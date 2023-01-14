Ross Adair’s 65 helps Ireland level T20 series against Zimbabwe

Ross Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe in Hare to level the T20 international series. Photograph: Jekesai Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images

2nd T20 international: Zimbabwe 144 (20 ovs) (C Ervine 42, I Kala 25; G Hume 3-17, H Tector 2-22), Ireland 150-4 (19.4 ovs) (R Adair 65, A Balbirnie 33, H Tector 26; R Burl 2-26). Ireland won by 6 wkts to level series 1-1

Ross Adair top-scored with 65 on just his second international appearance as Ireland levelled their T20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket win in the second match in Harare.

Zimbabwe were without former England batter Gary Ballance, who sustained an injury during his new side’s win in the first match on Thursday.

Graham Hume took three wickets for 17 off his four overs and Harry Tector took two for 22 after opening the bowling as Ireland restricted the hosts to 144 all out before making an immediate impact with the bat.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Adair put on 48 for the first wicket and Adair surpassed his half-century before departing for 65 from 47 balls as the tourists went on to level the series with one match to play on Sunday, Tector also making a vital contribution with the bat with 26 from 21 balls.