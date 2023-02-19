Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Premier League Darts

The 2023 tournament runs from February to May, with 17 venues around Ireland, the UK, Belgium and Germany. It began earlier this month in Belfast, before moving to Cardiff and Glasgow. This week, the Premier League arrives at the 3Arena in Dublin. The eight-person competition runs on a knockout format, with seven matches each played over the best-of-11 legs. Unfortunately, all that is missing is an Irish name among the competitors. - Thursday, Sky Sports

Manchester Utd v Barcelona

These two have met frequently at the highest level of European football - perhaps most significantly in the 2009 Champions League final when goals by Eto’o and Messi gave the Spanish side victory in Rome. Last week, they met for the first time in the Europa League – an indicator of the struggles both clubs have endured in recent years. This Thursday, they resume battle in the 2nd leg at Old Trafford. – Thursday, BT Sport

Marseille v PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are, of course, the giants of French football - winning eight of the last 10 championship titles and boasting a squad of household names, including Messi, Mbappé, Ramos and Neymar. In comparison, on paper at least, Marseille shouldn’t be challenging for the league title, and yet they host the league leaders knowing a home victory will put them just two points behind. Earlier this month, Olympique de Marseille dumped PSG out of the Coupe de France. Most of the supporters in the Stade Vélodrome this weekend will be dreaming of their side repeating the trick. - Sunday, BT Sport

MONDAY (Feb 20th)

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 0.30am - 1st Test, D5 New Zealand v England

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 1am All-Star Game

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 3.45am - 2nd Test, D4 India v Australia

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 1 Tour of UAE

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm India v Ireland

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm CBC Monkstown v Newbridge College

SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Torino v Cremonese

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Getafe v Valencia

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Watford v West Brom

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

TUESDAY (Feb 21st)

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 3.45am 2nd Test, D5 India v Australia

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 9.50am-11.30am Stage 2 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm England v Pakistan; 5pm South Africa v Bangladesh

5pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm St Mary’s College v Gonzaga College

SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Liverpool v Real Madrid

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

WEDNESDAY (Feb 22nd)

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 3 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.20pm Players Championship

SOCCER - ITV4 - Arnold Clark Trophy (Women’s international) - 4.45pm South Korea v Italy; 7.45pm England v Belgium

7.45pm SOCCER - BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm RB Leipzig v Manchester City

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Inter Milan v FC Porto

THURSDAY (Feb 23rd)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 4 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Semi-final 1

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm Blackrock College v Cistercian College Roscrea

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 & Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 5.45pm Nantes v Juventus

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10.30pm - Dublin Premier League

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 & Virgin Media Two - Europa League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Barcelona

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa League - 8pm Roma v RB Salzburg

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena – Super League - 8pm Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 9.15pm - 2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v England

FRIDAY (Feb 24th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Grizzlies @ 76ers ; 3am Warriors @ Lakers

; 3am RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 6.05am Crusaders v Chiefs ; 8.35am Waratahs v Brumbies

; 8.35am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-12.30pm Indian Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 5 Tour of UAE

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Semi-final 2

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic

RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC Red Button - Under-20 - 7.15pm Italy v Ireland

RUGBY - S4C, Virgin Media More & BBC Red Button - Under-20 - 7.15pm Wales v England

SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Mainz 05 v Borussia Mönchengladbach

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Elche v Real Betis

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Lille v Brest

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v England

SATURDAY (Feb 25th)

NBA - BBC 1 - 0.30am Heat @ Bucks

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.35am Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua; 6.05am Highlanders v Blues; 8.35am Reds v Hurricanes; 11am Western Force v Melbourne Rebels

6.05am 8.35am 11am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Indian Open

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 6 Tour of UAE

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - Noon Sharks v Ulster

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-5pm Het Hieuwsblad

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Coventry City v Sunderland

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 1pm Espanyol v Mallorca ; 3.15pm Cádiz v Rayo Vallecano

; 3.15pm HORSE RACING - ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Kempton Park

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm The Honda Classic

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 2.10pm Lions v Glasgow

RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 2.15pm Italy v Ireland

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Leicester City v Arsenal

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 - 4pm Lyon v Racing 92

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 4.30pm Dublin v Mayo

RUGBY - BBC 1 & Virgin Media One - Six Nations - 4.45pm Wales v England

GAA - RTE 2 - Football League - 5pm Kerry v Armagh

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 5pm Raptors @ Pistons

SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.15pm Players Championship

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Empoli v Napoli ; 7.45pm Lecce v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 5.30pm Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Manchester City ; 7.45pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Schalke v Stuttgart

GAA - TG4 - Football League - 7pm Mayo v Tyrone

SOCCER - LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Real Sociedad

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 8pm Montpellier v Lens

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 - 8.05pm Toulouse v Pau

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm - 2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v England

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 26th)