Former Ulster rugby player Ross Adair called up to Irish cricket squad

One-time Ulster centre Ross Adair is set to play professionally in a second sport after being called up to the Ireland cricket squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Adair, who made one senior appearance for Ulster before switching focus to cricket full-time earlier this year, replaces Lorcan Tucker in the T20 squad for next month’s matches after the Ireland wicketkeeper earned an opportunity in franchise cricket in the UAE.

Adair, 28, whose younger brother Mark is already a key part of the Ireland cricket set-up, made his lone Ulster appearance in 2015 against the Dragons, scoring a try in his cameo off the bench at Rodney Parade. A lack of opportunities forced him over to the English Championship where he lined out for the Jersey Reds before a degenerative hip condition curtailed his professional career. Until recently, he played in the AIL for Ballynahinch.

Before his professional rugby career, Adair, a top-order power hitter in T20 and a left-arm spinner, represented Ireland at underage level at cricket. He has played 15 T20 domestic matches for the Northern Knights with a top score of 111 and an impressive career strike-rate of 178.

The former Sullivan School pupil was not named in the original travelling party for January’s tour of Zimbabwe, but with Tucker now missing the T20 portion of the tour to play in the UAE-based International League T20, a spot for a top-order batter opened up.

Both Stephen Doheny and Neil Rock offer wicketkeeper cover for Tucker, who is the fourth first-choice Ireland player who will miss the first half of the tour alongside Paul Stirling (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Josh Little (Pretoria Capitals) and Curtis Campher (Chattogram Challengers) due to franchise commitments. Harry Tector will play in the Nepal T20 for the Lumbini All Stars and is unlikely to miss any Ireland games.

All players will return to the squad for the second half of the tour consisting of three One Day Internationals.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the call up, but I’m not sure it’s really sunk in yet if I’m honest,” admitted Adair upon the announcement. “It’s a huge honour for me and now I just can’t wait to get away on tour.

“I have always wanted to push myself and get to as high a level as possible. I had a fairly open and honest conversation with Gary Wilson [Ireland batting coach] a couple of years ago - Gary is someone I trust very much and wouldn’t mince his words too often, so when he said that there was a chance - a small chance, but a chance nonetheless - that’s what I wanted. I love my cricket and to have the opportunity to potentially represent Ireland at the highest level with Mark [Adair’s brother], would mean the world to me.”

Ireland tour of Zimbabwe

T20 squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Ben White.

ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

12th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 1st T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 11am Irish time)

14th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 2nd T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 11am Irish time)

15th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 3rd T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 11am Irish time))

18th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 1st ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 7.15am Irish time)

20th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland - 2nd ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 7.15am Irish time)

23rd January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 3rd ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 7.15am Irish time)