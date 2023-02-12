Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Champions League

Remember the Champions League? Well, you might not, considering it has been more than three months since the last match in this season’s competition. We’re now at the round of 16 stage, with four matches this week and another four next week (the second legs will be in March). Tie of the round is surely PSG v Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening. - Tuesday & Wednesday, RTE 2, Virgin Media, BT Sport & LiveScore

League of Ireland

Domestic soccer is back, with newly-promoted Cork City hosting Bohemians in the opening night clash on RTE television. The 2023 SSE Airtricity League season begins on Friday with four Premier Division matches, with Sligo Rovers hosting Shamrock Rovers on Saturday night. The league’s live-match streaming service is also back, but, for others, RTE are set to show a minimum of 18 Premier Division games. – Friday, RTE

All Star Weekend

The NBA All Star weekend is a festival of basketball - consisting of exhibitions and events which culiminate in the All Star game on Sunday night. The main event features Team Giannis v Team LeBron at Salt Lake City. On the Eastern team are players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The Western team includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Feb 13th)

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Ireland v England ; 5pm South Africa v New Zealand

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Salernitana ; 7.45pm Sampdoria v Inter

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Espanyol v Real Sociedad

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm League action

TUESDAY (Feb 14th)

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 5pm Australia v Bangladesh

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Birmingham v Cardiff ; 7.45pm Norwich v Hull ; 7.45pm QPR v Sunderland ; 8pm Reading v Rotherham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Burnley v Watford

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Milan v Tottenham

SOCCER - RTE 2, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm PSG v Bayern Munich

WEDNESDAY (Feb 15th)

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm West Indies v India ; 5pm Pakistan v Ireland

; 5pm GAA - TG4 - 7.30pm Sigerson Cup Final

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 7.30pm Arsenal v Man City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Bristol City v Wigan ; 7.45pm Preston NE v Luton ; 7.45pm Stoke v Huddersfield ; 7.45pm Swansea v Blackpool ; 8pm West Brom v Blackburn

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 2 & LiveScore - Champions League, Round of 16 - 8pm Club Bruges v Benfica

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Real Madrid v Elche

THURSDAY (Feb 16th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Thailand Classic

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm Welsh Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm Sri Lanka v Australia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 - Europa League - 5.45pm Barcelona v Man Utd

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 - Europa League - 5.45pm RB Salzburg v Roma

8pm Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm

Glasgow Premier League

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 3 - Europa League - 8pm Juventus v Nantes

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Europa League - 8pm Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena – Super League - 8pm Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

FRIDAY (Feb 17th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Bucks @ Bulls ; 3am Clippers @ Suns

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Thailand Classic

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm; BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11.05pm Welsh Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm New Zealand v Bangladesh ; 5pm West Indies v Ireland

; 5pm CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-3.45pm – S1: Tour of Alps Maritimes

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-1am The Genesis Invitational

BOXING - BT Sport 2 from 7pm Mark Chamberlain v Vairo Lenti

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Glasgow v Ulster

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 7.35pm Munster v Ospreys

SOCCER - RTE 2 – Premier Division - 7.45pm Cork City v Bohemians

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 7.45pm Sassuolo v Napoli

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 – Premiership - 7.45pm Gloucester v Harlequins

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Girona v Almería

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Auxerre v Lyon

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena – Super League - 8pm Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Cardiff City v Reading

SATURDAY (Feb 18th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena from 2am Rising Stars

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am Thailand Classic

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Millwall v Sheffield Utd

SNOOKER - Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Welsh Open Semi-finals

GAA - TG4 - 1pm Fitzgibbon Cup Final

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - ICC Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm England v India ; 5pm South Africa v Australia

; 5pm RUGBY LEAGUE - Channel 4 – Super League - 1pm Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 1pm Lions v Sharks

HORSE RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot, Haydock & Wincanton

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Everton v Leeds Utd

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Premiership - 3pm Northampton v Sale

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC - 3.05pm Zebre v Connacht

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 3.15pm Almería v Real Betis ; 5.30pm Sevilla v Mallorca

; 5.30pm CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 3.30pm-4.15pm S2: Tour of Alps Maritimes

GAA - RTE 2 – Football League - 5pm Derry v Meath

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight The Genesis Invitational

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 – URC - 5.15pm Scarlets v Edinburgh

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 – URC - 5.15pm Cardiff v Benetton

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 5.15pm Kerry v Dublin

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm - Serie A - Joined Monza v AC Milan

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Newcastle v Liverpool

GAA - TG4 – Football League - 7.30pm Mayo v Kerry

RUGBY - RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - 7.35pm Leinster v Dragons

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Inter v Udinese

SOCCER - BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Strasbourg v Angers

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Athletic Bilbao

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 19th)