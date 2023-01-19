Ireland to announce Six Nations squad; Manchester United’s winning run ended by Palace

Ross Byrne is set to be named as one of four outhalves in Ireland’s Six Nations squad when it’s announced at 9am this morning. Gerry Thornley reports, that “time is running out for prospective bolters and, save for Jamie Osborne, it is hard to envisage anyone else making the cut when a squad in the mid-30s is announced.” We asked our readers for their views on the match day experience at rugby internationals at the Aviva Stadium, check out the responses we received here.

Manchester United’s winning run is at an end after they conceded a late free-kick from Michael Olise in last night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace. Not only were Erik ten Hag’s side denied a 10th successive win but a late yellow card for Casemiro will rule their vital midfield cog out of the weekend’s clash with Arsenal. Leeds were 5-2 winners over Cardiff in their FA Cup third round replay at Elland Road.

Both rural and urban GAA clubs face increasing challenges as demographics in Ireland change. The first three of a series of articles exploring the issues clubs face and what they are doing to adapt went live this morning. In his column this morning, Ciaran Murphy is reflecting on Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan’s man of the match performance in the All-Ireland intermediate final, playing at corner forward: “no one is really making claims for Ryan to play intercounty football anywhere other than in goal, and no one is more aware of that than Ryan himself, judging by his own performances for Kerry in recent years.”

The Irish Times weekly rugby digest – The Counter Ruck – will be going live in advance of the Six Nations. For the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley, sign up here for the new digest.