Raza heroics send Ireland to opening defeat at T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza was the difference between the sides as Ireland succumbed to an opening defeat.

T20 World Cup Group B: Zimbabwe (174-7, 20 overs) (Sikandar Raza 82; Josh Little 3-24) beat Ireland (143-9, 20 overs) (Curtis Campher 27; Richard Ngarava 2-22, Tendai Chatara 2-22 ) by 31 runs.

Match one did not go to plan. With two games left in their T20 World Cup group, Ireland have their backs against the wall in their quest for qualification for the Super 12s after succumbing to a thumping 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe on Monday.

It leaves Heinrich Malan’s side needing back-to-back wins against Scotland - who upset the West Indies earlier in the day - and the Caribbean side themselves, no mean feat in and of itself, while the weather forecast later on this week for Hobart might take any prospect of that out of their hands.

It could have been much worse. Not for the first time this year, Barry McCarthy’s late fireworks with the bat narrowed the margin of a thumping defeat, runs that could be vitally important should net run-rate become a factor later in the tournament.

On a cool evening at the Bellerive Oval, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza continued his career-best form to ultimately be the difference between the two sides. Coming into the competition averaging 40 at a strike rate of 152 - ridiculous numbers given his position in the middle order - the all-rounder bludgeoned the Irish attack all over the park, helping his side recover from a circumspect start with his effort of 82 off 48 balls.

Both teams struggled in the powerplay, Zimbabwe limping to 41-3 after Josh Little (twice) and Simi Singh struck early, Ireland losing four wickets in the same period as the extra height and bounce of ZImbabwe’s seamers caused havoc. The difference from then was Raza, his counter-attack lifting the bulk of the load in his side’s total of 174-7.

Andy Balbirnie opted to bowl first at the toss - an interesting decision perhaps given 16/18 teams batting first in T20 internationals at the Bellerive Oval have gone on to win - but they had a near perfect start, Little getting a back-of-a-length delivery with the second ball of the match to rear up and take the edge of Regis Chakabva, Lorcan Tucker completing the catch behind the stumps.

It was the beginning of an excellent night for the Pembroke quick as he carried over his form from the Hundred, his extra bounce doing wonders on a fast Australian pitch. He picked up two further wickets - Wessly Madhevere pulling a short ball out to deep square and Ryan Burl skying him down to long-off later on in the innings.

Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy also had some joy with the short ball, albeit without the wickets they deserved. Curtis Campher put down a chance in the deep off the former, the latter saw another top edge just evade short fine.

Elsewhere, Singh started well, Balbirnie getting reward for bowling him to two left-handers early on when Craig Ervine danced down the track and failed to make contact, Tucker again completing the required work.

Raza started quickly, pulling Campher into the stands twice as his short ball tactic failed to be as effective as Little and Adair’s. He then took a liking to both Singh and Delany when they dropped short, bringing up his 50 off 26 balls by pulling the latter through mid-wicket.

He didn’t let up, finding able support from Milton Shumba (16 off 14) and Luke Jongwe in particular (20 not out off 10). Adair finally dismissed Raza with the last ball of the innings, disturbing his timber, but the damage was already done.

Zimbabwe’s total of 174 was probably above par, but given the high-scoring nature of the ground, Ireland would have backed themselves to stay in the game.

Those hopes were vastly diminished when, second ball of the innings, Paul Stirling chopped on as Richard Ngarava got a shorter delivery to nip back just a touch. The same bowler bowled Lorcan Tucker two overs later, the Irish ‘keeper moving across to access fine leg only to fail to make contact and see his bails light up.

Harry Tector followed shortly after, nicking a Blessing Muzarabani delivery that bounced sharply to slip. His skipper, Balbirnie, departed in the same over in almost identical fashion, albeit his delivery was slightly shorter.

Ireland badly needed a partnership. The best effort they got was from George Dockrell and Campher, a stand of 44 that featured boundaries largely behind square; Dockrell with a series of edges and Campher with a ramp that went through Muzarabani’s legs.

Raza was given the ball and given his golden evening, perhaps it wasn’t a surprise to see him quickly pick up Dockrell, outdoing him with a slow, floated ball followed by a quicker one that bowled him.

Delany and Adair both launched massive blows to the longer, straight boundary, but holed out not long after doing so. McCarthy once again showed his power game late on in a losing effort, ending with three boundaries to take Ireland at least to a total that surpasses the West Indies - who lost to Scotland earlier on Monday - on net run-rate.

Next up is the Scots on Wednesday, with Ireland needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.