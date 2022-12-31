Crystal ball-gazing: Sporting predictions for 2023

The World Cup in France will be one of the highlights of the sporting year as Ireland bid to go beyond the quarter-final stage for the first time. Photograph: Laurent Coust/Getty Images

DAVY RUSSELL (Retired jockey)

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Ireland are at the top of their game and well able to hold their own with anyone. I think Josh van der Flier has become a huge player for Ireland – as shown by his world player award – and can bring that X-Factor to the World Cup.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? I think Ireland will get out of their group and it wouldn’t surprise me if they got near the semi-final. England to win.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Kilkenny will win the camogie and Cork will win the Ladies football. Everyone’s getting closer to Limerick, but will they get close enough? Cork might. Let’s say Galway for the football. They’ve some marvellous players and might be there or thereabouts again.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Shane Lowry.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? Jack Kennedy is still only 23. He’s going to be champion jockey, I think.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? Whether it is sport or not, the one thing I’d love to go to is the World rodeo championships in Las Vegas. They’re lunatics but I just think it’s an amazing thing.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? The best days racing are when the crowd is up and I’d love to see more people going racing.

LEONA MAGUIRE (LPGA Tour golfer)

Vera Pauw and the Republic of Ireland squad celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after the play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Ireland have risen to world number one in the rankings for a reason so I think they can go all the way. Gary Ringrose can provide the inspiration.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time?. It’s a tough group. Ireland can emerge from the group and make the last 16. I fancy the USA to win.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? I see Dublin bouncing back in the men’s and Armagh to make the breakthrough in the women’s. Limerick to retain the hurling and Kilkenny to win the camogie again.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Rory McIlroy is at the top of his game and add to his Majors collection.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? She has already made tremendous strides and I think athlete Rhasidat Adeleke is going to continue to make improvements.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023. Especially if Ireland are in it, the rugby World Cup final.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? I would stage a Ladies’ Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club!

NIAMH O’SULLIVAN (Meath footballer)

Meath captain Shauna Ennis lifts the trophy after victory over Kerry in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Ireland appear to have really progressed under Andy Farrell and I believe they have the team to go all the way and win the World Cup. Tadhg Beirne.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? I think Ireland can get out of the group and even get beyond the round of 16. So, I’d say the quarter-finals (which would be a great achievement). Unfortunately England will probably lift the trophy.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Meath in the women’s (of course!), Kerry to retain the men’s. Kilkenny in the camogie and Limerick in the hurling.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Shane Lowry

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? We have an incredible emerging pool of talent in our young sportswomen and two I think will continue to go on to bigger and better success are boxer Amy Broadhurst and athlete Rhasidat Adeleke. Doing it for the girls!

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? The Rugby World Cup

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? I truly believe the time so come for greater physicality to be allowed in women’s Gaelic football.

ANDREW BALBIRNIE (Cricketer)

Leona Maguire: will be hoping to win a maiden Major title on the LPGA Tour after a promising 2022. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Unfortunately, I think France will win at home but I think we will break the trend and make the semi-final at least. A France v Ireland final would be nice. Ronan Kelleher will make the biggest impression.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? I like this team and think a quarter-final place and beyond is not out of reach. I think England will win it off the back of their Euro success last summer.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Mayo will break the curse and lift Sam. As for the women’s football I think Dublin will win. Hurling title will go to Kilkenny and Camogie title will go south to Cork.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? The obvious answer is Rory McIlroy the way he is playing, but I’m going to go for Leona Maguire. Just outside the top 10 in rankings and I think this year could be huge for her.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? Josh Little - he has already made an impact with Ireland but his exposure in the IPL (Indian Premier League) could take him to greater heights.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? Easy - Sunday at the Ryder Cup.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? Greater expenditure by Government on sports facilities in Ireland.

DIANE CALDWELL (Ireland international footballer)

Rhasidat Adeleke at the European Championships in Munich. She looks poised to build on a highly promising 2022. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Ireland’s time to bring that world number one ranking into the World Cup and lift the trophy. Josh van der Flier.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? I firmly believe we can reach the quarter-finals . . . . Germany I think are favourites to win out.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Dublin can get back to winning ways again and deprive Kerry in the men’s, Meath to continue their winning ways in the women’s; Kilkenny to end Limerick’s dominance in the hurling and Cork to take the camogie.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Leona Maguire can make that Major breakthrough . . . .

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? Rhasidat Adeleke just seems to be getting better and better.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? Only one place to be . . . . the women’s World Cup final.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? I’d like to see women have equal opportunities to men in sport across the board.

