Sport Ireland reports one positive drugs test out of 1,354 carried out in 2021

Of the total 1,354 anti-doping tests carried out by Sport Ireland last year, across 28 different sports, there was a single violation reported resulting in a three-month ban. The substance was cocaine.

In publishing its 2021 annual review, now in its 22nd year, Sport Ireland also revealed the anti-doping programme cost just over €1.8 million, slightly down on the previous year, although with a 30 per cent increase in testing.

Cycling Ireland was the most tested sporting governing body with 221 tests, followed by Athletics Ireland (202), the IRFU (163), the GAA (140), and Rowing Ireland (127).

The single anti-doping violation resulted from a sample provided by motor sport driver Harry McGovern during an in-competition test on October 3rd, 2021: the prohibited substance in question was cocaine.

McGovern established the ingestion of cocaine occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, hence the reduced ban of three months.

Although Covid-19 impacted on the programme over the last two years, 2021 saw some return to normality, particularly around the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The overall cost €1,856,151 was down of the €1,904,328 in 2020.

Throughout 2021, there were 934 urine tests and 420 blood tests, with 1,133 of the total tests taking place out-of-competition (OOC) and 221 in-competition. According to Sport Ireland there is also increasing emphasis on education.

“Sport Ireland continues to emphasise the importance of education as a primary deterrent to doping in sport. The importance of anti-doping education is reflected in the large numbers of people that complete the Sport Ireland Anti-Doping e-learning course annually.

“In 2021, over 3,000 users completed the course, with the primary focus on providing education for Team Ireland athletes and support personnel taking part in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Whereabouts failures decreased from seven in 2020 to five in 2021. Unsuccessful Attempts on National Governing Bodies numbered 17, including GAA (10) soccer (4), rugby (2), and hockey (1).

Overall, there was a reduction in the number of approved Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE’s) applications in 2021 (11) when compared to 2020 (18). Seven sports had TUE applications approved in 2021; three sports had a single TUE approved in 2021, this was down from 4 in 2020 and 11 in 2019. Four sports had two approved applications each.

Sport Ireland added: “The areas of intelligence and investigations continue to be key components of Sport Ireland’s work in the area of anti-doping. Sport Ireland was represented on a World Anti-Doping Agency [Wada] selected panel of experts that assisted in the development of guidelines for intelligence and investigations, a role descriptor for intelligence and investigations practitioners and a training course for intelligence and investigations officers and managers.

“In 2021, Sport Ireland continued its close collaboration with colleagues in the Health Product Regulatory Authority, Customs and An Garda Síochána and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland from a monitoring and intelligence perspective, helping to improve testing and surveillance.”

Sport Ireland Anti-Doping 2021: Tests per sporting governing body

Cycling Ireland 221

Athletics Ireland 202

Irish Rugby Football Union 163

Gaelic Athletic Association 140

Rowing Ireland 127

Swim Ireland 109

Football Association of Ireland 73

Paralympics Ireland 61

Irish Athletic Boxing Association 56

Triathlon Ireland 37

Canoeing Ireland 22

Motorsport Ireland 21

Irish Sailing Association 18

Pentathlon Ireland 17

Hockey Ireland 15

Irish Judo Association 14

Horse Sport Ireland 9

Ladies Gaelic Football Association 8

Badminton Ireland 8

Gymnastics Ireland 7

Camogie Association 4

Golf Ireland 4

Irish Wheelchair Association Sport 4

Irish Taekwondo Union 4

Weightlifting Ireland 4

Cricket Ireland 2

Irish Tug of War Association 2

Motor Cycling Ireland 2

Total 1,354