (4) v Lech Poznan (1); Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm Roma (0) v Feyenoord (1)
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm – Rotterdam Premier League
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm Sevilla (2) v Manchester Utd (2)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Europa Conference League Quarter-final – 8pm West Ham Utd (1) v KAA Gent (1)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm Sporting Lisbon (0) v Juventus (1)
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Warrington Wolves
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans
FRIDAY (April 21st)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am Handa Championship
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Chiefs v Fijian Drua; 10.35am Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30am-2.30pm – Final stage Tour of the Alps
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.30pm Stormers v Benetton; 7.35pm Ulster v Edinburgh
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Augsburg v Stuttgart
- GAA – TG4 – Munster Under-20 Hurling – 7.30pm Tipperary v Limerick
- SOCCER – RTE 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Dundalk
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Hellas Verona v Bologna
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Newcastle v Northampton
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Arsenal v Southampton
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Espanyol v Cádiz
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Angers v PSG
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Hull KR
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans
SATURDAY (April 22nd)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8.30am Handa Championship
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Blues v Waratahs; 10.35am Western Force v Highlanders
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-5.30pm, 7pm-9pm World Championship
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Fulham v Leeds Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Hearts v Ross County
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 12.30pm Chelsea v Barcelona
- HORSE RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.55pm-4pm – Ayr (Including the Scottish Grand National)
- RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 1pm Lions v Zebre; 3pm Dragons v Scarlets; 5.15pm Ospreys v Cardiff
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Osasuna v Real Betis; 3.15pm Almería v Athletic Bilbao; 5.30pm Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano; 5.30pm Real Valladolid v Girona
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans
- RUGBY – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 2.15pm Ireland v England
- RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – English Premiership – 3pm Harlequins v Bath; 5.30pm Gloucester v Sale
- RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC – 3.05pm Bulls v Leinster; 5.15pm Sharks v Munster; 7.35pm Glasgow v Connacht
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – Women’s Six Nations – 4.45pm Scotland v Italy
- SOCCER – UTV – FA Cup Quarter-final – 4.45pm Manchester City v Sheffield Utd
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5pm Lazio v Torino; 7.45pm Sampdoria v Spezia
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm Preston NE v Blackburn
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 7pm – Poland Alen Babic v Lukasz Rozanski
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & ITV4 – La Liga – 8pm Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Monaco
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am LA Open
SUNDAY (April 23rd)
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from midnight – Las Vegas Sergei Pavlovich v Curtis Blaydes
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-8.30am Handa Championship
- ATHLETICS – BBC 1 from 8.30am London marathon
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10.15am-4.30pm – Women’s & men’s races Liege-Bastogne-Liege
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 11.30am Empoli v Inter Milan
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – Noon Reims v Strasbourg; 2pm Nice v Clermont; 4.05pm Montpellier v Rennes
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon West Brom v Sunderland
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Elche v Valencia; 3.15pm Barcelona v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Mallorca v Getafe; 8pm Sevilla v Villarreal
- GAA – BBC 2 – Ulster SFC – 2pm Down v Donegal
- GAA – RTE 2 – Munster SHC – 2pm Waterford v Limerick; Connacht SFC – 4pm Galway v Roscommon
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Newcastle Utd v Tottenham
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 2pm Monza v Fiorentina; 5pm AC Milan v Lecce
- SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Serie A – 2pm Udinese v Cremonese
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Semi-final – 2.30pm Wolfsburg v Arsenal
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 2.30pm SC Freiburg v Schalke; 4.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – English Premiership – 3pm Saracens v London Irish
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC, 10am-12.30pm, 3pm-5.15pm, 7pm-9pm World Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans
- SOCCER – BBC 1 – FA Cup Quarter-final – 4.30pm Brighton v Manchester Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 4.30pm Aberdeen v Rangers
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 6.45pm Manchester City v West Ham Utd
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Napoli
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Lyon v Marseille
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two, 8pm-9pm Women’s Six Nations highlights
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2