Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Ireland v England

It’s easy to be a fan of the Ireland men’s senior rugby team at the moment. Not so with the women’s team. There’s no shortage of finger-pointing as to why the Ireland women have been struggling on the rugby pitch, but, regardless, they deserve our full support for the visit of England to Cork in the Women’s Six Nations next weekend. The result is not in doubt, but hopefully Ireland can put in a performance to be proud of. – Saturday, RTE & BBC

London Marathon

The London Marathon was held in October for each of the past three years due to the pandemic, but it’s finally back in the Spring-time. At the elite level, the men’s race is set to feature four of the fastest five competitors in history: Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew. Mo Farah is set to race in his final London Marathon. The women’s race will include world record holder Brigid Kosgei, 2020 Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir and last year’s winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw. At the other end of the scale, there will be the usual participants jogging the course in all sorts of fancy dress, and for many different charities. It all makes for compelling viewing. – Sunday, BBC

Waterford v Limerick

It’s still April, but the 2023 senior hurling championship throws-in at the weekend. On Saturday, there are three games in the Leinster championship, while the following day two matches are scheduled in the Munster championship. The highlight is surely the clash of Waterford and Limerick in Semple Stadium. With Walsh Park unavailable, Waterford will be in Thurles for their “home” ties, starting with the clash against the reigning Munster, All-Ireland and (recent) league champions. Limerick are, of course, overwhelming favourites to go the distance yet again. – RTE, Sunday

MONDAY (April 17th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of the Alps

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 4.50pm – 3rd T20 Pakistan v New Zealand

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Fiorentina v Atalanta

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Leeds Utd v Liverpool

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Celta Vigo v Mallorca

TUESDAY (April 18th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of the Alps

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7. 45pm Blackpool v West Brom ; 7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Burnley ; 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Bristol City ; 7.45pm Stoke v Wigan ; 7.45pm Sunderland v Huddersfield ; 8pm Millwall v Birmingham

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Chelsea (0) v Real Madrid (2)

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Napoli (0) v AC Milan (1)

WEDNESDAY (April 19th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10am-11.30am – Women’s race Fleche Wallonne

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of the Alps

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.30pm-3.45pm – Men’s race Fleche Wallonne

GAA – TG4 – Connacht Under-20 Football Final – 7pm Galway v Sligo

SOCCER – BBC Three – Women’s Super League – 7.15pm Manchester Utd v Arsenal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm QPR v Norwich ; 7.45pm Swansea v Preston NE ; 7.45pm Watford v Cardiff ; 8pm Reading v Luton

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Championship – 7.45pm Blackburn v Coventry

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Middlesbrough v Hull City

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Bayern Munich (0) v Manchester City (3)

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Champions League Quarter-final – 8pm Inter Milan (2) v Benfica (0)

THURSDAY (April 20th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am Handa Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30am-2.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of the Alps

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 5.30pm-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 4.50pm – 4th T20 Pakistan v New Zealand

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Europa Conference League Quarter-final – 5.45pm Fiorentina (4) v Lech Poznan (1) ; Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm Roma (0) v Feyenoord (1)

; Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm – Rotterdam Premier League

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm Sevilla (2) v Manchester Utd (2)

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Europa Conference League Quarter-final – 8pm West Ham Utd (1) v KAA Gent (1)

SOCCER – BT Sport 4 – Europa League Quarter-final – 8pm Sporting Lisbon (0) v Juventus (1)

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Warrington Wolves

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans

FRIDAY (April 21st)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-9am Handa Championship

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Chiefs v Fijian Drua ; 10.35am Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders

; 10.35am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-6pm, 7pm-10.30pm World Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30am-2.30pm – Final stage Tour of the Alps

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.30pm Stormers v Benetton ; 7.35pm Ulster v Edinburgh

; 7.35pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Augsburg v Stuttgart

GAA – TG4 – Munster Under-20 Hurling – 7.30pm Tipperary v Limerick

SOCCER – RTE 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Dundalk

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 7.45pm Hellas Verona v Bologna

RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Newcastle v Northampton

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Arsenal v Southampton

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Espanyol v Cádiz

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Angers v PSG

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans

SATURDAY (April 22nd)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8.30am Handa Championship

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Blues v Waratahs ; 10.35am Western Force v Highlanders

; 10.35am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm; BBC, 10am-5.30pm, 7pm-9pm World Championship

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Fulham v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Hearts v Ross County

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 12.30pm Chelsea v Barcelona

HORSE RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.55pm-4pm – Ayr (Including the Scottish Grand National)

(Including the Scottish Grand National) RUGBY – Premier Sports – URC – 1pm Lions v Zebre ; 3pm Dragons v Scarlets ; 5.15pm Ospreys v Cardiff

; 3pm ; 5.15pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Osasuna v Real Betis ; 3.15pm Almería v Athletic Bilbao ; 5.30pm Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano ; 5.30pm Real Valladolid v Girona

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 5.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.45pm-11pm Classic of New Orleans

RUGBY – RTE 2 & BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 2.15pm Ireland v England

RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – English Premiership – 3pm Harlequins v Bath ; 5.30pm Gloucester v Sale

; 5.30pm RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports – URC – 3.05pm Bulls v Leinster ; 5.15pm Sharks v Munster ; 7.35pm Glasgow v Connacht

; 5.15pm ; 7.35pm RUGBY – Virgin Media Two – Women’s Six Nations – 4.45pm Scotland v Italy

SOCCER – UTV – FA Cup Quarter-final – 4.45pm Manchester City v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5pm Lazio v Torino ; 7.45pm Sampdoria v Spezia

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm Preston NE v Blackburn

BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 7pm – Poland Alen Babic v Lukasz Rozanski

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & ITV4 – La Liga – 8pm Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Monaco

GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am LA Open

SUNDAY (April 23rd)