LARRY McCARTHY (GAA President)

A view of the 10th hole at Augusta National. Rory McIlroy will be bidding to complete a career Grand Slam by adding a US Masters title to his previous Major wins. Photograph: Getty Images

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Ireland go into this World Cup with great expectations for a reason. I think they can justify their world number one ranking and go on and win. Johnny Sexton.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? Ireland appear to have grown stronger through the qualifying campaign. I think they can reach the quarter-finals. USA to win outright.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Kerry to complete the double in both men’s and women’s. Limerick to win the hurling and Cork to win the camogie.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? I think we could have a year where more than one Irish player wins a Major, so I’m going to say Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to each claim a Major somewhere along the way.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? I’m hugely impressed with Rhasidat Adeleke and I think she can have a great year.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? I would love to get a ticket to the Masters at Augusta National and to see Rory McIlroy win.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? Stop simulation!!

BRIAN O’CONNOR (Racing Correspondent)

Antoine Dupont will be looking to lead France to World Cup glory on home soil in 2023. Photograph: Dave Winter/Inpho

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Finally, a home win. France now look a much less ‘chancy’ and unpredictable side. Much of that looks down to the best scrumhalf in the world, Antoine Dupont.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? Quarter finals for Ireland and Germany to get their revenge on England.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Kerry and Limerick to retain the hurling and Gaelic football titles. Dublin in the Ladies football and Cork to go one better in the camogie this time.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Rory McIlroy, and hopefully it’s first time out in the Masters and a Grand Slam.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? I don’t know if he will make the most impact throughout sport but apprentice champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle looks the real deal with a Group One already under his belt.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? Wimbledon centre court on finals weekend is hard to beat in any year.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? The preservation of drug-test samples for future testing in the fight against performance enhancing substances. Cheats are always a step ahead – act accordingly.

MALACHY CLERKIN (Sportswriter)

The Kerry team lift manager Jack O’Connor and celebrate with the Sam Maguire following victory over Galway in the All-Ireland final in July. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? I can see the tournament’s opening game being a dress rehearsal for the final. France to beat New Zealand in front of 80,000 Parisians, Antoine Dupot to rule over them all.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? The draw has been deeply unkind – very tough opposition, a killer amount of travel. The fact that they’re so hard to beat will be vital but I fear they won’t get out of the group. Brazil have a lovely draw and could upset the fancied European sides to take the trophy.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Kerry are in no mood to stop at one in men’s football, Dublin can shake off a stale couple of years in the women’s game. As for hurling, Limerick will have Cian Lynch back firing so why wouldn’t they make it four in a row? And Cork left the camogie behind them this year so I’ll pick them to make amends.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Two of them will – Rory McIlroy and Leona Maguire. Rory is obviously more likely to than Leona, in the most literal sense of the word but I’m completely convinced they will both win Majors in 2023.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? Tom McKibbin just turned 20 a couple of weeks ago and he already looks to the manor born on the DP World Tour golf circuit. It will be no surprise if he wins on tour in 2023.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano in Croke Park feels like it’s probably not going to happen – there seems to be a lot of jaw-jaw with little prospect of war-war. But if it happens, I’m going.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? I’d make every local council in the country light up parks and running spaces in the winter so that women and girls didn’t feel they have a tiny window of daylight to get out and exercise.

PHILIP REID Reid (Golf Correspondent)

Tom McKibbin in action at the Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf in Port Louis. He has hit the ground running since winning his full European Tour car. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? The heart says this is Ireland’s year to finally win the big one. The head says France. But I’ll go with the heart. Robbie Henshaw to have the tournament of his life.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? Ireland are in a tough group but have shown great character and resilience to make it to Australia and I think they will thrive, especially with plenty of Irish support already there . . . . getting out of the group phase and reaching the round of 16 would be a good result. USA to win.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Dublin – with Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion back in the fold – can make it a short reign for the Kingdom; Meath to make it a hat-trick in the women’s. Limerick’s dream team to maintain their dominance in hurling. Galway in the camogie.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Leona Maguire will have five goes at winning a Major and I think Pebble Beach (where the US Open is being played) and Walton Heath (the AIG Women’s Open venue) are courses that could really suit her game.,

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? A couple of golfers: Tom McKibbin who has hit the ground running since winning his European Tour card and Lauren Walsh who is likely to turn professional in the summer after finishing her studies at Wake Forest.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? An NBA finals match with Boston Celtics doing the business.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? I’d bring the prizemoney for all of golf’s women’s Majors into line with the purses that the men play for.

MARY HANNIGAN (Sportswriter)

Josh van der Flier scores a try against Argentina during the Autumn Nations Series clash at the Aviva Stadium. He crowned a memorable season by being voted World Player of the Year. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

1. Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France – who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? We’ll dare to dream . . . Ireland and Josh van der Flier.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? A severely tough group, but if self-belief counts for anything then Ireland can get out of it, maybe as runners-up – which would most likely set them up with a knock-out game against England. The journey might end there. Winners? The United States to make it a three-in-a-row?

