Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Premier League Darts
The 2023 tournament runs from February to May, with 17 venues around Ireland, the UK, Belgium and Germany. It began earlier this month in Belfast, before moving to Cardiff and Glasgow. This week, the Premier League arrives at the 3Arena in Dublin. The eight-person competition runs on a knockout format, with seven matches each played over the best-of-11 legs. Unfortunately, all that is missing is an Irish name among the competitors. - Thursday, Sky Sports
Manchester Utd v Barcelona
These two have met frequently at the highest level of European football - perhaps most significantly in the 2009 Champions League final when goals by Eto’o and Messi gave the Spanish side victory in Rome. Last week, they met for the first time in the Europa League – an indicator of the struggles both clubs have endured in recent years. This Thursday, they resume battle in the 2nd leg at Old Trafford. – Thursday, BT Sport
Marseille v PSG
Paris Saint-Germain are, of course, the giants of French football - winning eight of the last 10 championship titles and boasting a squad of household names, including Messi, Mbappé, Ramos and Neymar. In comparison, on paper at least, Marseille shouldn’t be challenging for the league title, and yet they host the league leaders knowing a home victory will put them just two points behind. Earlier this month, Olympique de Marseille dumped PSG out of the Coupe de France. Most of the supporters in the Stade Vélodrome this weekend will be dreaming of their side repeating the trick. - Sunday, BT Sport
MONDAY (Feb 20th)
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 0.30am - 1st Test, D5 New Zealand v England
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 1am All-Star Game
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 3.45am - 2nd Test, D4 India v Australia
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 1 Tour of UAE
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm India v Ireland
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm CBC Monkstown v Newbridge College
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Torino v Cremonese
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Getafe v Valencia
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Watford v West Brom
- RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights
TUESDAY (Feb 21st)
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 3.45am 2nd Test, D5 India v Australia
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 9.50am-11.30am Stage 2 Tour of UAE
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm England v Pakistan; 5pm South Africa v Bangladesh
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm St Mary’s College v Gonzaga College
- SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Liverpool v Real Madrid
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli
WEDNESDAY (Feb 22nd)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 3 Tour of UAE
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.20pm Players Championship
- SOCCER - ITV4 - Arnold Clark Trophy (Women’s international) - 4.45pm South Korea v Italy; 7.45pm England v Belgium
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm RB Leipzig v Manchester City
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Inter Milan v FC Porto
THURSDAY (Feb 23rd)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 4 Tour of UAE
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Semi-final 1
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm Blackrock College v Cistercian College Roscrea
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 & Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 5.45pm Nantes v Juventus
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm - Dublin Premier League
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Barcelona
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa League - 8pm Roma v RB Salzburg
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena – Super League - 8pm Salford Red Devils v Hull KR
- CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 9.15pm - 2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v England
FRIDAY (Feb 24th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Grizzlies @ 76ers; 3am Warriors @ Lakers
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 6.05am Crusaders v Chiefs; 8.35am Waratahs v Brumbies
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 5 Tour of UAE
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Semi-final 2
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC Red Button - Under-20 - 7.15pm Italy v Ireland
- RUGBY - S4C, Virgin Media More & BBC Red Button - Under-20 - 7.15pm Wales v England
- SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Mainz 05 v Borussia Mönchengladbach
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Elche v Real Betis
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lille v Brest
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v England
SATURDAY (Feb 25th)
- NBA - BBC 1 - 0.30am Heat @ Bucks
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.35am Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua; 6.05am Highlanders v Blues; 8.35am Reds v Hurricanes; 11am Western Force v Melbourne Rebels
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Indian Open
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 6 Tour of UAE
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - Noon Sharks v Ulster
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-5pm Het Hieuwsblad
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Coventry City v Sunderland
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 1pm Espanyol v Mallorca; 3.15pm Cádiz v Rayo Vallecano
- HORSE RACING - ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Kempton Park
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 2.10pm Lions v Glasgow
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 2.15pm Italy v Ireland
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Leicester City v Arsenal
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 - 4pm Lyon v Racing 92
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 4.30pm Dublin v Mayo
- RUGBY - BBC 1 & Virgin Media One - Six Nations - 4.45pm Wales v England
- GAA - RTE 2 - Football League - 5pm Kerry v Armagh
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 5pm Raptors @ Pistons
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Empoli v Napoli; 7.45pm Lecce v Sassuolo
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 5.30pm Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Manchester City; 7.45pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Schalke v Stuttgart
- GAA - TG4 - Football League - 7pm Mayo v Tyrone
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Real Sociedad
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Montpellier v Lens
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 - 8.05pm Toulouse v Pau
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v England
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Feb 26th)
- UFC - BT Sport 2 from midnight Nikita Krylov v Ryan Spann
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 1.30am Celtics @ 76ers
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7am-11.30am Indian Open
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Final stage Tour of UAE
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 11.30am Bologna v Inter Milan; 2pm Salernitana v Monza; 5pm Udinese v Spezia; 7.45pm AC Milan v Atalanta
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - Noon Lorient v Auxerre; 2pm Nantes v Rennes
- GAA - TG4 - 12.30pm FL: Donegal v Galway; 2.30pm HL: Galway v Limerick
- SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm Players Championship
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Final from Cape Town
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Channel 4 - Super League - 1pm Castleford Tigers v St Helens
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 – Premiership - 1pm Exeter v Sale
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 1pm Athletic Bilbao v Girona; 3.15pm Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid; 5.30pm Almería v Barcelona
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 1.30pm Tottenham v Chelsea
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Women’s FA Cup - 2pm Chelsea v Arsenal
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 3pm France v Scotland
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - League Cup Final - 3pm Rangers v Celtic
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Ligue 1 - 4.05pm Monaco v Nice
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - EFL Cup Final - 4.30pm Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 6pm Suns @ Bucks; 8.30pm Lakers @ Mavericks
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 7.45pm Marseille v PSG
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Sevilla v Osasuna
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D4 New Zealand v England
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm League Sunday
- SOCCER - UTV, 10.15pm-11.10pm EFL Cup Final highlights
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.10pm Match of the Day 2