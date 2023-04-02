Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

The Masters

The first major of the year, it’s time again to hear words such as “Golden Bell”, “White Dogwood” and “Flowering Crab Apple” (names of holes at Augusta National). Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, beating Rory McIlroy by three shots last year. McIlroy will begin the 87th edition of the prestigious golf event as one of the favourites, though it is the only major championship he has not (yet) won. He has, however, finished in the top five on four occasions. – Monday-Sunday, Sky Sports

USA v Rep of Ireland

Is there a better way to prepare for the World Cup Finals than to take on the number one ranked team in the world? Well, yes, take them on twice. The Republic of Ireland women’s team are getting ready for Australia and New Zealand next July and August by playing the USA on Saturday in Austin, Texas, and then again on Tuesday, April 11th, in St Louis, Missouri. – Saturday, RTÉ

Connacht SFC

It’s back. Already. Whether you are ready for it or not in April, the Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster senior football championships all begin at the weekend. The tie of the round is surely the visit of Roscommon to MacHale Park, Castlebar. Both Mayo and Roscommon have produced impressive performances in Division One of the 2023 league, and there was only two points in it when Mayo defeated Roscommon last month. But that was the league. This is the championship. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (April 3rd)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.45pm – Stage 1 Basque Tour

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm–10pm The Masters (practice & previews)

(practice & previews) SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Empoli v Lecce; 7.45pm Sassuolo v Torino

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Everton v Tottenham

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Valencia v Rayo Vallecano

GAA – TG4, 8pm–9pm League highlights

TUESDAY (April 4th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm–10pm The Masters (practice & previews)

(practice & previews) CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.45pm – Stage 2 Basque Tour

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – German Cup – 5pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.45pm Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Chelsea v Liverpool

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Copa Del Rey – 8pm Athletic Bilbao (0) v Osasuna (1)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Juventus v Inter Milan

WEDNESDAY (April 5th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 1.30am – 2nd T20 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm–10.30pm The Masters (par 3 & previews)

(par 3 & previews) CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm–4.30pm Terneuzen–Schoten

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.45pm – Stage 3 Basque Tour

SOCCER – Premier Sport 1 – German Cup – 5pm Nuremberg v VfB Stuttgart

SOCCER – Premier Sport 2 – German Cup – 7.45pm RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm West Ham Utd v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Copa Del Rey – 8pm Barcelona (1) v Real Madrid (0)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Cremonese v Fiorentina

SOCCER – BBC 1, 11.40pm–1am Match of the Day

THURSDAY (April 6th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm–0.30am The Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.45pm – Stage 4 Basque Tour

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm–10.45pm – Birmingham Premier League

SOCCER – BBC Two Wales – Women’s International Friendly – 7.15pm Wales v Northern Ireland

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s International (Finalissima) – 7.45pm England v Brazil

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

FRIDAY (April 7th)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Heat @ 76ers; 3am Nuggets @ Suns

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Crusaders v Moana Pasifika

RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Super Rugby – 10.35am Reds v Brumbies

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 12.30pm Hull FC v Hull KR ; 3pm Wigan Warriors v St Helens

; 3pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Millwall v Luton Town

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm–0.30am The Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.45pm – Stage 5 Basque Tour

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League One – 3pm Oxford Utd v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 3pm QPR v Preston North End ; 3pm Sheffield Utd v Wigan Athletic ; 3pm Stoke City v Bristol City

; 3pm ; 3pm 3pm Swansea City v Coventry City ; 3pm Watford v Huddersfield Town

; 3pm SOCCER BT Sport 2 – Serie A – 4pm Salernitana v Inter Milan ; 6pm Lecce v Napoli ; 8pm AC Milan v Empoli

; 6pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm Sunderland v Hull City ; 8pm Middlesbrough v Burnley

; 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Sevilla v Celta Vigo

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Strasbourg

SATURDAY (April 8th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 2 from 1.30am – 3rd T20 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Highlanders v Hurricanes ; 10.35am Melbourne Rebels v Blues

; 10.35am SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 11.30am Udinese v Monza

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Celtic v Rangers

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Osasuna v Elche ; 3.15pm Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao

; 3.15pm HORSE RACING – Virgin Media One & ITV4, 1.30pm–4pm Musselburgh

HORSE RACING – TG4, 2pm–6pm Fairyhouse and Cork

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2pm–5.15pm – Women’s one–day race Paris–Roubaix

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 2.30pm Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils ; 5pm Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

; 5pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Tottenham v Brighton

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm–0.30am The Masters

GAA – BBC 2 – Ulster SFC – 5pm Armagh v Antrim

TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 5.30pm–8pm – London Super League Arena Games

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Sassuolo

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Torino v Roma ; 7.45pm Lazio v Juventus

; 7.45pm SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Real Sociedad v Getafe ; 8pm Real Madrid v Villarreal

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Southampton v Manchester City

SOCCER – RTE 2 – Women’s International – 7.30pm USA v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nice v PSG

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30pm Nuggets @ Jazz

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm–midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 9th)