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Bold prediction: Kerry and Limerick again in the men’s football and hurling. It’ll be interesting to see how Meath’s three-in-a-row quest goes in the aftermath of Eamonn Murray’s departure. They still have enough talent in their panel to survive the loss, but the Dubs might just take advantage of the upheaval. Camogie? Cork.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Same prediction as last year: Leona Maguire. She’s edging ever closer having tied for eighth at the 2022 US Open and for fourth at the British Open. It’s written in the stars. (Hopefully).

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? She’s only 17, so next summer’s World Cup might come a little too soon for Abbie Larkin, but she already has five senior caps to her name, so she could well make the trip yet. A gloriously gifted young forward, now with Shamrock Rovers having left Shelbourne a couple of weeks ago, her future’s sparkling.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? A seat beside Olivia O’Toole, who already has her tickets booked, to watch her watching Ireland make their World Cup debut against Australia in Sydney next July. Nothing lovelier than seeing the pioneers witness the fruit of their labours.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? Ban sports psychologists.

NOEL O’REILLY (Sports editor)

Evan Ferguson: the young striker will be hoping to break into Brighton's first team in the Premier League and to add to his Ireland senior international caps. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

1 Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France . . . who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? It’s difficult to look beyond France, who have been building towards this tournament for years and will go into it with real confidence led by Antoine Dupont. Ireland are the number one team in the world for a reason but could struggle again to break the quarter-final glass ceiling.

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? A hellishly difficult draw alongside Australia, Nigeria and Canada means just getting out of the group will be a real result. The USA to make it three in a row.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Mayo to give it a rattle (again) but Dublin have key men back and are well capable of dethroning Kerry. Limerick remain to ones to catch in hurling. Cork to make up for this year’s disappointment in camogie while Meath’s star appears to be on the wane in women’s football where Dublin look strong.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? Impossible to write off Leona Maguire after a stunning year on the LPGA Tour but going for Rory McIlroy breaking his drought and completing a career Grand Slam at Augusta.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? He’s still only a teenager but Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has the talent to nail down a starting spot in the Premier League and add to the Ireland caps he won in November.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? A Superclásico between Boca Juniors and River Plate at the Bombonera is one for the bucket list.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? VAR in soccer has got to go. It’s not fit for purpose and both distorts the game and spoils it as a spectacle.

GERRY THORNLEY (Rugby correspondent)

Leinster’s Joe McCarthy and Munster veteran Peter O’Mahony contest a lineout during the recent URC clash at Thomond Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

1 Rugby’s World Cup takes place in France . . . who do you think will win? Which player is likely to make the make the biggest impression on the tournament? Who’d have guessed Pieter Steph du Toit four years ago? On the basis that the best player will probably play for the ultimate champions, I’ll go with France and Antoine Dupont. On his average days he’s still a cut above. I’d like it to be Ireland and Sexton though!

2. How far do you think Vera Pauw’s team can progress at the World Cup? Which team will lift the trophy this time? Progress to the knock-out stages in Ireland’s first World Cup would be an exceptional achievement, with anything after that a bonus. The USA? Hard to argue against the four time winners and defending champions.

3. Who will win the GAA All-Ireland titles in football (men and women), hurling and camogie? Galway, a young team on the up, to go one better in the men’s football, and Meath again in the Ladies’ Football. Hard to see past Limerick again in the hurling. Cork to win the camogie.

4. Which Irish golfer is most likely to win a Major championship in 2023? It would be great to see Rory McIlroy do it, and Shane Lowry too! Good ambassadors for their sport and for Ireland as well.

5. Which young sportsperson do you think will make the biggest impact in the year ahead? Joe McCarthy. Irish rugby tends not to produce 6ft 6in, 120kg, 21-year-old locks. No ceiling to what he can achieve. Edwin Edogbo in his slipstream with Munster and McCarthy’s younger brother Paddy, now cutting his teeth with Trinity in his first AIL season, look every bit as promising.

6. What would be your dream ticket to a sporting event in 2023? Well, on the basis that the office might let me hang around for the Rugby World Cup final in Paris, that’s an easy one. May 28th, Emirates Stadium, to see Arsenal beat Wolves and lift the Premier League trophy.

7. If you had the power to change one thing in sport, what would it be? Hmm. Lots to choose from. Complete consistency and clarity are impossible in nearly all law interpretations, but some more of both with regard to what constitutes a red or yellow card for a high hit in rugby would be welcome.