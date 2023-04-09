Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Grand Nationals

You wait all year and then two appear in one week. The Irish Grand National takes place on Monday in Fairyhouse, with the Aintree Grand National next Saturday. The two races have long histories stretching back to the 19th century, and both will draw big audiences – particularly from those who know nothing about racing and will pick a horse simply because they like the name. Annoyingly, they probably have as much chance of selecting the winner as the rest of us. - Monday & Saturday, RTE, ITV & Virgin Media

World Snooker Championship

Probably the most prestigious tournament in professional snooker - though some might argue the Masters is just as important - the 2023 edition begins on Saturday and runs until Monday, May 1st at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will, of course, begin the tournament as hot favourite. It’s been a long time since we had an Irish champion (Ken Doherty in 1997), though Mark Allen - who claimed the UK Championship last November - is certainly capable of challenging for the £500,000 cheque. - From Saturday, Eurosport & BBC

Kerry v Galway

Next Saturday evening, the Division One final of the women’s football league takes place in Croke Park. What’s particularly interesting about the match-up is it features two sides who have been building and improving in recent years, and a trophy would be a huge boost ahead of the 2023 All-Ireland championship. Surprisingly, Galway have never won the league title, despite next weekend being the seventh time they will participate in the decider. Thanks to their domination of women’s football from the late 1970s until the early 1990s, Kerry have 11 league titles, though their last one was 32 years ago. – Saturday, TG4

MONDAY (April 10th)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Huddersfield v Blackburn ; 3pm Coventry v Watford ; 5.30pm Bristol City v Middlesbrough ; 8pm Burnley v Sheffield Utd

; 3pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-4.15pm Tour of Mouscron

HORSE RACING - RTE 2 & ITV4, 2.30pm-5.35pm - Fairyhouse (Including the Irish Grand National)

(Including the Irish Grand National) SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 3pm Birmingham v Stoke ; 3pm Cardiff v Sunderland ; 3pm Luton v Blackpool ; 3pm Norwich v Rotherham ; 3pm Preston NE v Reading ; 3pm West Brom v QPR ; 3pm Wigan v Swansea

; 3pm ; 3pm ; 3pm ; 3pm ; 3pm ; 3pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Barcelona v Girona

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

TUESDAY (April 11th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.50pm-2.45pm - Stage 1 Tour of Sicily

SOCCER - ITV4 - Women’s International - 7.45pm England v Australia

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm Benfica v Inter Milan

SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm Manchester City v Bayern Munich

WEDNESDAY (April 12th)

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Women’s International - 0.30am USA v Rep of Ireland

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.50pm-2.30pm - Stage 2 Tour of Sicily

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.45pm Brabantse Pijl

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm AC Milan v Napoli

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League Quarter-final - 8pm Real Madrid v Chelsea

THURSDAY (April 13th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm RBC Heritage

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.50pm-2.45pm - Stage 3 Tour of Sicily

GYMNASTICS - BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm - Antalya European Championships

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm - Aintree (Including the WH Aintree Hurdle)

(Including the WH Aintree Hurdle) SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Europa League Quarter-final - 5.45pm Feyenoord v Roma ; 8pm Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

; 8pm SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 - Europa Conference League Quarter-final - 5.45pm Gent v West Ham Utd

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.45pm - Brighton Premier League

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 - Europa League Quarter-final - 8pm Manchester Utd v Sevilla

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Europa Conference League - 8pm Anderlecht v AZ Alkmaar

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa Conference League - 8pm Lech Poznan v Fiorentina

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Salford RD v Castleford

FRIDAY (April 14th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 5.05am Moana Pasifika v Reds

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 10.35am Brumbies v Fijian Drua

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-11pm RBC Heritag e

e CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.50pm-2.45pm - Final stage Tour of Sicily

GYMNASTICS - BBC 2, 2pm-4pm - Antalya European Championships

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm - Aintree (Including the Topham Chase)

(Including the Topham Chase) CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 3.20pm - 1st T20 Pakistan v New Zealand

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Serie A - 5.30pm Cremonese v Empoli ; 7.45pm Spezia v Lazio

; 7.45pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.30pm Sharks v Benetton ; 7.35pm Ulster v Dragons

; 7.35pm RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Scarlets

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - English Premiership - 7.45pm Bristol v Sale

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 7.45pm Ross County v Aberdeen

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Airtricity League, Premier Division - 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Middlesbrough v Norwich City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Toulouse v Lyon

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Wigan

SATURDAY (April 15th)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Hurricanes v Chiefs ; 10.35am Waratahs v Western Force

; 10.35am SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-10pm; BBC 2, 10am-11.30am; BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC Four, 7pm-9pm World Championship

GYMNASTICS - BBC 2, 11.30am-2pm - Antalya European Championships

RUGBY - TG4 – URC - Noon Bulls v Zebr e

e SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Newcastle

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Sheffield Utd v Cardiff

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 1pm Villarreal v Real Valladolid ; 3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad ; 5.30pm Real Betis v Espanyol ; 8pm Cádiz v Real Madrid

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm RBC Heritage

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 2pm-6.15pm Aintree (Including the Grand National)

(Including the Grand National) RUGBY - BBC 2 - Women’s Six Nations - 2.15pm Wales v England

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - Division Two Final - 3pm Armagh v Laois ; Division One Final - 5pm Kerry v Galway

; Division One Final - 5pm RUGBY - BT Sport 3 - English Premiership - 3pm Northampton v Saracens

SQUASH - BT Sport 4, 3pm-7.30pm British Open Semi-finals

RUGBY - RTE 2 – URC - 3pm Lions v Leinster ; 5.15pm Stormers v Munster ; 7.35pm Connacht v Cardiff

; 5.15pm ; 7.35pm CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 3.20pm - 2nd T20 Pakistan v New Zealand

RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Women’s Six Nations - 4.45pm Italy v Ireland

GAA - BBC 2 - Ulster SFC - 5pm Fermanagh v Derry

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5pm Napoli v Hellas Verona

SOCCER - BBC 2 England - Women’s FA Cup Semi-final - 5.15pm Man Utd v Brighton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v M’gladbach

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Man City v Leicester

BOXING - BT Sport 1 from 7pm - London Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.35pm Wexford Youths v Athlone Town

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Edinburgh v Ospreys

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 7.45pm Blackburn v Hull

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Serie A - 7.45pm Inter Milan v Monza

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Ligue 1 - 8pm PSG v Lens

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 16th)