Zimbabwe secure T20 series win against Ireland in Harare

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine led his side to victory over Ireland in the third T20 international in Harare to complete a 2-1 series win. Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images

3rd T20I: Ireland 141-9 (20 ovs) (H Tector 47, C Campher 27, G Dockrell 23; W Madhevere 2-8, L Jongwe 2-23, T Chatara 2-26, R Burl 2-28), Zimbabwe 144-6 (19 ovs) (C Ervine 54, R Burl 30no, I Kaia 23; B White 2-26, B McCarthy 2-32). Zimbabwe won by 4 wkts and take series 2-1.

Ireland fell to T20 series defeat as Zimbabwe claimed a six-wicket win in their Harare decider on Sunday.

Ryan Burl (30 not out) and Luke Jongwe secured Zimbabwe a 2-1 success with six balls to spare as Ireland failed to defend their total of 141 for nine.

Harry Tector and Curtis Campher rebuilt the Ireland innings after they had slumped to 19 for three in the fourth over.

The pair put on 70 in 57 balls before Campher was caught behind for 27. Tector fell for 47, becoming one of the impressive Wesley Madhevere’s two victims, before George Dockrell (23) and Mark Adair (14) steered Ireland towards respectability.

Innocent Kaia (23) and Craig Ervine (54) laid the foundations for Zimbabwe’s victory with a second-wicket partnership of 42.

Ervine hit six fours in his 43-ball knock, with Barry McCarthy and Ben White taking two wickets apiece for Ireland.

The two sides will play the first of three One-Day Internationals at the same venue on Wednesday.