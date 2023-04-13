Irish rally driver Craig Breen dies after crash in Croatia

Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in in Croatia. Photograph: Micke Fransson/AFP via Getty Images

Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen has died after a crash in a pre-event test in Croatia, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement on Thursday.

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport pic.twitter.com/GLNXbphVQW — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) April 13, 2023

The team said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident just after midday local time.

Motorsport.com reported that Breen’s car went off the road while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week’s rally, his second of the season.

Reacting on Twitter, the World Rally Championship said: “The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”

