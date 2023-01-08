Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Men’s Hockey World Cup
The top 16 men’s national field hockey teams in the world will compete from this Friday in India, with the final fixed for Sunday, January 29th. Unfortunately, defeat to Wales in October, 2021, means Ireland did not qualify for the 15th edition of the World Cup. Defending champions Belgium, along with Australia, India, and Netherlands, are the pre-tournament favourites. - From Friday, BT Sport
Hero Cup
A new event similar to the Seve Trophy, the golf tournament pits a team reprsenting Ireland and Britain against one representing the rest of Europe. There are three days of competion - with one session of foursomes, one of fourball and one of singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session. With no Rory McIlroy, Irish interest at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club this weekend will be focused on Séamus Power and Shane Lowry. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Arsenal v Chelsea
After being on a break for a full month, the Women’s Super League in England returns with a top-of-the-table clash. Arsenal have played in front of more than 40,000 spectators several times already this season, and another huge crowd is expected at the Emirates next weekend. Katie McCabe’s side are currently three points behind Chelsea, so this match could go a long way to deciding if the current league leaders ultimately claim the title for a fourth season in a row. - Sunday, Sky Sports Football
MONDAY (Jan 9th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Lions @ Packers
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- SOCCER - BBC Red Button – FA Cup - 4.30pm Aston Villa v Stevenage
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 5.30pm Verona v Cremonese; 7.45pm Bologna v Atalanta
- SOCCER - UTV & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup - 8pm Oxford v Arsenal
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna
- RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (Jan 10th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 9.20am - ODI: Pakistan v New Zealand
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - L Cup – 8pm Newcastle v Leicester
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Cup - 8pm Inter v Parma
WEDNESDAY (Jan 11th)
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Ligue 1 - 6pm Nantes v Lyon; 8pm PSG v Angers
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - 6pm Brest v Lille; 8pm Nice v Montpellier
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Super Cup Semi-final – 7pm Real Madrid v Valencia
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League Cup - 8pm Southampton v Man City
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Cup - 8pm Milan v Torino
THURSDAY (Jan 12th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 9.20am – ODI: Pakistan v New Zealand
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- DARTS - ITV4 & Premier Sports 2, 4pm-8pm Bahrain Masters
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-3.30am Sony Open in Hawaii
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Serie A - 5pm Fiorentina v Sampdoria; 8pm Roma v Genoa
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 - Super Cup Semi-final – 7pm Real Betis v Barcelona
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 8pm Fulham v Chelsea
FRIDAY (Jan 13th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Celtics @ Nets; 3am Mavericks @ Lakers
- TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 5.30am-7.30am, 9.30am-11.30am ATP Adelaide International Semi-finals
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7am-1pm Hero Cup
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Argentina v South Africa; 9.30am Australia v France; 11.30am England v Wales; 1.30pm India v Spain
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-8pm; BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- DARTS - ITV4 & Premier Sports 2, 4pm-8pm Bahrain Masters
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-3.30am Sony Open in Hawaii
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Napoli v Juventus
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Aston Villa v Leeds Utd
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Celta Vigo v Villarreal
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 8pm Clermont Auvergne v Leicester
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup- 8pm Pau v Dragons
SATURDAY (Jan 14th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1pm Hero Cup
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 4 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am New Zealand v Chile; 9.30am Netherlands v Malaysia; 11.30am Belgium v Korea
- TENNIS - Eurosport 1, 7.30am-9.30am - ATP Adelaide International Final
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 9.20am – ODI: Pakistan v New Zealand
- RUGBY - TG4 - Women’s Interpros - 12.15pm Munster v Leinster; 2.30pm Ulster v Connacht
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Man Utd v Man City
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Rotherham Utd v Blackburn
- RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Gloucester v Leinster
- RUGBY - BT Sport 3 - Champions Cup - 1pm Sale v Toulouse, 3.15pm Sharks v Bordeaux Bègles, 5.30pm La Rochelle v Ulster, 8pm Ospreys v Montpellier
- SNOOKER - BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 2, 1pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm The Masters Semi-finals
- HORSE RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Warwick & Kempton Park
- NETBALL - BBC 2 - 2.15pm England v Jamaica
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Munster v Northampton
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.45pm-1am Sony Open in Hawaii
- GAA - TG4 - Club Junior Hurling Final - 5pm Ballygiblin v Easkey; Club Intermediate Hurling Final - 7pm Monaleen v Tuairín
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm - Serie A – Joined Lecce v AC Milan; 7.45pm Inter Milan v Verona
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Brentford v Bournemouth
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm Bulls v Exeter; 8pm Saracens v Lyon
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - 6pm Marseille v Lorient; 8pm Lyon v Strasbourg
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 6pm Bucks @ Heat
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 8.30pm Wild Card play-off matches (TBA)
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Jan 15th)
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from midnight Kelvin Gastelum v Nassourdine Imavov
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am-noon Hero Cup
- HOCKEY BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 11.30am Spain v Wales; 1.30pm England v India
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 11.30am Sassuolo v Lazio; 2pm Udinese v Bologna; 5pm Atalanta v Salernitana
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - Noon Arsenal v Chelsea
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 1pm London Irish v Stormers; 3.15pm Racing 92 v Harlequins
- SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm, 7pm-10pm; Eurosport 2, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm The Masters Final
- GAA - TG4 - Club Football Finals - Junior - 1.30pm Stewartstown Harps v Fossa; Intermediate - 3.30pm Galbally Pearses v Rathmore
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL – Premier League - 2pm Newcastle v Fulham; 4.30pm Tottenham v Arsenal
- SOCCER - BBC 1 - Women’s Super League – 2.05pm Man Utd v Liverpool
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.45pm-1am Sony Open in Hawaii
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 - 4.05pm Monaco v Ajaccio
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 5.30pm Wild Card play-off matches (TBA)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 6pm Knicks @ Pistons; 8.30pm Warriors @ Bulls
- SOCCER - BT Sport 2 from 6.30pm Spanish Super Cup Final (TBA)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League - 6.45pm West Ham Utd v Man City
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Roma v Fiorentina
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 - 7.45pm Rennes v PSG
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm Match of the Day
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (Day 1)