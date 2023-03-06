Angling notes: Dangers of water abstractions are becoming all too clear

'It is imperative we ensure all water resources are managed sustainably to protect our natural resources,' said IFI chief executive Francis O'Donnell. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Freshwater lakes and rivers and their aquatic communities are becoming increasingly vulnerable due to water abstractions and the impact of climate change, according to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

Any further development applications should consider the impact of water abstractions on Ireland’s rivers, lakes and fish species, the State body said. Water-level fluctuations can have a negative impact on aquatic ecosystems and on aquatic biodiversity.

Higher water temperatures also have an impact on water cycles, causing thermal regimes to change. This results in a reduction in wetted areas and a decrease in suitable habitat for fish and aquatic communities during droughts.

IFI is cautioning that changes in the flow of water can be extremely harmful to migratory fish such as salmon, sea trout and eel, which are already stressed as a result of climate change.

Such adverse conditions can reduce the success of fish migration and demonstrate how vulnerable these species are to changing climatic conditions and other pressures.

Francis O’Donnell, IFI’s chief executive, said: “It is imperative we ensure all water resources are managed sustainably to protect our natural resources. This involves making sure that river flows and lake levels can sustain aquatic environments and biota.”

Dr Cathal Gallagher, head of research at IFI, added: “[Our] climate change mitigation programme was set up in 2019. The ongoing research is already identifying areas in catchments where fish species and habitats are most under threat.”

Fishery manager Mikey O’Shea with the first salmon of 2023 from the Upper Caragh Fishery, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Sounding out salmon movement

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has started to deploy acoustic receivers along the river Usk to track salmon smolts. The project involves catching and tagging up to 100 smolts each year with acoustic transmitters, to help discover the biggest challenges they face migrating to sea.

Oliver Brown, NRW’s aquaculture officer, said: “Salmon numbers are at record lows in Welsh rivers. By tagging these smolts we can find out what’s making their life so difficult, be it delays at barriers, predation, low river flows or anything in between.”

Fine specimens

The Irish Specimen Fish Committee awards day will take place next Saturday (March 11th) at the Clayton Hotel, Leopardstown (not Swords) starting at 2pm. Tea/coffee on the day.

Kilroy is here

Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association looks forward to hosting the Kilroy cup competition on St Patrick’s Day (Friday March 17th) from Kilnahard Pier, fishing 11am-5pm. Further details from Thomas Lynch at 087-9132033.

Unbeatable offers

The Wild Trout Trust (WTT) is holding an online spring auction from 17th to 26th March consisting of over 300 lots starting at €5 (£5). On offer are days in Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, and further afield.

Some of the offers include private beats fishing for trout, salmon, grayling, char, bass, pike, barbel, carp, roach and more. Also art, fishing tackle, flies and literature are included in the auction. Register a bid now at auction.wildtrout.org to receive updates. A pdf catalogue is also available. Money raised will be used to improve rivers. The WTT is a registered charity No 1162478; charitable company No. 0334 5901.

The RNLI Howth ALB lifeboat Roy Barker III. Volunteers are invited to help fundraise for the RNLI

Be a lifesaver

The RNLI is looking for fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew in Dún Laoghaire, Skerries, Howth and Clontarf. Volunteers are at the heart of the RNLI and make up 95 per cent of its people. Without them, the organisation could not continue to save lives at sea.

It’s not all about volunteering on lifeboats or at a station, there are many ways people can give a little of their time and make their own lifesaving difference.

To find out more, visit: rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers.