Rhys McClenaghan wins gold medal at European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gold medallist Ireland's Rhys Mcclenaghan poses on the podium of the men's pommel horse at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty

Rhys McClenaghan has won gold medal in the pommel horse event at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

The Irish gymnast had topped qualifying and was first out, his score of 14.666 was 0.3 off his qualifying score. His difficulty score was one of the highest of the finalists, and was in control of his arm strength and timing.

It's why he's a world champion!



Rhys McClenaghan with another magnificent routine on pommel horse to score 14.666



— European Gymnastics (@UEGymnastics) April 15, 2023

But no other gymnast could match McClenaghan, the closest being Maxime Gentges from Belgium, who scored 14.566 for silver. Armenia’s Artur Davtyan picked up bronze with a score of 14.266.

McClenaghan now has two European golds to his name after winning in Glasgow in 2018.