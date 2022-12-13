Tyrone Kane earns recall as Simi Singh is left out of squads for Zimbabwe tour

Tyrone Kane is set to win his first Ireland cap since 2019 after being recalled to the Ireland T20 and One Day International (ODI) squads for next month’s tour of Zimbabwe. The Munster bowling all-rounder is rewarded after an excellent interpro campaign last summer while he also benefits from depleted bowling stocks for the T20 series. Josh Little will miss the first part of the tour while playing with the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, while Conor Olphert and Craig Young have been ruled out through injury.

Alongside Little, Paul Stirling misses the T20s due to franchise commitments in the UAE. Players who have opportunities to play in domestic franchise leagues in January have been granted permission to miss the T20 part of the tour but not the ODIs, given it is a World Cup year and Ireland want a settled line-up as they hunt qualification for the tournament in India next October. With Stirling missing the start of the tour, Stephen Doheny seems set for an international debut while opening the batting in his place.

Curtis Campher was due to play in the Bangladesh Premier League during this tour window but has still been named in both T20 and ODI squads. It remains to be seen whether he will play in the T20s or travel to Bangladesh, but his selection suggests that he has overcome a previous side injury.

In all, there are three new faces to the T20 squad following the recent World Cup campaign. Alongside Kane, Neil Rock is recalled as a left-handed batting option while leg-spinner Ben White also travels. There is no room for Simi Singh who was a part of the World Cup squad.

Singh also drops out of the ODI squad as Andy McBrine returns to the Ireland set-up for the first time since he was notably left out of the group that travelled to Australia.

There is no room for PJ Moor, the former Zimbabwe international who recently qualified to represent Ireland.

Ireland T20 squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

Ireland tour of Zimbabwe fixtures

12th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 1st T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 11am Irish time)

14th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 2nd T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 11am Irish time)

15th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 3rd T20I (Harare Sports Club; start 11am Irish time)

18th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 1st ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 7.15am Irish time)

20th January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 2nd ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 7.15am Irish time)

23rd January: Zimbabwe v Ireland – 3rd ODI (Harare Sports Club; start 7.15am Irish time)