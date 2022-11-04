Josh Little becomes second Irishman to take World Cup hat-trick

Josh Little celebrates with team mates after getting a hat trick with the wicket of Mitchell Santner. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

23-year-old Josh Little cemented a stellar World Cup campaign with the ball by taking three wickets in as many deliveries against New Zealand. After winning the toss and bowling first in what is likely Ireland’s last game of the tournament at the Adelaide Oval on Friday morning Irish time, Ireland are up against it in a chase of 186 but could have been in much worse situation but for Little’s intervention at the end of the Kiwi innings.

With the Blackcaps’ skipper Kane Williamson set after making a brilliant 61 off 35 deliveries, Little removed him with the second ball of the penultimate over via a short ball that was caught by Gareth Delany in the deep.

New man Jimmy Neesham came and went first ball, playing around a straight ball that trapped him on the pad, the leg-before wicket decision going Ireland’s way. Mitchell Santner fell in identical fashion a ball later to give Little a historic hat-trick and drag some much-needed momentum back Ireland’s way.

Ireland’s Josh Little claimed the second hat-trick of #T20WorldCup 2022 🔥



Watch the big moment 📽️#IREvNZhttps://t.co/V3z5mq0IxY — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 4, 2022

Both batters reviewed the decision when given out but the umpire’s call was vindicated on both occasions.

It is the second time in as many years an Irishman has taken a World Cup hat-trick after Curtis Campher removed four batters in the same amount of balls against the Netherlands in 2021.

Earlier on in the innings, New Zealand’s Finn Allen got his side off to a good start after a quiet period in the initial overs before Williamson combined with Glenn Phillips and Daryll Mitchell to put the Kiwis into a strong position.

Little was unsurprisingly the pick of the Irish bowlers with figures of 3-22. Gareth Delany also picked up two dismissals as Mark Adair took the other wicket to fall.

Ireland need to reach 186 in their batting innings to keep alive their slim hopes of progressing from the Super 12s into the semi-finals.