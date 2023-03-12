Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cheltenham Festival

The four-day event is an annual paradise for Irish horse racing fans - whether they make the trip to Gloucestershire or not. The 2023 edition will feature 28 races, with the big ones including the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, Champion Chase on Wednesday, Ryanair Chase and Stayers Hurdle on Thursday, and the big, big one, the Gold Cup, on Friday afternoon. - Tuesday-Friday, UTV & Virgin Media

Ireland v England

No, not that one. We suspect you will probably be watching the Ireland v England clash in the Six Nations next Saturday. However, the following day, is another major game between the two sides - in the under-20 Six Nations. Ireland have had a very successful tournament – winning all four matches to date - but the winner of the championship has still to be decided. It will be settled in Musgrave Park this weekend. Ireland are defending champions, having won the Grand Slam last year. They are currently three points clear of France and four ahead of England. With France hot favourites to beat Wales in Oyonnax, Ireland know victory is almost certainly needed to retain the title. - Sunday, Virgin Media & BBC Red Button

Serie A

If you keep half an eye on Italian football, you might know that next weekend is moving day – when all the sides chasing the top spots in the league have big games. Sunday, in particular, has three big games. Napoli, who haven’t won a title in so long Diego Maradona was on the team, are currently top of Serie A and travel to Torino, who are chasing a European football spot. Fierce rivals Lazio and Roma are locked in a battle with the two Milan giants for Champions League spots, and they meet at Stadio Olimpio in the Rome derby. And, if that wasn’t enough, there is the small matter of Inter Milan hosting Juventus. Super Sunday, Italian style. - Sunday, BT Sport

MONDAY (Mar 13th)

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 3.45am - 4th Test, D5 India v Australia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Irish Premiership - 7.45pm Crusaders v Cliftonville

SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Scottish Cup - 7.45pm Falkirk v Ayr Utd

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm AC Milan v Salernitana

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 8pm Girona v Atlético Madrid

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League action highlights

TUESDAY (Mar 14th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am - 3rd T20 Bangladesh v England

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham (Champion Hurdle)

(Champion Hurdle) SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena – Championship - 7.45pm Wigan Athletic v Coventry City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Middlesbrough v Stoke City

SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Manchester City (1) v RB Leipzig (1)

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Porto (0) v Inter Milan (1)

WEDNESDAY (Mar 15th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11.30am-1pm, 3.15pm-4.45pm Nokere Koerse

HORSE RACING - ITV4, 1pm-2.05pm - UTV, 2pm-4.30pm, Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm - Cheltenham (Champion Chase)

(Champion Chase) CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 1.35pm-3.15pm Milano-Torino

SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena - Championship - 7.45pm Hull City v Burnley

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Championship - 8pm Sunderland v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Real Madrid (5) v Liverpool (2)

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League - 8pm Napoli (2) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0)

NBA - BBC 1 from 11.40pm - Joined 76ers @ Cavaliers

THURSDAY (Mar 16th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9am LET: Aramco Team Series

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - 1st ODI South Africa v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-10pm Valspar Championship

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham (Ryanair Chase)

(Ryanair Chase) CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.45pm Grand Prix de Denain

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 5.45pm SC Freiburg (0) v Juventus (1)

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Europa League - 5.45pm Real Betis (1) v Man Utd (4) ; 8pm Real Sociedad (0) v Roma (2)

; 8pm SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 8pm Arsenal (2) v Sporting Lisbon (2)

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Europa Conference League - 8pm West Ham Utd (2) v AEK Larnaca (0)

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 10pm - 2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

FRIDAY (Mar 17th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9am LET: Aramco Team Series

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 6.05am Hurricanes v Waratahs

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-10pm Valspar Championship

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-3.30pm Bredene Koksijde

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm Cheltenham (Gold Cup)

(Gold Cup) F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 1pm - Practice Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final - 1pm Gonzaga College v Blackrock College

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 2pm Donegal v Dublin ; 4pm Cork v Kerry

; 4pm SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Sassuolo v Spezia ; 7.45pm Atalanta v Empoli

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 7.30pm M’gladbach v Werder Bremen

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Airtricity League, Premier Division - 7.45pm Derry City v Sligo Rovers

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Real Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Hull FC

CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

SATURDAY (Mar 18th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 2.30am Mavericks @ Lakers

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.35am Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels ; 6.05am Blues v Crusaders ; 8.35am Brumbies v Moana Pasifika

; 6.05am ; 8.35am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9am LET: Aramco Team Series

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 8.45am-5pm Milan-San Remo

CRICKET - Sky Sports Action from 10.30am - 2nd ODI South Africa v West Indies

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-10pm Valspar Championship

RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC 1 - Six Nations - 12.30pm Scotland v Italy

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Motherwell v Rangers

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 1pm Almería v Cádiz ; 3.15pm Rayo Vallecano v Girona ; 5.30pm Espanyol v Celta Vigo ; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Valencia

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 1.15pm - Practice & Qualifying Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

RUGBY - Virgin Media One & UTV - Six Nations - 2.45pm France v Wales ; 5pm Ireland v England

; 5pm GAA - RTE 2 - Football League - 3pm Meath v Dublin ; 5pm Armagh v Galway

; 5pm NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 5pm Nuggets @ Knicks

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Bundesliga - 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Cologne

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Chelsea v Everton

SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup Quarter-final - 5.45pm Man City v Burnley

UFC - BT Sport Box Office from 7pm Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman

GAA - TG4 - Football League - 7.30pm Kerry v Roscommon

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 7.45pm Udinese v AC Milan

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 9.45pm - 2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v Sri Lanka

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 19th)