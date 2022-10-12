Ireland add two new faces to squad for historic Pakistan tour

Celeste Raack and Louise Little return to the travelling party for Ireland’s first ever tour of Pakistan next month. Both players missed out on selection for the recent successful T20 World Cup qualifiers where Ireland secured their place in the 2023 event in South Africa.

Having travelled to the qualifiers in the UAE, Georgina Dempsey and Rachel Delaney drop out of the squad for the T20 section of the Pakistan tour, but the latter has been named in the One Day International squad. Sophie MacMahon, named for the T20s, will not play in the ODIs.

In a six-match tour featuring three ODIs - part of the ICC Women’s Championship - and three T20Is, Pakistan will see an Irish side, male or female, tour the country for the first time ever.

All six games will be played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Ireland squads for tour of Pakistan

ODI: Laura Delany (capt), Rachel Delaney, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

T20I: Laura Delany (capt), Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Ireland tour of Pakistan

November 4th: Pakistan vs Ireland – 1st ODI (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 6am start Irish time)

November 6th: Pakistan vs Ireland – 2nd ODI (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 6am start Irish time)

November 9th: Pakistan vs Ireland – 3rd ODI (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 6am start Irish time)

November 12th: Pakistan vs Ireland – 1st T20I (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 6am start Irish time)

November 14th: Pakistan vs Ireland – 2nd T20I (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 6am start Irish time)

November 16th: Pakistan vs Ireland – 3rd T20I (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore; 6am start Irish time)