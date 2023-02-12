Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Champions League
Remember the Champions League? Well, you might not, considering it has been more than three months since the last match in this season’s competition. We’re now at the round of 16 stage, with four matches this week and another four next week (the second legs will be in March). Tie of the round is surely PSG v Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening. - Tuesday & Wednesday, RTE 2, Virgin Media, BT Sport & LiveScore
League of Ireland
Domestic soccer is back, with newly-promoted Cork City hosting Bohemians in the opening night clash on RTE television. The 2023 SSE Airtricity League season begins on Friday with four Premier Division matches, with Sligo Rovers hosting Shamrock Rovers on Saturday night. The league’s live-match streaming service is also back, but, for others, RTE are set to show a minimum of 18 Premier Division games. – Friday, RTE
All Star Weekend
The NBA All Star weekend is a festival of basketball - consisting of exhibitions and events which culiminate in the All Star game on Sunday night. The main event features Team Giannis v Team LeBron at Salt Lake City. On the Eastern team are players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The Western team includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports
MONDAY (Feb 13th)
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Ireland v England; 5pm South Africa v New Zealand
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm Jaen Classic
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Salernitana; 7.45pm Sampdoria v Inter
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Liverpool v Everton
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Espanyol v Real Sociedad
- RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League action
TUESDAY (Feb 14th)
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 5pm Australia v Bangladesh
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Birmingham v Cardiff; 7.45pm Norwich v Hull; 7.45pm QPR v Sunderland; 8pm Reading v Rotherham
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena – Championship - 7.45pm Coventry v Millwall
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Burnley v Watford
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Milan v Tottenham
- SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm PSG v Bayern Munich
WEDNESDAY (Feb 15th)
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm West Indies v India; 5pm Pakistan v Ireland
- GAA - TG4 - 7.30pm Sigerson Cup Final
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 7.30pm Arsenal v Man City
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Bristol City v Wigan; 7.45pm Preston NE v Luton; 7.45pm Stoke v Huddersfield; 7.45pm Swansea v Blackpool; 8pm West Brom v Blackburn
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sheffield Utd v Middlesbrough
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
- SOCCER BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Club Bruges v Benfica
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Real Madrid v Elche
THURSDAY (Feb 16th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Thailand Classic
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Sri Lanka v Australia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 - Europa League - 5.45pm Barcelona v Man Utd
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa League - 5.45pm RB Salzburg v Roma
- 8pm Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm
- Glasgow Premier League
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 3 - Europa League - 8pm Juventus v Nantes
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Europa League - 8pm Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena – Super League - 8pm Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
FRIDAY (Feb 17th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Bucks @ Bulls; 3am Clippers @ Suns
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Thailand Classic
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11.05pm Welsh Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm New Zealand v Bangladesh; 5pm West Indies v Ireland
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-3.45pm – S1: Tour of Alps Maritimes
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational
- BOXING - BT Sport 2 from 7pm Mark Chamberlain v Vairo Lenti
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Ulster
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Munster v Ospreys
- SOCCER - RTE 2 – Premier Division - 7.45pm Cork City v Bohemians
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 7.45pm Sassuolo v Napoli
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Gloucester v Harlequins
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Girona v Almería
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Auxerre v Lyon
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena – Super League - 8pm Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Cardiff City v Reading
SATURDAY (Feb 18th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena from 2am Rising Stars
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am Thailand Classic
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Arsenal
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Millwall v Sheffield Utd
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Welsh Open Semi-finals
- GAA - TG4 - 1pm Fitzgibbon Cup Final
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm England v India; 5pm South Africa v Australia
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Channel 4 – Super League - 1pm Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 1pm Lions v Sharks
- HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot, Haydock & Wincanton
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Everton v Leeds Utd
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Premiership - 3pm Northampton v Sale
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3.05pm Zebre v Connacht
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 3.15pm Almería v Real Betis; 5.30pm Sevilla v Mallorca
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 3.30pm-4.15pm S2: Tour of Alps Maritimes
- GAA - RTE 2 – Football League - 5pm Derry v Meath
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight The Genesis Invitational
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.15pm Scarlets v Edinburgh
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.15pm Cardiff v Benetton
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 5.15pm Kerry v Dublin
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Monza v AC Milan
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Newcastle v Liverpool
- GAA - TG4 – Football League - 7.30pm Mayo v Kerry
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Leinster v Dragons
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Inter v Udinese
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Strasbourg v Angers
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Athletic Bilbao
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Feb 19th)
- UFC - BT Sport 2 from midnight Marlon Vera v Cory Sandhagen
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena from 1am All Star events
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am Thailand Classic
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 11.30am Atalanta v Lecce
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Ligue 1 - Noon PSG v Lille
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership - Noon Motherwell v Hearts
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm Welsh Open Final
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Pakistan v West Indies; 5pm New Zealand v Sri Lanka
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 1pm Elche v Espanyol; 3.15pm Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Athletic Bilbao; 8pm Barcelona v Cádiz
- GAA - TG4 – Football League - 1.45pm Roscommon v Armagh; 3.45pm Cork v Dublin; Deferred Galway v Tyrone
- SOCCER Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 2pm Man Utd v Leicester; 4.30pm Tottenham v West Ham
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Serie A - 2pm Salernitana v Lazio; 5pm Spezia v Juventus
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Serie A - 2pm Fiorentina v Empoli
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - Ligue 1 - 2pm Brest v Monaco; 4.05pm Lens v Nantes
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 2.30pm Union Berlin v Schalke; 4.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin; 6.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 – Premiership - 3pm Leicester v Saracens
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 3.15pm-4.15pm - Final stage Tour of Alps Maritimes
- SOCCER – UTV - Women’s International - 3.15pm England v Italy
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11.30pm The Genesis Invitational
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 7.45pm Toulouse v Marseille
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 - 8.05pm Bordeaux v Clermont
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm League Sunday
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 1am All Star game