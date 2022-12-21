Amy Broadhurst named Sportswoman of the Year; Gordon D’Arcy on what the Champions Cup used to be

Amy Broadhurst has followed in the footsteps of fellow boxers Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington by winning The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sports Woman of the Year award. Winning a World, European and Commonwealth title in the same year clinched the 25-year-old from Louth the prestigious award. “To be in a room with sports stars like this, to even be named among them is special, I didn’t for a minute expect to win it, these are all superstars,” said Broadhurst. “The Olympics, that has always been the dream and fingers crossed, 2023 is when the dream will come through when I qualify,” Vera Pauw’s Ireland women’s football team were acknowledged for their historic World Cup qualification with the Outstanding Achievement award.

Gordon D’Arcy thinks the Champions Cup is just a shell of what it once was – but it’s not empty yet. In his weekly column this morning, the former Leinster and Ireland centre writes: “In those days the European Cup had a colour, a flavour, an aura that fired the imagination and generated an excitement and adrenaline rush at the prospect of sharing a field with some of the best players in the world. Travel was fun, different. Media interest was huge, so too fan investment, in a format that best suited the tournament.” Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster believes it will be a rejuvenated Munster that awaits his team in Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day: “They’re working harder off the ball and you can generally see what they’re trying to do in attack,” he explains. “It’s a completely different style to 18 months ago isn’t it?”

Southampton are into the League Cup quarter-finals after an unconvincing 2-1 win over Lincoln in Nathan Jones’ first home match as manager. Che Adams struck either side of half-time to spare Saints blushes after the Imps threatened an upset following Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s early own goal. There were also wins for Leicester, Newcastle, and Wolves. Manchester United host Burnley in one of three remaining round of 16 clashes tonight, before Liverpool take on Manchester City on Thursday. United have triggered the one-year contract extensions of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred, and are in positive discussions with David de Gea regarding a new deal.

Meanwhile, Augusta National will open their doors to LIV Golf’s biggest names, confirming on Tuesday that players from the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway tour will be eligible to compete in the 2023 Masters if they meet the established qualifying criteria.